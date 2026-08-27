GATE Registration 2027 Started: Apply Online at GOAPS, Important Dates Here

GATE 2027: The registration process for the GATE 2027 through the online portal of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) is now officially started. The registration process will be organized by IIT Madras this time. candidates can now submit their applications by visiting the site gate2027.iitm.ac.in. This is an all India entrance examination that tests the overall knowledge of the students about their undergraduate subjects in the fields of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, and humanities. A qualifying score in this test is very important for gaining admission to M.Tech and PhD courses in IITs, NITs, and IIITs as well as being considered for jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

It is suggested that candidates complete their registration before the deadline to save themselves from late registration fees. The GOAPS portal provides an easy way for candidates to apply online, which involves creating a user profile and entering all information related to their education and personal life along with choosing their examination cities and uploading required documents such as photo ID proof, passport size photograph, and signatures. Candidates may opt for two papers if they satisfy the approved combination of subjects.