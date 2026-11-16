GATE 2027 Exam Schedule: Branch-Wise Timings, Dates and Events

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2027 (GATE) exam schedule has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) on the official website, i.e. gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The GATE exam 2027 will be conducted from February 6, 2027 to February 21, 2027 . The exam will be held on different dates for different branch subjects. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on each day for two hours.

GATE 2027 is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and other courses. Read the article below to know the complete branch-wise GATE 2027 schedule, timings and events.

GATE 2027 Exam Schedule: Branch-Wise Exam Dates and Events

IIT Madras will release the branch-wise GATE exam schedule 2027 soon. The dates will be updated on the official website and the schedule will include dates and timings both for each subject. Candidates appearing for the GATE exam have to comply with the exam schedule as mentioned by IIT Madras. GATE 2027 offers 30 test papers across different branches.