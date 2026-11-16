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GATE 2027 Exam Schedule: Branch-Wise Timings, Dates and Events

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 17:43 IST

GATE 2027 examination dates have been released by IIT Madras. Check the complete GATE 2027 schedule and timings in the article below.

GATE 2027 Branch-Wise Exam Schedule
GATE 2027 Branch-Wise Exam Schedule

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2027 (GATE) exam schedule has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) on the official website, i.e. gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The GATE exam 2027 will be conducted from February 6, 2027 to February 21, 2027 . The exam will be held on different dates for different branch subjects. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on each day for two hours.

GATE 2027 is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and other courses. Read the article below to know the complete branch-wise GATE 2027 schedule, timings and events.

GATE 2027 Exam Schedule: Branch-Wise Exam Dates and Events

IIT Madras will release the branch-wise GATE exam schedule 2027 soon. The dates will be updated on the official website and the schedule will include dates and timings both for each subject. Candidates appearing for the GATE exam have to comply with the exam schedule as mentioned by IIT Madras. GATE 2027 offers 30 test papers across different branches.

Also Read: GATE 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Relaxation, Age Limit, Category & Qualification Rules

GATE 2027 Exam Schedule: Exam Dates and Shift Timings

GATE exam 2027 will be conducted in two shifts on each day. Candidates taking the exam should carefully check their shift timings before reporting to the centre. They should follow the GATE exam day guidelines. GATE 2027 Dates and Events

Check the table below to know the important GATE exam date 2027 and events:

Events

GATE Registration 2027 Dates

Start date of GATE 2027 registration through GOAPS

September 2, 2026

GATE registration 2027 last date (without late fee)

October 5, 2026

Last date for submission of the GATE exam application form 2027 (by registered candidates) with an additional late fee of Rs. 500 (Extended)

October 12, 2026

Special Window for Registration (with late fee)

October 15, 2026 to October 16, 2026

GATE 2027 Application rectification (Scrutiny Defects - without fee)

October 14, 2026 to November 30, 2026

GATE 2027 application form correction starts

November 10, 2026 to November 14, 2026

GATE City Intimation Slip 2027

January 4, 2027

GATE admit card release date 2027

To be announced

GATE 2027 exam date

February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 2026

Result declaration

March 19, 2027

Check the table below to know the GATE exam dates 2027 and timings:

Day and Date

GATE 2027 Exam Shift Timings


Feb 6, 2027 (Saturday)

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon session)


Feb 7, 2027 (Sunday)

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)

Feb 13, 2027 (Saturday)

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)


Feb 14, 2027 (Sunday)

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)


Feb 20, 2027 (Saturday)

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)


Feb 21, 2027 (Saturday)

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)

GATE 2027 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must follow the GATE exam day guidelines 2027 before appearing for the exam:

  • Reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exam begins. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 AM, so the students should ensure that they arrive maximum by 8:30 AM to the allotted centre.
  • The total duration of the exam will be three hours. Candidates cannot leave the centre before this.
  • The exam will be terminated automatically once the exam duration is over.
  • Candidates with disabilities will be given 20 minutes extra for every hours, i.e. 60 minutes extra per paper.
  • Candidates will be given rough sheets for calculation. GATE scientific calculator will be set as default in the system. They can access the online calculator to solve questions.
  • IIT Madras will release GATE city intimation slip and admit card for the candidates before the exam. GATE city allotment list 2027 will help the candidates know their allotted exam city and the admit card will contain the complete venue details of the GATE exam centre.

GATE 2027 Branch-Wise Paper List

Check the table below to know the paper list for GATE 2027 exams:

Branch

Paper Code

Aerospace Engineering

AE

Agricultural Engineering

AG

Architecture and Planning

AR

Biomedical Engineering

BM

Biotechnology

BT

Civil Engineering

CE

Chemical Engineering

CH

Computer Science and Information Technology

CS

Chemistry

CY

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

DA

Electronics and Communication Engineering

EC

Electrical Engineering

EE

Environmental Science and Engineering

ES

Ecology and Evolution

EY

Geomatics Engineering

GE

Geology and Geophysics

GG

Instrumentation Engineering

IN

Mathematics

MA

Mechanical Engineering

ME

Mining Engineering

MN

Metallurgical Engineering

MT

Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

NM

Petroleum Engineering

PE

Physics

PH

Production and Industrial Engineering

PI

Robotics and Automation

RA

Statistics

ST

Statistics

XE

Humanities and Social Sciences

XH

Life Sciences

XL

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language. 

In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 17:43 IST
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