Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Exit from KEA Counselling Link Activated: Check Who Can Quit, Last Date and Process
UGNEET 2026 exit from KEA counselling link is active. Check who can quit Karnataka NEET UG counselling, Choice 4 exit process, deadline, revised seat allotment and latest updates.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the UGNEET 2026 exit from counselling facility for candidates who have secured a medical or dental seat through MCC counselling or another state counselling process. The exit link was made available on August 25, 2026, allowing eligible candidates to withdraw from the Karnataka NEET UG counselling process.
The facility is particularly important for candidates who have received seats through both KEA UGNEET counselling and MCC/other-state counselling and have decided to continue with the seat allotted outside Karnataka. Eligible candidates can use the exit option through the official KEA counselling website.
UGNEET 2026 Exit from KEA Counselling: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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UGNEET 2026 First Round Provisional Allotment
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August 23, 2026
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KEA Exit Facility Activated
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August 25, 2026
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Last Date to Exit KEA Counselling
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August 26, 2026
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Exit Option
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Choice 4
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Courses Covered
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Medical and Dental
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Counselling Authority
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Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
Who Can Exit UGNEET 2026 Counselling?
The exit facility is primarily meant for UGNEET 2026 candidates who have secured a Medical or Dental seat through MCC counselling or counselling conducted by another state and no longer wish to remain in the KEA counselling process.
For example, a candidate who has received an MBBS/BDS seat through MCC Round 1 and also has an active KEA UGNEET counselling application can choose to exit the Karnataka counselling process and continue with the MCC-allotted seat. KEA has provided this facility so that seats that become vacant after eligible candidates exit can be considered during the revised allotment process.
UGNEET 2026 Exit Link: How to Quit KEA Counselling?
- Visit the official website
- Open the UGNEET 2026 Admission section
- Click on the UGNEET 2026 Exit from KEA Counselling Process link
- Log in using the required candidate credentials
- Complete the required verification process
- Select Choice 4- Exit
- Confirm the decision to exit counseling and submit the option
UGNEET 2026 Quit Form: Direct LINK
Why Has KEA Opened the UGNEET Exit Facility?
A number of candidates participate simultaneously in MCC All India counselling and Karnataka KEA counselling. Some candidates may receive a medical or dental seat through MCC or another state before the KEA process is completed.
KEA has therefore allowed eligible candidates to exit the state counselling process. The seats vacated by such candidates can subsequently be included in the revised allotment process.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.