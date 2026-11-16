

Microsoft has determined three technical problems behind the global outage that disturbed Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services on November 12. A hidden software defect, a change in network traffic and lowered server capability triggered a cascading failure. What Caused the Outage? Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice-president for Copilot, Agents and Platform, analysed the causes on November 16. The maiden was a software defect in a fix developed for Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers. The shift started rolling out in July but was undetected for more than three months. Under heavy-load conditions, an internal process got stuck, leaving servers unresponsive. Microsoft stated that the defect did not influence general Windows deployments. The second reason involved Teams traffic. About 15 hours before the outage, Teams moved from an alternative gateway to the primary gateway, which also promotes Exchange Online, the service behind Outlook. This rose pressure on the system.

The third reason was lowered capacity. Nearly 14% of the gateway's servers were already unavailable because of an unrelated issue. Higher traffic and minor functioning servers activated the unknown defect. How Did the Disruption Spread? Microsoft generally redirects traffic when servers fail. During this situation, requests moved to remaining servers, boosting their workload and causing further failures. The process spread across the network in less than two hours. At the peak, more than 80% of impacted servers were unresponsive, the company said. Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Office apps could shift away from the faulty gateway and recover sooner. Outlook saw prolonged disturbance because Exchange Online could not use the same alternative gateway. Restoring servers was tougher because accumulated requests overwhelmed them again.

What Was the Impact in India? The outage impacted users in dozens of countries, disrupting email, calendars and workplace communications. In India, IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air recorded problems with email-based customer support. Air India temporarily redirected its email services. Flight operations were not reported to be impacted. Financial services firms also saw challenges accessing research and communicating with clients. What Happens Next? Microsoft says engineers corrected the impacted code, then updated and restarted servers in phases. The company said the incident was not triggered by a cyberattack or AI systems. Its final post-incident review is likely to offer further details. The disruption has reignited doubts about reliance on fewer loud providers and the requirement for backup communication systems.