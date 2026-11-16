Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Rank Analysis

Bihar NEET PG 2026: BSBE (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) has released the Round 1 results for NEET PG specialities such as General Medicine. Also known as Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC), candidates can find General Medicine Round 1 rank analysis based on the opening and closing ranks. Through the analysis, candidates can find the best colleges as per the category-wise seat allocation. The analysis will help candidates to gain insights into the competitiveness of institutions, category-wise trends, and prospects of future rounds. In all the medical institutions, district hospitals, and specialty institutions, cutoff marks for General Medicine vary widely in the first round, which is a direct result of differences between UR category and other reserved categories (EWS, EBC, BC, and SC).

Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank Bihar NEET PG 2026: Overview Check the admission and counselling details for Bihar NEET PG 2026 shared in the table below. The counselling results for Round 1 are available to check from November 6, 2026. Parameter Details Conducting Authority Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Counselling Name Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026) Qualifying Entrance Test NEET-PG 2026 Programs MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma) Online Registration & Application October 22 – 28, 2026 Rank Card October 30, 2026 Choice Filling & Locking Deadline Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM) Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result November 6, 2026 Downloading Provisional Allotment Orders November 6 – 12, 2026 Document Verification & Physical Admission November 10 – 12, 2026 Official Counseling Portal bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Government Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks As per the data provided, the table explains category-wise Round 1 opening and closing ranks. B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda unreserved open category ranged around 56 rank (unreserved ranks) From the Round 1 counselling, there is a clear difference in competitiveness between premier and regional government medical colleges in Bihar. The institutions like I.G.I.M.S. Patna and P.M.C. Patna have the greatest demand where the unreserved (UR) open seats close at NEET rank 4610 and 998 (corresponding to UR category rank 3 and 4). While the regional or newly established colleges such as B.M.I.M.S. Pawapuri will have wider cut-offs, with the UR open seats being closed at NEET rank 4,610 and category rank 56. There is huge competition for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Backward Classes (BC) at the premiere centers, where I.G.I.M.S. Patna EWS closes at NEET rank 1,848. Along with special quotas of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (DQ) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have wide NEET ranges up to 84,340 and 101,122 respectively.

Institute Category Seat Type NEET Opening NEET Closing UR Opening UR Closing CAT Opening CAT Closing B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda UR Open 4610 4610 56 56 - - D.M.C. Laheriasarai BC Open 4280 4280 - - 14 14 D.M.C. Laheriasarai EBC Open 4350 4350 - - 12 12 D.M.C. Laheriasarai EWS Female 7261 7261 - - 25 25 D.M.C. Laheriasarai SC Open 24721 24721 - - 10 10 D.M.C. Laheriasarai ST Open 101122 101122 - - 1 1 D.M.C. Laheriasarai UR Open 3185 3708 32 38 - - D.M.C. Laheriasarai UR Female 3894 3894 39 39 - - I.G.I.M.S. Patna BC Open 2150 2150 - - 4 4 I.G.I.M.S. Patna EWS Open 1848 1848 - - 3 3 I.G.I.M.S. Patna SC Female 41354 41354 - - 22 22 I.G.I.M.S. Patna UR Open 774 774 3 3 - - J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur BC Open 5243 5243 - - 21 21 J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur EBC Open 4532 4532 - - 14 14 J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur EWS Open 4591 4591 - - 14 14 J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur SC Open 28872 28872 - - 11 11 J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur UR Open 4002 4002 42 42 - - J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur UR Female 5766 5766 80 80 - - N.M.C. Patna BC Female 4549 4549 - - 17 17 N.M.C. Patna EBC Open 3910 3910 - - 9 9 N.M.C. Patna SC Open 21510 21510 - - 6 6 N.M.C. Patna UR Open 2141 2141 14 14 - - N.M.C. Patna UR Female 3023 3023 30 30 - - P.M.C. Patna BC Open 2344 2344 - - 5 5 P.M.C. Patna DQ Open 84340 84340 - - 1 1 P.M.C. Patna EBC Open 2192 2192 - - 6 6 P.M.C. Patna EBC Female 5165 5165 - - 19 19 P.M.C. Patna EWS Open 2539 2539 - - 4 4 P.M.C. Patna SC Open 18431 18431 - - 5 5 P.M.C. Patna SC Female 38112 38112 - - 21 21 P.M.C. Patna UR Open 998 998 4 4 - - P.M.C. Patna UR Female 1330 2549 5 25 - - S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur EBC Female 11882 11882 - - 57 57

Private Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks While for private medical colleges Round 1 opening and closing ranks may range differenly when compared with private medical colleges. The General Medicine opening and closing ranks in Round 1 showcase a lot of variation in terms of their score bands and NEET rank requirements when compared to state government colleges. For UR open admissions, NEET closing ranks usually lie between around 43346 and 99605. Special quotas like that of NRI quotas goes much higher, even reaching past NEET Rank 1,10,000. Institute Category Seat Type NEET Opening NEET Closing UR Opening UR Closing CAT Opening CAT Closing K.M.C. Katihar Muslim Minority Open 43346 99605 673 1185 - - K.M.C. Katihar NRI Open 110574 110574 1296 1296 - - K.M.C. Katihar UR Open 32295 49828 565 741 - - Lord Budha Koshi Medical College & Hospital, Saharsa UR Open 26314 64276 484 851 - - Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani Muslim Minority Open 76550 110786 970 1297 - - Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani UR Open 64338 69796 854 902 - - MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj NRI Open 109852 109852 1286 1286 - - MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj Sikh Minority Open 44053 61139 682 830 - - MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj UR Open 37728 45372 618 693 - - N.M.C. & H., Sasaram UR Open 52378 79220 762 997 - - Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital NRI Open 108448 108448 1274 1274 - - Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital UR Open 27723 59726 505 820 - - RDJM Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur UR Open 55906 60948 784 828 - - Shree Narayan Medical Institute & Hospital, Saharsa UR Open 68698 73301 889 940 - -

Government Medical Colleges: Competition Analysis The most competitive government college is IGIMS Patna, which has an AIR of 774.

The second most competitive college is PMC Patna, which has an AIR of 998.

There is a big gap between PMC, which has an AIR of 998, and NMC Patna, which has an AIR of 2,141.

DMC and JLNMCH have close cut-offs with only 294 ranks difference.

Candidates having ranks from 4,000 to 4,610 could have been eligible for admission to government colleges with lower cut-offs. Private Medical Colleges: Cut-off Analysis Closing Rank for N.M.C. Sasaram is highest in comparison to all other UR Open seats in the private colleges list: 79,220.

Closing Rank for Shree Narayan Medical Institute is 73,301.

Closing Rank for Madhubani Medical College is 69,796.

Rank range for MGMMC Kishanganj is comparatively narrow and its closing rank is 45,372.

KMC Katihar's closing rank is 49,828.

The range of ranks available in private colleges is wider than government colleges.

Best Government Colleges Based on Cut-off The table below shows best government colleges based on the opening and closing ranks. It segregate the colleges based on the most and moderately competitive colleges. Most competitive Moderately Competitive IGIMS Patna – 774 DMC Laheriasarai – 3,708 PMC Patna – 998 JLNMCH Bhagalpur – 4,002 NMC Patna – 2,141 BMIMS Pawapuri – 4,610 Bihar NEET PG 2026: Category-wise Insights Candidates can check for category-wise analysis of opening and closing ranks shared below. BC category IGIMS Patna: 2,150

PMC Patna: 2,344

DMC Laheriasarai: 4,280

JLNMCH Bhagalpur: 5,243

IGIMS and PMC have the most competitive BC cut-offs. EBC category PMC Patna: 2,192

NMC Patna: 3,910

DMC Laheriasarai: 4,350

JLNMCH Bhagalpur: 4,532

PMC Patna has the lowest EBC closing rank.