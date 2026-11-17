ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check the ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the 70-mark theory paper, practical assessment, chapter-wise weightage and marking scheme for ISC 2027.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC Class 12 Chemistry examination for 100 marks. According to the official ISC Class 12 Chemistry syllabus the assessment includes a 70-mark theory paper, a 15-mark practical examination, 10 marks for project work and 5 marks for the practical file. The theory examination is conducted for three hours, while the practical examination also carries a duration of three hours. Students preparing for the 2027 board examinations should understand the paper structure, chapter-wise weightage and assessment scheme to plan their preparation effectively.
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Marks Distribution 2026-27
The total assessment is divided into four components.The theory paper accounts for 70% of the total marks, while practical examination and internal assessment together contribute the remaining 30 marks. Students must prepare for both written and practical assessments to perform well in the subject. Students can check the complete marks distribution below.
|
Examination Component
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
Paper I – Theory
|
3 hours
|
70
|
Paper II – Practical
|
3 hours
|
15
|
Project Work
|
—
|
10
|
Practical File
|
—
|
5
|
Total
|
100
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Chapter Wise Weightage 2026-27
According to the class 12 chemistry syllabus for ISC Examination Year 2027, the 70-mark theory paper is divided into three major branches: Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry and Organic Chemistry.
|
Branch
|
Chapters Covered
|
Marks
|
Physical Chemistry
|
Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics
|
25
|
Inorganic Chemistry
|
d- and f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds
|
14
|
Organic Chemistry
|
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen, Biomolecules
|
31
|
Total
|
10 chapters
|
70
Organic Chemistry carries the highest weightage, accounting for 31 marks. Physical Chemistry follows with 25 marks, while Inorganic Chemistry contributes 14 marks.
Chapter-Wise Distribution of Marks
The official syllabus provides weightage for the three branches rather than assigning separate marks to every individual chapter. Students should therefore avoid assuming a fixed marks allocation for each chapter.
Physical Chemistry (25 Marks)
- Solutions
- Electrochemistry
- Chemical Kinetics
Inorganic Chemistry (14 Marks)
- d- and f-Block Elements
- Coordination Compounds
Organic Chemistry (31 Marks)
- Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
- Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
- Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
- Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen
- Biomolecules
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Theory Paper Pattern 2026-27
As per the ICSE Class 12 Chemistry Specimen Paper issued by CISCE for the 2026 examination provides the paper structure, including four sections and 21 questions.The section-wise distribution is given below.
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Section A
|
14 sub-parts
|
1
|
14
|
Section B
|
10
|
2
|
20
|
Section C
|
7
|
3
|
21
|
Section D
|
3
|
5
|
15
|
Total
|
21 questions
|
70
The question paper includes different types of questions to assess students' conceptual understanding, numerical-solving abilities and application of chemical principles. Candidates must attempt all questions, subject to the internal choices provided.
Important Instructions for the Theory Examination
Students should keep the following instructions in mind while attempting the Chemistry paper:
- All questions are compulsory, subject to the internal choices provided.
- Internal choices are available in selected questions.
- Students must write balanced chemical equations wherever possible.
- Diagrams should be drawn wherever they help explain an answer.
- All essential calculations and working steps must be shown in numerical questions.
- The intended marks for each question are indicated in the question paper.
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Practical Exam Pattern 2026-27
The practical examination carries 15 marks and is conducted for three hours. It evaluates students' laboratory skills, experimental understanding and ability to perform different Chemistry experiments.According to the official CISCE syllabus for ISC 2027, the practical paper includes three questions.
|
Question
|
Practical Component
|
Question 1
|
Volumetric Analysis
|
Question 2
|
Any one or a combination of experiments, including rate of reaction, identification of organic compounds and functional groups, carbohydrate and protein tests, pH experiments or electrochemistry
|
Question 3
|
Qualitative Analysis (Single Salt)
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Project Work and Practical File Marks
Apart from the theory and practical examinations, CISCE awards marks for project work and the practical file.
|
Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Evaluation
|
Project Work
|
10
|
Visiting Examiner
|
Practical File
|
5
|
Visiting Examiner
|
Total
|
15
Project Work (10 Marks)
Students are required to complete one Chemistry project or assignment on a selected topic. Teachers may assign a topic, or students can select one from the suggested topics in the syllabus. The project assessment considers the following aspects:
- Introduction and purpose
- Contents
- Analysis and supporting material
- Presentation
- Bibliography
Practical File (5 Marks)
The practical file is assessed by a Visiting Examiner based on the Chemistry practical work maintained by students throughout the academic year. Students should maintain a properly organised practical record with complete experiments, observations and relevant calculations.
How to Prepare for ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2027?
Students should prepare for all three branches of Chemistry while giving additional attention to topics with higher marks weightage. Here are some preparation tips:
- Prioritise Organic Chemistry: With 31 marks, Organic Chemistry has the highest weightage. Practise important reactions, conversions, mechanisms and chemical properties.
- Practice Numerical Questions: Physical Chemistry carries 25 marks. Regularly solve numerical problems from Solutions, Electrochemistry and Chemical Kinetics.
- Revise Inorganic Chemistry: Focus on d- and f-Block Elements and Coordination Compounds, which together carry 14 marks.
- Practise Previous Year Question Papers: Solve previous ISC Chemistry papers to understand question formats, difficulty levels and time management.
- Prepare for Practical Examinations: Practise volumetric analysis, qualitative analysis and other prescribed experiments.
- Complete Project Work on Time: Prepare the Chemistry project and practical file according to the school's instructions to avoid missing internal assessment marks.
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