KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026 Releasing Shortly at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in, Check Expected Date and More

KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will release the KPSC KAS Prelims Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Examination conducted on November 15, 2026 can check the provisional answer key and estimate their probable marks. The commission has not announced the official release date. Once released candidates can download the answer key PDF from the official website.

Under this recruitment drive a total of 319 vacancies would be filled across various state departments. This includes 117 Group 'A' positions and 202 Group 'B' positions.

KPSC KAS Answer Key 2026 Release Date

The KPSC has not yet announced the official release date of the prelims answer key. As per the previous trends analysis it is expected that the provisional answer key can be released within 1 week of the conduct of the exam. The commission will upload the answer key on its official website in the coming days.