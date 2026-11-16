OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 at opsc.gov.in: Download Exam Date and Hall Ticket PDF Direct Link Update

OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is all set to conduct the prelims written exam for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts on November 29, 2026. The OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated from November 23 onwards. Candidates who applied successfully for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts against Advt. No. 07 of 2026-27 will be able to download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Examination will be conducted across six designated zones including Baleshwar, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Jayapur, Kataka, and Sambalpur.

OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 Date

The written examination will take place on November 29, 2026 (Sunday) from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M., with an extended time until 12:00 Noon for PwD candidates. Candidates appearing in the exam will be able to download their hall ticket from November 23, 2026 onwards through the link under What's New section at the official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in. You can download the OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 directly through the link given below, once released,