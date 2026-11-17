Open Doors Report 2026: Indian Student Enrolment in US Colleges Fell 6.5% to 3,39,435 in 2025-2026
As per the IIE Open Doors 2026 report, Indian student enrolment in US universities have decreased from 6.5% to 3,339,435 in 2025-26. It is the first drop since 2020-21 even as India remainedthe top source country. Read the details below.
Key Points
- Indian students in the US declined 6.5 percent to 3,39,435 during the 2025-26 academic year.
- India remained the largest source of international students in the US for the 3rd consecutive year.
- Graduate enrolments sharply decreased by 34.4per cent to 1,16,609 in 2025-26.
The number of Indian students enrolled in higher education institutions across the United States declined by 6.5% to 3,39,435 during the 2025-26 academic year, down from 3,63,019 in 2024-25, according to the annual Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange released by the Institute of International Education (IIE). This marks the first annual decline in Indian student number since the 2020-21pandemic -affected cycle. Despite the contraction, India retained its position as the largest source of International students in the US for the third consecutive year, accounting for 29.6% of all foreign students hosted by Americal colleges, ahead of second-placed China (2,54,458 students , down 43.%).
Indian Students in the US 2025-26: Key Highlights of Open Doors Report
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Indian Students in the US 2025-26 as per the Open Doors Report:-
|
Academic Level
|
2024-25 Academic Year
|
2025-26 Academic Year
|
Percentage Change
|
Total Indian Students in US
|
3,63,019
|
3,39,435
|
-6.5%
|
Graduate Enrolments
|
1,77,892
|
1,16,609
|
-34.4%
|
Undergraduate Erolements
|
40,135
|
39,711
|
-1.0%
|
Optional Practical Training (OPT)
|
Approximately 1,43,465
|
1,82,201
|
+27.0%
|
Indian’s Global Rank in US
|
1st
|
1(3rd Consecutive Year)
|
–
Sharp Drop in Graduate Admissions in US
A closer breakdown of the Open Doors data reveals that the overall decline was heavily driven by a steep contraction in new postgraduate admissions:-
- Indian enrolments in Master’s and doctoral program decreased by 34.4%, falling from 1,77,892 in 2024-25 to 1,16,609 in 2025-26.
- Undergraduate student numbers remained largely steady, dipping marginally by 1% to 39,711.
- The number of Indian graduates who participated in Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows temporary post-study employment jumped to 27% to 1,82,201, reflecting the large wave of students who entered US campuses during the post-pandemic boom an transitioned into the workforce.
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Overall, total international studentsenrolment across US institutoons fel 2.7% to 11,46,163, while for the first-time new enrolments also dropped to 17.7%. Despite the lower headcounts, international students contributed a nearly $65billion to the US economu in 2025. According to various Education analysts and university leaders the dip caused in admission is majorly due to slowdown to stricter US visa vetting, interview appointment backlogs, and the mounting uncertainty around the post-study work rules.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.