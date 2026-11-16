MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF at mphc.gov.in
The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 on November 16, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at mphc.gov.in. The preliminary examination will be held on November 23 and 25, 2026. Check the direct download link, exam pattern and other important details here.
Key Points
- MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 was released on November 16, 2026.
- Preliminary exams for Assistant Grade 3 will be held on November 23 and 25, 2026.
- Candidates can download admit cards for 1174 vacancies from mphc.gov.in.
MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026: The High Court of Madhya Pradesh (MPHC), Jabalpur has officially released the MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 on November 16, 2026. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the Assistant Grade III recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website at mphc.gov.in. The preliminary examination would be conducted on November 23 and 25, 2026. The test will be held across various cities including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain.
Candidates must download their admit cards and check their examination date, reporting time and allotted centre before appearing for the examination.
MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026: Overview
Through this recruitment drive MPHC aims to fill a total of 1174 Assistant Grade 3 vacancies. The notification was released under the Advt No 614/Exam 2026. Candidates can check the important details related to the MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 examination in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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High Court of Madhya Pradesh
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Post Name
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Assistant Grade 3
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Advertisement No.
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614/Exam/2026
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Total Vacancies
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1174
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Exam Date
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November 23 and 25, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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mphc.gov.in
MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The MP High Court has activated the admit card download link for all those candidates who will take part in the upcoming Assistant Grade 3 preliminary examination. Applicants can visit the official website at mphc.gov.in to access their hall tickets. To download the admit card one must enter application number, password and security pin. Check the direct link to download the MP High Court Admit Card 2026 below.
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MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 Link
How to Download MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their admit cards-
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Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at mphc.gov.in.
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On the homepage you have to visit the exam cell section.
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There you have to click on the link titled MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026.
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Click on the admit card download link.
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Enter the login credentials.
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Submit the details to view your hall ticket.
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Download the admit card and take a printout for exam day.
Details Mentioned on MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026
After downloading the hall ticket candidates can find crucial details printed on it. These include
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Candidate's name and roll number
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Registration or application number
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Photograph and signature
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Examination date and reporting time
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Examination centre and address
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Important examination instructions
MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Exam Pattern 2026
Candidates who will appear for the examination should be familiar with the exam pattern as it forms an important part of the selection process. The question paper will cover five subjects and consist of 100 questions carrying 100 marks. Candidates will be given 120 minutes to complete the examination. Check the detailed exam pattern below
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Subject
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No of Question
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Marks
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General Knowledge & GS (including MP GK)
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30
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30
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Mathematics & Reasoning
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20 (Maths) + 20 (Reasoning)
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40
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General Hindi
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10
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10
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English Knowledge
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20
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20
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Computer Knowledge
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20
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20
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.