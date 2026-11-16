SSB Odisha Exam Dates 2026 OUT: Check Revised CBT Dates, City Slip And Admit Card at ssbodisha.ac.in

Key Points SSB Odisha adds Dec 1, 2026, as new CBT exam date for 833 Junior Assistant/Clerk posts.

City Intimation Slip for applicants available from Nov 16, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Admit Cards for the recruitment exam will be released on Nov 18, 2026, 8:00 PM.

The State Selection Board (SSB), Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha, has announced a revision in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) exam dates, along with the release dates for the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card for the recruitment under Advertisement number 01/2026, which covers around 833 Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Posts. As per the official notice, the board has added December 1, 2026, as an additional exam date alongside the previous exam schedule. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment exam will be able to download their city intimation slip starting tonight, November 16, 2026, from 8:00 PM,, which will be followed by the Admit card from November 18, 2026 at the official website, i.e., ssbodisha.ac.in. The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, has announced a revised examination schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk in various Departments/Institutions, adding 01.12.2026 as an additional examination date. The City Intimation Slip will be available on 16.11.2026 and the Hall Ticket (Admit Card) will be available from 18.11.2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official website, https://t.co/zxHIm7Y3TB, for further updates and necessary instructions. #SSBOdisha #ExaminationUpdate — Higher Education Department, Govt. of Odisha 🇮🇳 (@DHE_Odisha) November 16, 2026

SSB Odisha Exam Dates 2026 Key Highlights Given below are some of the important key highlights if the SSB Odisha Exam Dates 2026:- Particulars Details Conducting Body State Selection Board (SSB), Higher Education Department, Odisha Post and Vacancies Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk (833 Group C Posts) Advertisement Number 01/2026 City Initmation Slip Release Date November 16, 2026 Admit Card Release Date November 18, 2026 New CBT Exam Dates November 21, 23, 25, 27 and December 1 (added) and 2, 2026 Daily Exam Shifts 3 Shifts per Day (Morning, Afternoon and Evening) Official Exam Date ssbodisha.ac.in SSB Odisha New Exam Dates 2026 The previous dates for conducting the SSB Odisha exam for the recruitment of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk posts were between November 21, 23, 25, 27 and Decmeber 2, 2026. Through the official notice the board has added one more day to conduct this exam, that is, December 1, 2026. The recruitment exam for the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk positions will be conducted in a total of three shifts, that is, morning, afternoon and evening.

Post Name Previous Exam Date New Exam Date (Added) Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk November 21, 23, 25, 27 and December 2, 026 December 1, 2026 Also check, AAU Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Started for 310 ATM, BTM and Other Posts at aau.ac.in- Get Direct Link Here SSB Odisha Exam City Slip and Admit Card 2026 As per the official notification, the exam city slip and the admit card for the SSB Odisha exam 2026 for the recruitment of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk will be released on November 16 and 18 respectively. The admit card and the city slip will be released on the official website, that is ssbodisha.ac.in. Events Release Date Release Time City Slip November 16, 2026 8:00 PM Admit Card November 18, 2026 8:00 PM Also check, Jammu Police Bust JKSSB Finance Assistant Exam Cheating Racket; 14 Apprehended With Electronic Devices