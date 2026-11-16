GATE 2027 Exam Schedule: Branch-Wise Timings, Dates and Events
GATE 2027 examination dates have been released by IIT Madras. Check the complete GATE 2027 schedule and timings in the article below.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2027 (GATE) exam schedule has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) on the official website, i.e. gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The GATE exam 2027 will be conducted from February 6, 2027 to February 21, 2027 . The exam will be held on different dates for different branch subjects. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on each day for two hours.
GATE 2027 is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and other courses. Read the article below to know the complete branch-wise GATE 2027 schedule, timings and events.
GATE 2027 Exam Schedule: Branch-Wise Exam Dates and Events
IIT Madras will release the branch-wise GATE exam schedule 2027 soon. The dates will be updated on the official website and the schedule will include dates and timings both for each subject. Candidates appearing for the GATE exam have to comply with the exam schedule as mentioned by IIT Madras. GATE 2027 offers 30 test papers across different branches.
Also Read: GATE 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Relaxation, Age Limit, Category & Qualification Rules
GATE 2027 Exam Schedule: Exam Dates and Shift Timings
GATE exam 2027 will be conducted in two shifts on each day. Candidates taking the exam should carefully check their shift timings before reporting to the centre. They should follow the GATE exam day guidelines. GATE 2027 Dates and Events
Check the table below to know the important GATE exam date 2027 and events:
|
Events
|
GATE Registration 2027 Dates
|
Start date of GATE 2027 registration through GOAPS
|
September 2, 2026
|
GATE registration 2027 last date (without late fee)
|
October 5, 2026
|
Last date for submission of the GATE exam application form 2027 (by registered candidates) with an additional late fee of Rs. 500 (Extended)
|
October 12, 2026
|
Special Window for Registration (with late fee)
|
October 15, 2026 to October 16, 2026
|
GATE 2027 Application rectification (Scrutiny Defects - without fee)
|
October 14, 2026 to November 30, 2026
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GATE 2027 application form correction starts
|
November 10, 2026 to November 14, 2026
|
GATE City Intimation Slip 2027
|
January 4, 2027
|
GATE admit card release date 2027
|
To be announced
|
GATE 2027 exam date
|
February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 2026
|
Result declaration
|
March 19, 2027
Check the table below to know the GATE exam dates 2027 and timings:
|
Day and Date
|
GATE 2027 Exam Shift Timings
|
Feb 6, 2027 (Saturday)
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9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)
|
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon session)
|
Feb 7, 2027 (Sunday)
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)
|
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)
|
Feb 13, 2027 (Saturday)
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)
|
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)
|
Feb 14, 2027 (Sunday)
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)
|
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)
|
Feb 20, 2027 (Saturday)
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)
|
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)
|
Feb 21, 2027 (Saturday)
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)
|
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)
GATE 2027 Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates must follow the GATE exam day guidelines 2027 before appearing for the exam:
- Reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exam begins. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 AM, so the students should ensure that they arrive maximum by 8:30 AM to the allotted centre.
- The total duration of the exam will be three hours. Candidates cannot leave the centre before this.
- The exam will be terminated automatically once the exam duration is over.
- Candidates with disabilities will be given 20 minutes extra for every hours, i.e. 60 minutes extra per paper.
- Candidates will be given rough sheets for calculation. GATE scientific calculator will be set as default in the system. They can access the online calculator to solve questions.
- IIT Madras will release GATE city intimation slip and admit card for the candidates before the exam. GATE city allotment list 2027 will help the candidates know their allotted exam city and the admit card will contain the complete venue details of the GATE exam centre.
GATE 2027 Branch-Wise Paper List
Check the table below to know the paper list for GATE 2027 exams:
|
Branch
|
Paper Code
|
Aerospace Engineering
|
AE
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
AG
|
Architecture and Planning
|
AR
|
Biomedical Engineering
|
BM
|
Biotechnology
|
BT
|
Civil Engineering
|
CE
|
Chemical Engineering
|
CH
|
Computer Science and Information Technology
|
CS
|
Chemistry
|
CY
|
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|
DA
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
EC
|
Electrical Engineering
|
EE
|
Environmental Science and Engineering
|
ES
|
Ecology and Evolution
|
EY
|
Geomatics Engineering
|
GE
|
Geology and Geophysics
|
GG
|
Instrumentation Engineering
|
IN
|
Mathematics
|
MA
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
ME
|
Mining Engineering
|
MN
|
Metallurgical Engineering
|
MT
|
Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|
NM
|
Petroleum Engineering
|
PE
|
Physics
|
PH
|
Production and Industrial Engineering
|
PI
|
Robotics and Automation
|
RA
|
Statistics
|
ST
|
Statistics
|
XE
|
Humanities and Social Sciences
|
XH
|
Life Sciences
|
XL
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