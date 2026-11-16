KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026 Releasing Shortly at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in, Check Expected Date and More
KPSC KAS Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission will release the KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026 shortly for the exam held on November 15, 2026. Candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key PDF and raise objections if required. Check all details here.
Key Points
- KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026 will be released soon on kpsc.kar.nic.in.
- The KAS Preliminary Examination was held on November 15, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 319 vacancies.
KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will release the KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Examination conducted on November 15, 2026 can check the provisional answer key and estimate their probable marks. The commission has not announced the official release date. Once released candidates can download the answer key PDF from the official website.
Under this recruitment drive a total of 319 vacancies would be filled across various state departments. This includes 117 Group 'A' positions and 202 Group 'B' positions.
KPSC KAS Answer Key 2026 Release Date
The KPSC has not yet announced the official release date of the prelims answer key. As per the previous trends analysis it is expected that the provisional answer key can be released within 1 week of the conduct of the exam. The commission will upload the answer key on its official website in the coming days.
However KPSC has not confirmed any specific date for the release of the answer key. Candidates must check the official portal regularly for the latest updates. The provisional answer key will help candidates compare their responses with the answers given and calculate their expected marks.
KPSC KAS Paper 1 and 2 Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link
The KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026 download link will be activated on the commission official website once the answer key is released. Candidates can access the PDF and check the correct answers for the questions asked in the examination. The direct link to download the KPSC Answer Key will be provided in the table below once it gets released.
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KPSC KAS Answer Key 2026 Link
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Click Here (Activated Soon)
KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026: Overview
The KPSC Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) exam was held on November 15, 2026. The Paper 1 exam (General Studies) was conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM while the Paper 2 exam (General Studies / CSAT) was conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Candidates can check the important details related to the KPSC KAS Preliminary Examination 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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KPSC KAS Prelims 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Karnataka Public Service Commission
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Exam Date
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November 15, 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Releasing Soon
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Answer Key Type
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Provisional
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Total Vacancies
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319
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Group A Vacancies
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117
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Group B Vacancies
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202
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Official Website
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kpsc.karnataka.gov.in
How to Download KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the KPSC KAS Preliminary Answer Key 2026-
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Visit the official website of KPSC at kpsc..kar.nic.in
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On the homepage visit the latest announcements or examination section.
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Now click on the link titled KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026.
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The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
KPSC KAS Answer Key 2026: Raise Objections
After releasing the provisional answer key the commission will provide an opportunity for candidates to raise objections against any incorrect answers. Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional key can submit their objections within the prescribed dates. To submit objections candidates need to submit valid supporting documents. The details regarding the objection fee submission process will be announced by KPSC in due course.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.