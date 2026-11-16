Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Rank Analysis
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released Round 1 results for NEET PG 2026 General Medicine, offering a detailed rank analysis. This analysis helps candidates understand college competitiveness, category-wise trends, and future round prospects for medical admissions in Bihar.
Bihar NEET PG 2026: BSBE (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) has released the Round 1 results for NEET PG specialities such as General Medicine. Also known as Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC), candidates can find General Medicine Round 1 rank analysis based on the opening and closing ranks. Through the analysis, candidates can find the best colleges as per the category-wise seat allocation.
The analysis will help candidates to gain insights into the competitiveness of institutions, category-wise trends, and prospects of future rounds. In all the medical institutions, district hospitals, and specialty institutions, cutoff marks for General Medicine vary widely in the first round, which is a direct result of differences between UR category and other reserved categories (EWS, EBC, BC, and SC).
Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
Bihar NEET PG 2026: Overview
Check the admission and counselling details for Bihar NEET PG 2026 shared in the table below. The counselling results for Round 1 are available to check from November 6, 2026.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
|
Counselling Name
|
Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026)
|
Qualifying Entrance Test
|
NEET-PG 2026
|
Programs
|
MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma)
|
Online Registration & Application
|
October 22 – 28, 2026
|
Rank Card
|
October 30, 2026
|
Choice Filling & Locking Deadline
|
Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)
|
Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
November 6, 2026
|
Downloading Provisional Allotment Orders
|
November 6 – 12, 2026
|
Document Verification & Physical Admission
|
November 10 – 12, 2026
|
Official Counseling Portal
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Government Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the data provided, the table explains category-wise Round 1 opening and closing ranks. B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda unreserved open category ranged around 56 rank (unreserved ranks)
From the Round 1 counselling, there is a clear difference in competitiveness between premier and regional government medical colleges in Bihar. The institutions like I.G.I.M.S. Patna and P.M.C. Patna have the greatest demand where the unreserved (UR) open seats close at NEET rank 4610 and 998 (corresponding to UR category rank 3 and 4). While the regional or newly established colleges such as B.M.I.M.S. Pawapuri will have wider cut-offs, with the UR open seats being closed at NEET rank 4,610 and category rank 56.
There is huge competition for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Backward Classes (BC) at the premiere centers, where I.G.I.M.S. Patna EWS closes at NEET rank 1,848. Along with special quotas of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (DQ) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have wide NEET ranges up to 84,340 and 101,122 respectively.
|
Institute
|
Category
|
Seat Type
|
NEET Opening
|
NEET Closing
|
UR Opening
|
UR Closing
|
CAT Opening
|
CAT Closing
|
B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda
|
UR
|
Open
|
4610
|
4610
|
56
|
56
|
-
|
-
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
BC
|
Open
|
4280
|
4280
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
14
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
EBC
|
Open
|
4350
|
4350
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
12
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
EWS
|
Female
|
7261
|
7261
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
25
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
SC
|
Open
|
24721
|
24721
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
10
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
ST
|
Open
|
101122
|
101122
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
UR
|
Open
|
3185
|
3708
|
32
|
38
|
-
|
-
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
UR
|
Female
|
3894
|
3894
|
39
|
39
|
-
|
-
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
BC
|
Open
|
2150
|
2150
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
4
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
EWS
|
Open
|
1848
|
1848
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
3
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
SC
|
Female
|
41354
|
41354
|
-
|
-
|
22
|
22
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
UR
|
Open
|
774
|
774
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
BC
|
Open
|
5243
|
5243
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
21
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
EBC
|
Open
|
4532
|
4532
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
14
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
EWS
|
Open
|
4591
|
4591
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
14
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
SC
|
Open
|
28872
|
28872
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
11
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
UR
|
Open
|
4002
|
4002
|
42
|
42
|
-
|
-
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
UR
|
Female
|
5766
|
5766
|
80
|
80
|
-
|
-
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
BC
|
Female
|
4549
|
4549
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
17
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
EBC
|
Open
|
3910
|
3910
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
9
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
SC
|
Open
|
21510
|
21510
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
6
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
Open
|
2141
|
2141
|
14
|
14
|
-
|
-
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
Female
|
3023
|
3023
|
30
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
BC
|
Open
|
2344
|
2344
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
5
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
DQ
|
Open
|
84340
|
84340
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
EBC
|
Open
|
2192
|
2192
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
6
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
EBC
|
Female
|
5165
|
5165
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
19
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
EWS
|
Open
|
2539
|
2539
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
4
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
SC
|
Open
|
18431
|
18431
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
5
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
SC
|
Female
|
38112
|
38112
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
21
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
Open
|
998
|
998
|
4
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
Female
|
1330
|
2549
|
5
|
25
|
-
|
-
|
S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur
|
EBC
|
Female
|
11882
|
11882
|
-
|
-
|
57
|
57
Private Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
While for private medical colleges Round 1 opening and closing ranks may range differenly when compared with private medical colleges. The General Medicine opening and closing ranks in Round 1 showcase a lot of variation in terms of their score bands and NEET rank requirements when compared to state government colleges.
For UR open admissions, NEET closing ranks usually lie between around 43346 and 99605. Special quotas like that of NRI quotas goes much higher, even reaching past NEET Rank 1,10,000.
|
Institute
|
Category
|
Seat Type
|
NEET Opening
|
NEET Closing
|
UR Opening
|
UR Closing
|
CAT Opening
|
CAT Closing
|
K.M.C. Katihar
|
Muslim Minority
|
Open
|
43346
|
99605
|
673
|
1185
|
-
|
-
|
K.M.C. Katihar
|
NRI
|
Open
|
110574
|
110574
|
1296
|
1296
|
-
|
-
|
K.M.C. Katihar
|
UR
|
Open
|
32295
|
49828
|
565
|
741
|
-
|
-
|
Lord Budha Koshi Medical College & Hospital, Saharsa
|
UR
|
Open
|
26314
|
64276
|
484
|
851
|
-
|
-
|
Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani
|
Muslim Minority
|
Open
|
76550
|
110786
|
970
|
1297
|
-
|
-
|
Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani
|
UR
|
Open
|
64338
|
69796
|
854
|
902
|
-
|
-
|
MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj
|
NRI
|
Open
|
109852
|
109852
|
1286
|
1286
|
-
|
-
|
MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj
|
Sikh Minority
|
Open
|
44053
|
61139
|
682
|
830
|
-
|
-
|
MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj
|
UR
|
Open
|
37728
|
45372
|
618
|
693
|
-
|
-
|
N.M.C. & H., Sasaram
|
UR
|
Open
|
52378
|
79220
|
762
|
997
|
-
|
-
|
Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital
|
NRI
|
Open
|
108448
|
108448
|
1274
|
1274
|
-
|
-
|
Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital
|
UR
|
Open
|
27723
|
59726
|
505
|
820
|
-
|
-
|
RDJM Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur
|
UR
|
Open
|
55906
|
60948
|
784
|
828
|
-
|
-
|
Shree Narayan Medical Institute & Hospital, Saharsa
|
UR
|
Open
|
68698
|
73301
|
889
|
940
|
-
|
-
Government Medical Colleges: Competition Analysis
-
The most competitive government college is IGIMS Patna, which has an AIR of 774.
-
The second most competitive college is PMC Patna, which has an AIR of 998.
-
There is a big gap between PMC, which has an AIR of 998, and NMC Patna, which has an AIR of 2,141.
-
DMC and JLNMCH have close cut-offs with only 294 ranks difference.
-
Candidates having ranks from 4,000 to 4,610 could have been eligible for admission to government colleges with lower cut-offs.
Private Medical Colleges: Cut-off Analysis
-
Closing Rank for N.M.C. Sasaram is highest in comparison to all other UR Open seats in the private colleges list: 79,220.
-
Closing Rank for Shree Narayan Medical Institute is 73,301.
-
Closing Rank for Madhubani Medical College is 69,796.
-
Rank range for MGMMC Kishanganj is comparatively narrow and its closing rank is 45,372.
-
KMC Katihar's closing rank is 49,828.
-
The range of ranks available in private colleges is wider than government colleges.
Best Government Colleges Based on Cut-off
The table below shows best government colleges based on the opening and closing ranks. It segregate the colleges based on the most and moderately competitive colleges.
|
Most competitive
|
Moderately Competitive
|
IGIMS Patna – 774
|
DMC Laheriasarai – 3,708
|
PMC Patna – 998
|
JLNMCH Bhagalpur – 4,002
|
NMC Patna – 2,141
|
BMIMS Pawapuri – 4,610
Bihar NEET PG 2026: Category-wise Insights
Candidates can check for category-wise analysis of opening and closing ranks shared below.
BC category
-
IGIMS Patna: 2,150
-
PMC Patna: 2,344
-
DMC Laheriasarai: 4,280
-
JLNMCH Bhagalpur: 5,243
-
IGIMS and PMC have the most competitive BC cut-offs.
EBC category
-
PMC Patna: 2,192
-
NMC Patna: 3,910
-
DMC Laheriasarai: 4,350
-
JLNMCH Bhagalpur: 4,532
-
PMC Patna has the lowest EBC closing rank.
SC category
-
PMC Patna: 18,431
-
NMC Patna: 21,510
-
DMC Laheriasarai: 24,721
-
JLNMCH Bhagalpur: 28,872
-
PMC Patna is again the most competitive institution in this category.
EWS category
-
IGIMS Patna: 1,848
-
PMC Patna: 2,539
-
JLNMCH Bhagalpur: 4,591
-
DMC Laheriasarai (Female): 7,261
-
IGIMS has the lowest EWS closing rank.
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.