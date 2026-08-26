Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Exit from KEA Counselling Link Activated: Check Who Can Quit, Last Date and Process

UGNEET 2026 exit from KEA counselling link is active. Check who can quit Karnataka NEET UG counselling, Choice 4 exit process, deadline, revised seat allotment and latest updates.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the UGNEET 2026 exit from counselling facility for candidates who have secured a medical or dental seat through MCC counselling or another state counselling process. The exit link was made available on August 25, 2026, allowing eligible candidates to withdraw from the Karnataka NEET UG counselling process. The facility is particularly important for candidates who have received seats through both KEA UGNEET counselling and MCC/other-state counselling and have decided to continue with the seat allotted outside Karnataka. Eligible candidates can use the exit option through the official KEA counselling website. UGNEET 2026 Exit from KEA Counselling: Important Dates Event Date UGNEET 2026 First Round Provisional Allotment August 23, 2026 KEA Exit Facility Activated August 25, 2026 Last Date to Exit KEA Counselling August 26, 2026 Exit Option Choice 4 Courses Covered Medical and Dental Counselling Authority Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Who Can Exit UGNEET 2026 Counselling? The exit facility is primarily meant for UGNEET 2026 candidates who have secured a Medical or Dental seat through MCC counselling or counselling conducted by another state and no longer wish to remain in the KEA counselling process. For example, a candidate who has received an MBBS/BDS seat through MCC Round 1 and also has an active KEA UGNEET counselling application can choose to exit the Karnataka counselling process and continue with the MCC-allotted seat. KEA has provided this facility so that seats that become vacant after eligible candidates exit can be considered during the revised allotment process. UGNEET 2026 Exit Link: How to Quit KEA Counselling? Visit the official website Open the UGNEET 2026 Admission section Click on the UGNEET 2026 Exit from KEA Counselling Process link Log in using the required candidate credentials Complete the required verification process Select Choice 4- Exit Confirm the decision to exit counseling and submit the option