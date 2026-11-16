TG TET Notification 2026-27 Out: Apply Online Begins at tgtet.aptonline.in, Check Eligibility, Exam Date and More

TG TET Notification 2026-27: The Department of School Education, Telangana has released the detailed notification for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) on its official website. The online application process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) has commenced today i.e., on November 16, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this much-awaited eligibility test till December 10, 2026, at schooledu.telangana.gov.in. The written examination for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted from January 03 to 15, 2027 across the state.

Candidates willing to apply for TG TET Notification 2026-27 can go through the detailed official notification which will provide you all the crucial updates eligibility, important dates, exam pattern, and application procedures for the TG TET Notification 2026-27.