GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: IIT Madras Engineering Application Begins Today; Apply at GOAPS gate2027.iitm.ac.in

GATE registration 2027 LIVE: The GATE 2027 application form will be released today, i.e. August 27, 2026. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will make the registration link active on its official website, i.e. www.iittm.ac.in and start the registrations on GOAPS. Candidates seeking admission through GATE 2027 should fill their exam form and complete the process including fee payment and facial verification.

Candidates should make sure that the DigiLocker account is updated and displays the correct name, mobile number, email address, etc. Catch the live updates on GATE application form 2027.

GATE 2027 Important Dates

Check the table belwo to know the important GATE 2027 application form dates:

Event Dates Application Form release 27-Aug-2026 GATE application form 2027 last date Octoebr 5, 2026 GATE 2027 Exam February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21

How to Fill GATE 2027 Application Fom

Follow the process below to know how to fill GATE application form 2027: