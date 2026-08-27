GATE 2027 Registration LIVE
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GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: IIT Madras Engineering Application Begins Today; Apply at GOAPS gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Aug 27, 2026, 11:36 IST

GATE 2027 Application Form will be released today at GOAPS. Candidates seeking admissions can apply through the GOAPS website to generate enrollment number and password. Catch the latest updates on GATE 2027 application form below. 

GATE 2027 Registration LIVE Updates
GATE 2027 Registration LIVE Updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • GATE Application Form 2027 will be released today, i.e. August 27, 2026
  • Candidates can generate enrollment number at GOAPS and complete the registration

GATE registration 2027 LIVE: The GATE 2027 application form will be released today, i.e. August 27, 2026. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will make the registration link active on its official website, i.e. www.iittm.ac.in and start the registrations on GOAPS. Candidates seeking admission through GATE 2027 should fill their exam form and complete the process including fee payment and facial verification.

Candidates should make sure that the DigiLocker account is updated and displays the correct name, mobile number, email address, etc. Catch the live updates on GATE application form 2027.

GATE 2027 Important Dates

Check the table belwo to know the important GATE 2027 application form dates:

Event Dates
Application Form release 27-Aug-2026
GATE application form 2027 last date Octoebr 5, 2026
GATE 2027 Exam February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21

How to Fill GATE 2027 Application Fom

Follow the process below to know how to fill GATE application form 2027:

  • Go to the official GATE website, i.e. gate2027.iitm.ac.in
  • Login using the enrollment number and password 
  • Provide facial verification details
  • Upload the required documents including photograph, signatures, etc. 
  • Pay the GATE exam fees
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 27, 2026, 11:36 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Important Dates

    • Registration Opens: August 27, 2026
    • Regular Close (No Late Fee): September 27, 2026
    • Extended Close (With Late Fee): October 5, 2026
    • Correction Window: October 14–21, 2026
    • Exam Dates: February 6–7, 13–14, and 20–21, 2027
    • Result Declaration: March 19, 2027
  • Aug 27, 2026, 10:49 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Types of Question Asked in Gate exam

    The exam will be conducted in CBT mode, for three hours. Type of questions asked in Gate 2027 exam is mentioned below

    (a) Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)
    (b) Multiple Select Question (MSQ)
    (c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

  • Aug 27, 2026, 10:45 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: How many subjects can we apply for in GATE 2027

    Candidates have the option to appear for either one or two test papers from approved combinations. Two paper combination is not mandatory.

  • Aug 27, 2026, 10:25 IST

    GATE Registration 2027 LIVE: Is There Any Age Limit for GATE 2027?

    No. There is no age limit for GATE 2027 exam. Candidates who meet the given educational eligibility can appear for the examination regardless of their age. IIT Madras has also confirmed that there is no restriction on the number of GATE attempts.

  • Aug 27, 2026, 10:20 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE Updates: Who Will Conduct Exam This Year?

    GATE 2027 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) this year. Candidates will be able to register on GOAPS website and IIT Madras website. 

    Last year, IIT Guwahati conducted the GATE exam. 

  • Aug 27, 2026, 10:19 IST

    GATE Registration 2027: Login details Required

    Candidates must use their personal email ID and phone to login for registratio. After registration, the new GATE 2027 login details will be created which will be used. 

  • Aug 27, 2026, 10:17 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Documents Required

    Candidates will require the following documents for GATE 2027 registration:

    • Valid ID proof
    • Scanned photo and signature as per the specifications prescribed by IIT Madras
    • Category certificate for SC/ST applicants (if applicable)
    • Dyslexic or PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Aug 27, 2026, 10:02 IST

    GATE Registration 2027 LIVE: What's New?

    GATE exam conducting authorites have made many changes this year for the exam. Some of the new changes are: 

    • Digitlocker login is mandatory to register for GATE exam
    • Facial recognition and verification is important to proceed with the registration
    • Exam city list has been revised. Candidates will be able to select upto 6 test cities for GATE exam
    • New section, Robotics and Automation, has been introduced
    • City allotment introduced. Students will be notified about their test city allotment before GATE admit card release
  • Aug 27, 2026, 09:55 IST

    GATE 2027 Application Fee

    Check the table below to know the category-wise GATE application fee 2027:

    CategoryRegularExtended

    Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper)

    INR 1000

    INR 1500

    Other candidates

    INR 2000

    INR 2500
  • Aug 27, 2026, 09:47 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE Updates: Is Application Form Available Offline?

    No, candidates have to visit the GOAPS website to register for GATE 2027 exam. There is no offline process for the registration. Candidates have to link their digilocker account to apply. 

  • Aug 27, 2026, 09:37 IST

    GATE Exam Date 2027

    GATE exam 2027 will be conducted on multiple dates, i.e.

    • February 6, 2027
    • February 7, 2027
    • February 13, 2027
    • February 14, 2027
    • February 20, 2027
    • February 21, 2027
  • Aug 27, 2026, 09:32 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Facial Verification Mandatory

    Candidates applying for GATE exam 2027 should note that IIT Madras has made the facial verifcation process mandatory. Indian nationals appearing for GATE 2027 must create or update their DigiLocker account for registration and provide facial details for authentication process. 

  • Aug 27, 2026, 09:30 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: How to Apply?

    To apply for the GATE exam 2027, candidates should follow the steps mentioned below:

    • Go to www.goaps.iitm.ac.in website
    • Click on Login Button
    • Click on Continue With Digilocker and read the instructions carefully
    • Login to Digilocker account and generate GATE enrollment number and password
    • Login and fill personal and academic details
    • Provide facial details
    • Upload necessary documents and pay GATE application fees
    • Check and verify all details and submit application form
    • Download confirmation page
  • Aug 27, 2026, 09:23 IST

    GATE Application Form 2027 LIVE: Where to Find Application Form?

    The GATE 2027 application form will be made live on GOAPS and IIT Madras website. Candidates will have to register on GOAPS website to generate their enrollment number. 

  • Aug 27, 2026, 09:12 IST

    GATE Application Form 2027 LIVE Today

    GATE Application Form 2027 will be released today, i.e. August 27, 2026. The application form will be activate at IIM Madras GATE website. 

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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