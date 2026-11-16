UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 (OUT): Download Normalised Marks PDF at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Score Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026, for Recruitment 2025. The board had already declared the final selection result on October 14, 2026, for a total of 32,679 posts. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment can now check their normalised scores on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The link will stay active from November 16 to December 15, 2026. Candidates need their registration number and date of birth to log in and receive the score on their registered email ID.

UPPR Police Constable Score Card 2026 PDF Download

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026, on its official website. Candidates can now check their normalised marks from the direct link given below: