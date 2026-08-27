GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: IIT Madras Engineering Application Begins Today; Apply at GOAPS gate2027.iitm.ac.in

GATE registration 2027 LIVE: The GATE 2027 application form will be released today, i.e. August 27, 2026. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will make the registration link active on its official website, i.e. www.iittm.ac.in and start the registrations on GOAPS. Candidates seeking admission through GATE 2027 should fill their exam form and complete the process including fee payment and facial verification.
Candidates should make sure that the DigiLocker account is updated and displays the correct name, mobile number, email address, etc. Catch the live updates on GATE application form 2027.
GATE 2027 Important Dates
Check the table belwo to know the important GATE 2027 application form dates:
|Event
|Dates
|Application Form release
|27-Aug-2026
|GATE application form 2027 last date
|Octoebr 5, 2026
|GATE 2027 Exam
|February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21
How to Fill GATE 2027 Application Fom
Follow the process below to know how to fill GATE application form 2027:
- Go to the official GATE website, i.e. gate2027.iitm.ac.in
- Login using the enrollment number and password
- Provide facial verification details
- Upload the required documents including photograph, signatures, etc.
- Pay the GATE exam fees