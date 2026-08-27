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GATE Registration 2027 Started: Apply Online at GOAPS, Important Dates Here

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 13:33 IST

GATE 2027: The online registration for GATE 2027, organized by IIT Madras, is now live on gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can apply using DigiLocker authentication before the September 27 regular deadline. Qualifying GATE enables admission into M.Tech and Ph.D. programs across top institutions, as well as recruitment opportunities in premier PSUs.

GATE Registration 2027 Started: Apply Online at GOAPS, Important Dates Here
GATE Registration 2027 Started: Apply Online at GOAPS, Important Dates Here
Register for Result Updates

GATE 2027: The registration process for the GATE 2027 through the online portal of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) is now officially started. The registration process will be organized by IIT Madras this time. candidates can now submit their applications by visiting the site gate2027.iitm.ac.in. This is an all India entrance examination that tests the overall knowledge of the students about their undergraduate subjects in the fields of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, and humanities. A qualifying score in this test is very important for gaining admission to M.Tech and PhD courses in IITs, NITs, and IIITs as well as being considered for jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

It is suggested that candidates complete their registration before the deadline to save themselves from late registration fees. The GOAPS portal provides an easy way for candidates to apply online, which involves creating a user profile and entering all information related to their education and personal life along with choosing their examination cities and uploading required documents such as photo ID proof, passport size photograph, and signatures. Candidates may opt for two papers if they satisfy the approved combination of subjects.

Also Read: GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: IIT Madras Engineering Application Begins Today; Apply at GOAPS gate2027.iitm.ac.in

GATE 2027 Registration: Important Dates

Below are the important dates related to the GATE 2027:

Event

Official Date

GOAPS Registration Opens

August 27, 2026

Regular Registration Closes (No Late Fee)

September 27, 2026

Extended Registration Closes (With Late Fee)

October 5, 2026

Application Rectification Window

October 14 – 21, 2026

Test City Allotment Notification

January 4, 2027

GATE 2027 Exam Dates

February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, & 21, 2027

Result Declaration

March 19, 2027

How to Register for the GATE 2027 Via GOAPS

To register for GATE 2027 follow the steps given below:

  • Proceed to the GOAPS portal and proceed to the GATE 2027 Registration section, and then log in with DigiLocker.

  • Provide a valid personal email ID and mobile phone number to create an Enrolment ID and password for the account.

  • Log in, fill in your education details, your address, and then choose your preferred test paper(s) and cities.

  • Upload a recent photograph of yourself, a signature, a valid photo ID, and category/PwD certificates (if required), all of which should be in prescribed sizes.

  • Make payment of the required fees through Net Banking or UPI or Credit/Debit cards and then submit.

Also Read:

RGPV Practical Exam 2026 Last Date Out: Check BTech, BE & BArch Deadlines Here

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 13:33 IST

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