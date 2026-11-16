UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 (OUT): Download Normalised Marks PDF at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Score Card 2026: The UP Police Recruitment Board has released normalised marks for the Constable Recruitment 2025 (32,679 posts). Candidates can log in at uppbpb.gov.in with their registration number and date of birth between November 16 and December 15, 2026, and receive scores on their registered email.
Key Points
- UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 released on Nov 16, 2026, by UPPRPB.
- The score card link is active from Nov 16 to Dec 15, 2026, on uppbpb.gov.in.
- Final selection result for 32,679 posts was declared on Oct 14, 2026.
UP Police Constable Score Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026, for Recruitment 2025. The board had already declared the final selection result on October 14, 2026, for a total of 32,679 posts. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment can now check their normalised scores on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The link will stay active from November 16 to December 15, 2026. Candidates need their registration number and date of birth to log in and receive the score on their registered email ID.
UPPR Police Constable Score Card 2026 PDF Download
The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026, on its official website. Candidates can now check their normalised marks from the direct link given below:
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UP Police Constable Score Card 2026
UP Police Constable Score Card 2026 Highlights
Here is a quick snapshot of the key details from the board's notice. Candidates can use this table to check the important dates and steps in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB / UPPRPB)
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Recruitment Name
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UP Police Constable Civil Police and Equivalent Posts Direct Recruitment 2025
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Total Vacancies
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32,679 posts(Civil Police, PAC, Special Security Force, Women Battalion, Mounted Police, and Jail Warder)
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Notice / File Number
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PRPB-B (Constable PAC and other cadres) 07/2025
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Advertisement Date
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31 December 2025
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Written Exam Dates
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8, 9, and 10 June 2026 (6 shifts)
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DV / PST Shortlist Result Date
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31 July 2026
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Final Result Date
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14 October 2026
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Normalised Marks Notice Date
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16 November 2026
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Normalised Marks Link Available From
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16 November 2026
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Normalised Marks Link Last Date
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15 December 2026
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Login Details Required
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Registration Number and Date of Birth
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Where to Check / Get Marks
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Online scorecard portal at uppbpb.gov.in(also sent to the candidate's registered email ID)
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Official Website
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Helpdesk Contact
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Recruitment Helpline / Board Contact available on the portal (Phone: 0522-2235752 / 2235750; CUG: 9454404786; Email: sampark@uppbpb.gov.in)
Steps to Download UP Police Constable Normalised Marks 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to get the UP Police Constable Scorecard 2026 and normalised marks:
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Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.
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Open the normalised marks link given on the home page.
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Enter your registration number and date of birth.
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Log in to the portal.
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Click on the "Click here for normalised Score" tab.
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Your normalised marks will be sent to your registered email ID.
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Open your email, check the marks and save a copy for future use.
Also Check: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: SBI Junior Associate Scorecard PDF Today at sbi.bank.in, Download PDF Here
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com