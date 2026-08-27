RGPV Practical Exam 2026 Last Date Out: Check BTech, BE & BArch Deadlines Here
RGPV Practical Exam 2026: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has announced practical and sessional examination deadlines for various courses. Affiliated colleges must complete assessments and upload marks by August 30, 2026, for B.Tech, BE, and MCA, and by September 15, 2026, for B.Arch to ensure timely result processing.
RGPV Practical Exam 2026: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has issued notifications about the deadlines for conducting practical and sessional exams in different courses of undergraduate students. The affiliated colleges in the state are instructed to conduct all practical examinations and internal vivas as well as lab record verification for uploading the marks of students in the university portal. As per the university notice, the deadline for submitting practical and sessional marks for B.Tech semesters 1 to 6, BE semesters 6 and MCA courses has been fixed till August 30, 2026. In the case of the B.Arch course, candidates from semesters 1 to 4 have been provided the date of submission till September 15, 2026.
For maintaining academic discipline and timely processing of end-semester results, it has been informed by the university that all colleges must comply with these cutoff dates. It is the duty of the head of department to organise the batches of students, coordinate with the external examiner and ensure that there are no pending internal marks after the due date. It is advised to the students to complete all practical, sessional and project work before the deadline, as the colleges will not accept any late submission once the university marks entry portal gets closed.
RGPV Practical Exam 2026: Key Deadlines & Examination Schedule
Below mentioned are the important dates related to the RGPV Practical Exam 2026:
|
Course / Stream
|
Semesters
|
Exam Type
|
Last Date / Deadline
|
B.Tech
|
Semesters 1 to 6
|
Practical & Sessional
|
August 30, 2026
|
BE
|
Semester 6
|
Sessional
|
August 30, 2026
|
MCA (2-Year & Dual)
|
Respective Semesters
|
Practical
|
August 30, 2026
|
B.Arch
|
Semesters 1 to 4
|
Practical & Sessional
|
September 15, 2026
RGPV Practical Exam 2026: Key Highlights for Students
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Batches for College Level: The practical exam dates, batches for each department and other relevant details like external examiner details can be found out directly from respective department heads in affiliated colleges of the university.
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Portal Submission: Marks of internal assessment, practicals and sessionals have to be finalized and put in the RGPV institutional portal by colleges well before the deadline.
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Requirements for Students: All candidates need to make sure that all the practical lab records and viva requirement along with internal submission are done in time.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.