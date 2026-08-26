BFUHS Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Seat Allocation Result Releasing Tomorrow At bfuhs.ggsmch.org

Punjab NEET UG 2026: The seat allotment results for the provisional allotment of 85% State Quota MBBS & BDS Seats in Round 1 of the Punjab NEET UG 2026 exam are set to be declared by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot on August 27, 2026. Aspirants who have registered their preference choices for 85% State Quota MBBS & BDS Seats during the choice filling for Punjab NEET UG 2026 Round 1 can access the seat allotment information through the official university portals available at bfuhs.ac.in and bfuhs.ggsmch.org.

After declaring the provisional seat allotment results, the candidates who wish to raise any objections or disputes regarding the same can file the representations in person at the Admission Branch, BFUHS Faridkot Campus, on August 28, 2026. The university will consider the representations made and thereafter announce the final seat allotment list, which is due to be displayed on August 29, 2026. All the candidates securing an allotted seat must undertake physical reporting to their allotted Medical or Dental Institution from August 30 to September 5, 2026. The process of physical reporting includes physical verification of documents, completion of admission formalities, and paying six months' tuition fees.