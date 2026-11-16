OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 at opsc.gov.in: Download Exam Date and Hall Ticket PDF Direct Link Update
OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 will be released on November 23 by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts. The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is all set to conduct the prelims written exam for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts on November 29, 2026. The OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated from November 23 onwards. Candidates who applied successfully for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts against Advt. No. 07 of 2026-27 will be able to download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in.
The Preliminary Examination will be conducted across six designated zones including Baleshwar, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Jayapur, Kataka, and Sambalpur.
OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 Date
The written examination will take place on November 29, 2026 (Sunday) from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M., with an extended time until 12:00 Noon for PwD candidates. Candidates appearing in the exam will be able to download their hall ticket from November 23, 2026 onwards through the link under What's New section at the official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in. You can download the OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 directly through the link given below, once released,
|OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026
|Download Link (Active Soon)
How to Download OPSC Admit Card 2026?
To download the OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026, you will have to use your login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official website, opsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) (Advt. No. 07 of 2026-27) - Hall Ticket download link
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Enter your registration number, date of birth, and PP SAN (Public Service Account Number).
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After submitting the details, your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Verify the details and download the PPSC admit card PDF, and take a printout.
OPSC AEE Exam 2025 Pattern
The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of 3 stages process including Preliminary Examination (Screening Test)/Main Examination followed by Interview / Personality Test. Check details of the Preliminary examination given below-
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Format: Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ Pattern via OMR or CBT)
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Subject: Civil Engineering (Bachelor's Degree standard)
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No. of Questions: 100
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Total Marks: 100s
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Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes (90 minutes)
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Marking Scheme
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Correct Answer: +1 mark
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Negative Marking: 25% (0.25 mark) deducted for every wrong answer
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Un-attempted Questions: No marks awarded or deducted
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Nature: Screening test only; marks are not counted for the final merit list.
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