The number of Indian students enrolled in higher education institutions across the United States declined by 6.5% to 3,39,435 during the 2025-26 academic year, down from 3,63,019 in 2024-25, according to the annual Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange released by the Institute of International Education (IIE). This marks the first annual decline in Indian student number since the 2020-21pandemic -affected cycle. Despite the contraction, India retained its position as the largest source of International students in the US for the third consecutive year, accounting for 29.6% of all foreign students hosted by Americal colleges, ahead of second-placed China (2,54,458 students , down 43.%).

Indian Students in the US 2025-26: Key Highlights of Open Doors Report

Given below are some of the key highlights of the Indian Students in the US 2025-26 as per the Open Doors Report:-