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UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 (OUT): Download Normalised Marks PDF at uppbpb.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 19:10 IST

UP Police Constable Score Card 2026: The UP Police Recruitment Board has released normalised marks for the Constable Recruitment 2025 (32,679 posts). Candidates can log in at uppbpb.gov.in with their registration number and date of birth between November 16 and December 15, 2026, and receive scores on their registered email.

UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 (OUT): Download Normalised Marks PDF at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 (OUT): Download Normalised Marks PDF at uppbpb.gov.in

Key Points

  • UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 released on Nov 16, 2026, by UPPRPB.
  • The score card link is active from Nov 16 to Dec 15, 2026, on uppbpb.gov.in.
  • Final selection result for 32,679 posts was declared on Oct 14, 2026.

UP Police Constable Score Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026, for Recruitment 2025. The board had already declared the final selection result on October 14, 2026, for a total of 32,679 posts. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment can now check their normalised scores on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The link will stay active from November 16 to December 15, 2026. Candidates need their registration number and date of birth to log in and receive the score on their registered email ID.

Screenshot 2026-11-16 182228

UPPR Police Constable Score Card 2026 PDF Download

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026, on its official website. Candidates can now check their normalised marks from the direct link given below:

UP Police Constable Score Card 2026

Check Here

UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 Highlights

Here is a quick snapshot of the key details from the board's notice. Candidates can use this table to check the important dates and steps in one place.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB / UPPRPB)

Recruitment Name

UP Police Constable Civil Police and Equivalent Posts Direct Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies

32,679 posts(Civil Police, PAC, Special Security Force, Women Battalion, Mounted Police, and Jail Warder)

Notice / File Number

PRPB-B (Constable PAC and other cadres) 07/2025

Advertisement Date

31 December 2025

Written Exam Dates

8, 9, and 10 June 2026 (6 shifts)

DV / PST Shortlist Result Date

31 July 2026

Final Result Date

14 October 2026

Normalised Marks Notice Date

16 November 2026

Normalised Marks Link Available From

16 November 2026

Normalised Marks Link Last Date

15 December 2026

Login Details Required

Registration Number and Date of Birth

Where to Check / Get Marks

Online scorecard portal at uppbpb.gov.in(also sent to the candidate's registered email ID)

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

Helpdesk Contact

Recruitment Helpline / Board Contact available on the portal (Phone: 0522-2235752 / 2235750; CUG: 9454404786; Email: sampark@uppbpb.gov.in)

Steps to Download UP Police Constable Normalised Marks 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to get the UP Police Constable Scorecard 2026 and normalised marks:

  • Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

  • Open the normalised marks link given on the home page.

  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.

  • Log in to the portal.

  • Click on the "Click here for normalised Score" tab.

  • Your normalised marks will be sent to your registered email ID.

  • Open your email, check the marks and save a copy for future use.

Also Check: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: SBI Junior Associate Scorecard PDF Today at sbi.bank.in, Download PDF Here

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 18:26 IST
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