RGPV Practical Exam 2026 Last Date Out: Check BTech, BE & BArch Deadlines Here

RGPV Practical Exam 2026: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has issued notifications about the deadlines for conducting practical and sessional exams in different courses of undergraduate students. The affiliated colleges in the state are instructed to conduct all practical examinations and internal vivas as well as lab record verification for uploading the marks of students in the university portal. As per the university notice, the deadline for submitting practical and sessional marks for B.Tech semesters 1 to 6, BE semesters 6 and MCA courses has been fixed till August 30, 2026. In the case of the B.Arch course, candidates from semesters 1 to 4 have been provided the date of submission till September 15, 2026.

For maintaining academic discipline and timely processing of end-semester results, it has been informed by the university that all colleges must comply with these cutoff dates. It is the duty of the head of department to organise the batches of students, coordinate with the external examiner and ensure that there are no pending internal marks after the due date. It is advised to the students to complete all practical, sessional and project work before the deadline, as the colleges will not accept any late submission once the university marks entry portal gets closed.