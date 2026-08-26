ICAR AIEEA PG 2026: NTA to Release Final Answer Key and Result This Week, Issues Update on X
ICAR AIEEA PG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE (Ph.D.) 2026 final answer keys and results on exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR. Based on expert reviews of candidate objections from the August 16 provisional key, final scorecards determine admission and scholarship eligibility across Indian agricultural universities.
ICAR AIEEA PG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has planned to issue final answer keys and results for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 examinations. After closure of the objection period regarding the provisional answer keys, candidates can view their scorecards via the online mode. This news comes after the successful conduct of the country-wide Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted on 4th July, 2026 for thousands of agricultural aspirants aspiring for admission at the postgraduate and doctoral level in various agricultural universities across India.
Provisional answer keys were made available on the official portal on August 16, 2026 providing candidates an opportunity to raise objections against provisional answers and also payment of a non-refundable processing fee. Subject experts from NTA are now considering the objections raised by the candidates. In case the objections turn out to be valid, the answer keys will be modified prior to preparation of the final result. Candidate’s scorecard will be available on the dedicated portal after entering Application Number/Date of Birth or Password. Final Merit List generated will serve an important function in deciding about the eligibility of candidates for admissions and scholarship at postgraduate and doctoral levels from the various agricultural universities of the nation.
NTA Shares ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2026 Result Update on X
The NTA has officially announced through its X page that the final answer keys and results for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 shall be released on the official website of the NTA this week. The NTA has advised candidates to refrain from believing any rumors and only refer to official communication for any authentic information related to the examinations. Candidates can download their scorecards at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR using their application number and date of birth.
How to Check the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 Result?
To check the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 result, follow the steps given below:
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Open up the browser on your computer and go to the official website of the NTA ICAR examination, which can be accessed via the following URL: exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
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Find and click on the current link called ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 Score Card which is present on the homepage.
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Select either of the two methods to log in with your application number and password or with your application number and date of Birth.
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Enter your valid application number, Date of Birth or Password and also enter the Security Pin that appears on the screen in the respective boxes.
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Make sure you do not make any mistakes while entering the credentials and click on the Submit option.
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Access the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 result online and print out the PDF copy.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.