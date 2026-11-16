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Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 13:51 IST

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released Round 1 results for NEET PG 2026 General Medicine, offering a detailed rank analysis. This analysis helps candidates understand college competitiveness, category-wise trends, and future round prospects for medical admissions in Bihar.

Bihar NEET PG 2026: General Medicine Round 1 Rank Analysis
Bihar NEET PG 2026: General Medicine Round 1 Rank Analysis

Bihar NEET PG 2026: BSBE (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) has released the Round 1 results for NEET PG specialities such as General Medicine. Also known as Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC), candidates can find General Medicine Round 1 rank analysis based on the opening and closing ranks. Through the analysis, candidates can find the best colleges as per the category-wise seat allocation.  

The analysis will help candidates to gain insights into the competitiveness of institutions, category-wise trends, and prospects of future rounds. In all the medical institutions, district hospitals, and specialty institutions, cutoff marks for General Medicine vary widely in the first round, which is a direct result of differences between UR category and other reserved categories (EWS, EBC, BC, and SC). 

Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Bihar NEET PG 2026: Overview 

Check the admission and counselling details for Bihar NEET PG 2026 shared in the table below. The counselling results for Round 1 are available to check from November 6, 2026. 

Parameter 

Details

Conducting Authority

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)

Counselling Name

Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026)

Qualifying Entrance Test

NEET-PG 2026

Programs

MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma)

Online Registration & Application

October 22 – 28, 2026

Rank Card

October 30, 2026

Choice Filling & Locking Deadline

Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result

November 6, 2026

Downloading Provisional Allotment Orders

November 6 – 12, 2026

Document Verification & Physical Admission

November 10 – 12, 2026

Official Counseling Portal

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Government Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per the data provided, the table explains category-wise Round 1 opening and closing ranks. B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda unreserved open category ranged around 56 rank (unreserved ranks)

From the Round 1 counselling, there is a clear difference in competitiveness between premier and regional government medical colleges in Bihar. The institutions like I.G.I.M.S. Patna and P.M.C. Patna have the greatest demand where the unreserved (UR) open seats close at NEET rank 4610 and 998 (corresponding to UR category rank 3 and 4). While the regional or newly established colleges such as B.M.I.M.S. Pawapuri will have wider cut-offs, with the UR open seats being closed at NEET rank 4,610 and category rank 56.

There is huge competition for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Backward Classes (BC) at the premiere centers, where I.G.I.M.S. Patna EWS closes at NEET rank 1,848. Along with special quotas of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (DQ) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have wide NEET ranges up to 84,340 and 101,122 respectively.

Institute

Category

Seat Type

NEET Opening

NEET Closing

UR Opening

UR Closing

CAT Opening

CAT Closing

B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda

UR

Open

4610

4610

56

56

-

-

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

BC

Open

4280

4280

-

-

14

14

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

EBC

Open

4350

4350

-

-

12

12

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

EWS

Female

7261

7261

-

-

25

25

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

SC

Open

24721

24721

-

-

10

10

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

ST

Open

101122

101122

-

-

1

1

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

UR

Open

3185

3708

32

38

-

-

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

UR

Female

3894

3894

39

39

-

-

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

BC

Open

2150

2150

-

-

4

4

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

EWS

Open

1848

1848

-

-

3

3

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

SC

Female

41354

41354

-

-

22

22

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

UR

Open

774

774

3

3

-

-

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

BC

Open

5243

5243

-

-

21

21

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

EBC

Open

4532

4532

-

-

14

14

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

EWS

Open

4591

4591

-

-

14

14

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

SC

Open

28872

28872

-

-

11

11

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

UR

Open

4002

4002

42

42

-

-

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

UR

Female

5766

5766

80

80

-

-

N.M.C. Patna

BC

Female

4549

4549

-

-

17

17

N.M.C. Patna

EBC

Open

3910

3910

-

-

9

9

N.M.C. Patna

SC

Open

21510

21510

-

-

6

6

N.M.C. Patna

UR

Open

2141

2141

14

14

-

-

N.M.C. Patna

UR

Female

3023

3023

30

30

-

-

P.M.C. Patna

BC

Open

2344

2344

-

-

5

5

P.M.C. Patna

DQ

Open

84340

84340

-

-

1

1

P.M.C. Patna

EBC

Open

2192

2192

-

-

6

6

P.M.C. Patna

EBC

Female

5165

5165

-

-

19

19

P.M.C. Patna

EWS

Open

2539

2539

-

-

4

4

P.M.C. Patna

SC

Open

18431

18431

-

-

5

5

P.M.C. Patna

SC

Female

38112

38112

-

-

21

21

P.M.C. Patna

UR

Open

998

998

4

4

-

-

P.M.C. Patna

UR

Female

1330

2549

5

25

-

-

S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur

EBC

Female

11882

11882

-

-

57

57

Private Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

While for private medical colleges Round 1 opening and closing ranks may range differenly when compared with private medical colleges. The General Medicine opening and closing ranks in Round 1 showcase a lot of variation in terms of their score bands and NEET rank requirements when compared to state government colleges. 

For UR open admissions, NEET closing ranks usually lie between around 43346 and 99605.  Special quotas like that of NRI quotas goes much higher, even reaching past NEET Rank 1,10,000. 

Institute

Category

Seat Type

NEET Opening

NEET Closing

UR Opening

UR Closing

CAT Opening

CAT Closing

K.M.C. Katihar

Muslim Minority

Open

43346

99605

673

1185

-

-

K.M.C. Katihar

NRI

Open

110574

110574

1296

1296

-

-

K.M.C. Katihar

UR

Open

32295

49828

565

741

-

-

Lord Budha Koshi Medical College & Hospital, Saharsa

UR

Open

26314

64276

484

851

-

-

Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani

Muslim Minority

Open

76550

110786

970

1297

-

-

Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani

UR

Open

64338

69796

854

902

-

-

MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj

NRI

Open

109852

109852

1286

1286

-

-

MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj

Sikh Minority

Open

44053

61139

682

830

-

-

MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj

UR

Open

37728

45372

618

693

-

-

N.M.C. & H., Sasaram

UR

Open

52378

79220

762

997

-

-

Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital

NRI

Open

108448

108448

1274

1274

-

-

Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital

UR

Open

27723

59726

505

820

-

-

RDJM Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur

UR

Open

55906

60948

784

828

-

-

Shree Narayan Medical Institute & Hospital, Saharsa

UR

Open

68698

73301

889

940

-

-

Government Medical Colleges: Competition Analysis 

  • The most competitive government college is IGIMS Patna, which has an AIR of 774.

  • The second most competitive college is PMC Patna, which has an AIR of 998.

  • There is a big gap between PMC, which has an AIR of 998, and NMC Patna, which has an AIR of 2,141.

  • DMC and JLNMCH have close cut-offs with only 294 ranks difference.

  • Candidates having ranks from 4,000 to 4,610 could have been eligible for admission to government colleges with lower cut-offs.

Private Medical Colleges: Cut-off Analysis

  • Closing Rank for N.M.C. Sasaram is highest in comparison to all other UR Open seats in the private colleges list: 79,220.

  • Closing Rank for Shree Narayan Medical Institute is 73,301.

  • Closing Rank for Madhubani Medical College is 69,796.

  • Rank range for MGMMC Kishanganj is comparatively narrow and its closing rank is 45,372.

  • KMC Katihar's closing rank is 49,828.

  • The range of ranks available in private colleges is wider than government colleges.

Best Government Colleges Based on Cut-off

The table below shows best government colleges based on the opening and closing ranks. It segregate the colleges based on the most and moderately competitive colleges. 

Most competitive

Moderately Competitive

IGIMS Patna – 774

DMC Laheriasarai – 3,708

PMC Patna – 998

JLNMCH Bhagalpur – 4,002

NMC Patna – 2,141

BMIMS Pawapuri – 4,610

Bihar NEET PG 2026: Category-wise Insights

Candidates can check for category-wise analysis of opening and closing ranks shared below. 

BC category

  • IGIMS Patna: 2,150

  • PMC Patna: 2,344

  • DMC Laheriasarai: 4,280

  • JLNMCH Bhagalpur: 5,243

  • IGIMS and PMC have the most competitive BC cut-offs.

EBC category

  • PMC Patna: 2,192

  • NMC Patna: 3,910

  • DMC Laheriasarai: 4,350

  • JLNMCH Bhagalpur: 4,532

  • PMC Patna has the lowest EBC closing rank.

SC category

  • PMC Patna: 18,431

  • NMC Patna: 21,510

  • DMC Laheriasarai: 24,721

  • JLNMCH Bhagalpur: 28,872

  • PMC Patna is again the most competitive institution in this category.

EWS category

  • IGIMS Patna: 1,848

  • PMC Patna: 2,539

  • JLNMCH Bhagalpur: 4,591

  • DMC Laheriasarai (Female): 7,261

  • IGIMS has the lowest EWS closing rank.

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Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 13:51 IST
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