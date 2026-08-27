DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Round 2 & 3 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Pay Fee till August 29

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU) released the schedule for the round 2 and 3 for admission to DU One-Year PG programmes for academic session 2026-27 on August 27, 2026. Candidates will need to check the schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The schedule allows for admission in a smooth manner and candidates are advised to follow the given schedule. According to the time table, the second round of allocations were released yesterday, Websitesday, August 26, 2026 and candidates will be able to accept their seats till today, Thursday, August 27, 2026.

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: List of Programmes

The University of Delhi announces the schedule of Round-II/III for admission to the following One-Year Postgraduate Programmes for the academic session 2026-27: