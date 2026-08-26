ICAR AIEEA PG 2026: NTA to Release Final Answer Key and Result This Week, Issues Update on X

ICAR AIEEA PG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has planned to issue final answer keys and results for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 examinations. After closure of the objection period regarding the provisional answer keys, candidates can view their scorecards via the online mode. This news comes after the successful conduct of the country-wide Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted on 4th July, 2026 for thousands of agricultural aspirants aspiring for admission at the postgraduate and doctoral level in various agricultural universities across India.

Provisional answer keys were made available on the official portal on August 16, 2026 providing candidates an opportunity to raise objections against provisional answers and also payment of a non-refundable processing fee. Subject experts from NTA are now considering the objections raised by the candidates. In case the objections turn out to be valid, the answer keys will be modified prior to preparation of the final result. Candidate’s scorecard will be available on the dedicated portal after entering Application Number/Date of Birth or Password. Final Merit List generated will serve an important function in deciding about the eligibility of candidates for admissions and scholarship at postgraduate and doctoral levels from the various agricultural universities of the nation.