GATE Registration 2027 Started: Apply Online at GOAPS, Important Dates Here
GATE 2027: The online registration for GATE 2027, organized by IIT Madras, is now live on gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can apply using DigiLocker authentication before the September 27 regular deadline. Qualifying GATE enables admission into M.Tech and Ph.D. programs across top institutions, as well as recruitment opportunities in premier PSUs.
GATE 2027: The registration process for the GATE 2027 through the online portal of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) is now officially started. The registration process will be organized by IIT Madras this time. candidates can now submit their applications by visiting the site gate2027.iitm.ac.in. This is an all India entrance examination that tests the overall knowledge of the students about their undergraduate subjects in the fields of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, and humanities. A qualifying score in this test is very important for gaining admission to M.Tech and PhD courses in IITs, NITs, and IIITs as well as being considered for jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
It is suggested that candidates complete their registration before the deadline to save themselves from late registration fees. The GOAPS portal provides an easy way for candidates to apply online, which involves creating a user profile and entering all information related to their education and personal life along with choosing their examination cities and uploading required documents such as photo ID proof, passport size photograph, and signatures. Candidates may opt for two papers if they satisfy the approved combination of subjects.
Also Read: GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: IIT Madras Engineering Application Begins Today; Apply at GOAPS gate2027.iitm.ac.in
GATE 2027 Registration: Important Dates
Below are the important dates related to the GATE 2027:
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Event
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Official Date
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GOAPS Registration Opens
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August 27, 2026
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Regular Registration Closes (No Late Fee)
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September 27, 2026
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Extended Registration Closes (With Late Fee)
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October 5, 2026
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Application Rectification Window
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October 14 – 21, 2026
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Test City Allotment Notification
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January 4, 2027
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GATE 2027 Exam Dates
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February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, & 21, 2027
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Result Declaration
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March 19, 2027
How to Register for the GATE 2027 Via GOAPS
To register for GATE 2027 follow the steps given below:
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Proceed to the GOAPS portal and proceed to the GATE 2027 Registration section, and then log in with DigiLocker.
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Provide a valid personal email ID and mobile phone number to create an Enrolment ID and password for the account.
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Log in, fill in your education details, your address, and then choose your preferred test paper(s) and cities.
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Upload a recent photograph of yourself, a signature, a valid photo ID, and category/PwD certificates (if required), all of which should be in prescribed sizes.
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Make payment of the required fees through Net Banking or UPI or Credit/Debit cards and then submit.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.