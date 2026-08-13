GATE 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Relaxation, Age Limit, Category & Qualification Rules

GATE 2027 Eligibility Relaxation: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the eligibility criteria for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, bringing greater clarity on who can appear for the examination. The eligibility rules allow students from a wider range of undergraduate disciplines, including Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts and Humanities, to appear for GATE 2027. According to the official GATE 2027 FAQs, students currently studying in the third year or higher of any government-approved undergraduate programme in these disciplines are eligible to appear for the examination. There is also no age limit and no restriction on the number of attempts. GATE 2027 Eligibility Relaxation: What Has Changed? One of the key eligibility provisions for GATE 2027 is that candidates do not necessarily need to be pursuing an engineering or technology degree to appear for the examination.

The official GATE 2027 website confirms that students in the third year or higher of government-approved undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts and Humanities can apply. This means eligible students pursuing degrees such as BA, BCom and BSc can also appear for GATE 2027, subject to the eligibility requirements of the GATE paper and the institute where they intend to seek admission. GATE 2027 Eligibility Criteria Candidates should meet the following basic requirements: Students must be in the third year or higher of an eligible undergraduate programme, or have completed the qualifying degree.

Undergraduate programmes can be in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities.

The programme must be recognised/approved by the government.

There is no age limit for GATE 2027.

Candidates can appear for GATE any number of times.

Candidates can apply for one or two GATE papers, subject to the permitted paper combinations.

Also Check: GATE 2027 Registration at gate2027.iitm.ac.in LIVE Can 3rd-Year BA, BCom and BSc Students Apply for GATE 2027? Yes. This is one of the most important eligibility clarifications for GATE 2027. IIT Madras has specifically stated that students currently studying in the third year or higher of BA, BCom or BSc programmes are eligible to appear for GATE 2027. The rule applies to government-approved undergraduate programmes in Science, Commerce, Arts and Humanities, in addition to Engineering, Technology and Architecture. However, candidates should remember that appearing for GATE does not automatically guarantee admission to an MTech or other postgraduate programme. Admission is determined by the eligibility and selection criteria of the individual institute or programme. Is There Any Age Limit for GATE 2027?

No. There is no age limit for appearing in GATE 2027. This means candidates who meet the prescribed educational eligibility can appear for the examination regardless of their age. IIT Madras has also confirmed that there is no restriction on the number of GATE attempts. Can Diploma Entry Students Apply for GATE 2027? Yes. IIT Madras has clarified that a candidate currently in the third year or higher of an eligible undergraduate programme can appear for GATE 2027, including candidates who entered the second year of a B.E. programme after completing a diploma. GATE 2027 Registration Date GATE 2027 registration is scheduled to begin on August 14, 2026. The regular registration deadline is September 21, 2026, while applications with a late fee can be submitted until September 30, 2026, according to the announced schedule.