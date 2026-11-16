MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF at mphc.gov.in

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026: The High Court of Madhya Pradesh (MPHC), Jabalpur has officially released the MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 on November 16, 2026. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the Assistant Grade III recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website at mphc.gov.in. The preliminary examination would be conducted on November 23 and 25, 2026. The test will be held across various cities including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain.

Candidates must download their admit cards and check their examination date, reporting time and allotted centre before appearing for the examination.

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026: Overview

Through this recruitment drive MPHC aims to fill a total of 1174 Assistant Grade 3 vacancies. The notification was released under the Advt No 614/Exam 2026. Candidates can check the important details related to the MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 examination in the table below.