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TG TET Notification 2026-27 Out: Apply Online Begins at tgtet.aptonline.in, Check Eligibility, Exam Date and More

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 15:47 IST

TG TET Notification 2026-27 has been released for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2026-27. The online application process begins from November 16, 2026 onwards. Candidates aspiring to be teachers in the state of Telangana can now submit their applications online via the official website. Check the eligibility criteria, application procedure, and important dates in this article.

TG TET Notification 2026-27 Out: Apply Online Begins at tgtet.aptonline.in, Check Eligibility, Exam Date and More
TG TET Notification 2026-27 Out: Apply Online Begins at tgtet.aptonline.in, Check Eligibility, Exam Date and More

TG TET Notification 2026-27: The Department of School Education, Telangana has released the detailed notification for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) on its official website. The online application process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) has commenced today i.e., on November 16, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this much-awaited eligibility test till December 10, 2026, at schooledu.telangana.gov.in. The written examination for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted from January 03 to 15, 2027 across the state.

Candidates willing to apply for TG TET Notification 2026-27 can go through the detailed official notification which will provide you all the crucial updates eligibility, important dates, exam pattern, and application procedures for the TG TET Notification 2026-27.

TG TET Notification 2026-27 PDF Download

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has uploaded the detailed TG TET Notification 2026-27 PDF on its official website.  The TG TET is the gateway for all teaching aspirants of the state for different classes, including I to V classes (Paper- I) and VI to VIII classes (Paper – II). The notification PDF will provide you with all the crucial details regarding the Teacher Eligibility Test, including eligibility, application fees, exam pattern, qualifying marks, and instructions for filling out the form. Candidates willing to apply can download the notification PDF through the link given below -

TG TET Notification 2026-27  PDF Download Link 

TG TET Notification 2026-27 Key Highlight

Conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) is a gateway to check the eligibility to ensures eligibility of candidates who wish to be teachers for Classes 1 to 8. Candidates interested in applying for the exam can check the key highlights of the eligibility test given below-

ParticularsDetails
Exam Name Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) January 2027
Conducting Body Department of School Education, Telangana
Application Mode Online
Application Start Date November 16, 2026
Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee December 10, 2026
Exam Dates January 03 to 15, 2027 
Exam Mode Computer Based Test (CBT)
Papers Paper I: Classes I–V; Paper II: Classes VI–VIII
Total Marks per Paper 150
Official Website schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 15:47 IST
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