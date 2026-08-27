DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Round 2 & 3 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Pay Fee till August 29
The Delhi University (DU) released the schedule for the round 2 and 3 for admission to DU One-Year PG programmes for academic session 2026-27 on August 27, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule, candidates will be able to accept their seats till today, Thursday, August 27, 2026.
DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU) released the schedule for the round 2 and 3 for admission to DU One-Year PG programmes for academic session 2026-27 on August 27, 2026. Candidates will need to check the schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
The schedule allows for admission in a smooth manner and candidates are advised to follow the given schedule. According to the time table, the second round of allocations were released yesterday, Websitesday, August 26, 2026 and candidates will be able to accept their seats till today, Thursday, August 27, 2026.
DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: List of Programmes
The University of Delhi announces the schedule of Round-II/III for admission to the following One-Year Postgraduate Programmes for the academic session 2026-27:
|ROUND-III
|ROUND-II
|1. MASTER OF BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES
|1. MASTER OF ARTS (APPLIED PSYCHOLOGY)
|2. MASTER OF SCIENCE (BOTANY)
|2. MASTER OF ARTS (ECONOMICS)
|3. MASTER OF SCIENCE (CHEMISTRY)
|3. MASTER OF ARTS (ENGLISH)
|4. MASTER OF SCIENCE (ELECTRONICS)
|4. MASTER OF ARTS (GEOGRAPHY)
|5. MASTER OF SCIENCE (ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES)
|5. MASTER OF ARTS (HINDI)
|6. MASTER OF SCIENCE (HUMAN DEVELOPMENT & CHILDHOOD STUDIES)
|6. MASTER OF ARTS (HISTORY)
|7. MASTER OF SCIENCE (MATHEMATICS)
|7. MASTER OF ARTS (PHILOSOPHY)
|8. MASTER OF SCIENCE (MICROBIOLOGY)
|8. MASTER OF ARTS (POLITICAL SCIENCE)
|9. MASTER OF SCIENCE (PHYSICS)
|9. MASTER OF ARTS (PSYCHOLOGY)
|10. MASTER OF SCIENCE (STATISTICS)
|10. MASTER OF ARTS (SANSKRIT)
|11. MASTER OF SCIENCE (ZOOLOGY)
|11. MASTER OF ARTS (SOCIAL WORK)
|12. MASTER OF ARTS (SOCIOLOGY)
|13. MASTER OF ARTS (URDU)
|14. MASTER OF COMMERCE
|15. MASTER OF SCIENCE (COMPUTER SCIENCE)
DU One-Year PG Admission Round 2 & 3 Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the Second/Third Round Of Allocation And Admissions for admission to DU One-Year PG programmes:
|TASK
|TIME AND DATES
|DAYS
|Declaration of Second Round of allocations
|August 26, 2026
|Wednesday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|August 26 - 27, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Wednesday - Thursday
|Department(s) to Verify and Approve the online applications
|August 26 - 28, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Wednesday - Friday
|Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates
|August 29, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Saturday
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website, i.e. admission.uod.ac.in, for any updates and information.
How to download DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Round 2 and 3 Schedule?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Round 2 and 3 Schedule online:
- Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
- Click on the ‘One Year PG Round II/III Schedule’ link under “One Year PG Admissions 2026-27”
- Check the schedule and download for further admission processes
Official Notice: One Year PG Round II/III Schedule
Also Read: ICAR AIEEA PG 2026: NTA to Release Final Answer Key and Result This Week, Issues Update on X
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.