BFUHS Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Seat Allocation Result Releasing Tomorrow At bfuhs.ggsmch.org
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, will declare the Punjab NEET UG 2026 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result on August 27, 2026. Candidates can check their status online at bfuhs.ac.in or bfuhs.ggsmch.org. In-person objections will be addressed on August 28, followed by final list publication on August 29 and physical reporting from August 30 to September 5.
Punjab NEET UG 2026: The seat allotment results for the provisional allotment of 85% State Quota MBBS & BDS Seats in Round 1 of the Punjab NEET UG 2026 exam are set to be declared by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot on August 27, 2026. Aspirants who have registered their preference choices for 85% State Quota MBBS & BDS Seats during the choice filling for Punjab NEET UG 2026 Round 1 can access the seat allotment information through the official university portals available at bfuhs.ac.in and bfuhs.ggsmch.org.
After declaring the provisional seat allotment results, the candidates who wish to raise any objections or disputes regarding the same can file the representations in person at the Admission Branch, BFUHS Faridkot Campus, on August 28, 2026. The university will consider the representations made and thereafter announce the final seat allotment list, which is due to be displayed on August 29, 2026. All the candidates securing an allotted seat must undertake physical reporting to their allotted Medical or Dental Institution from August 30 to September 5, 2026. The process of physical reporting includes physical verification of documents, completion of admission formalities, and paying six months' tuition fees.
How to check The Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Seat Allocation Result 2026
To check The Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Seat Allocation result 2026, follow the steps given below:
-
Open the web browser and go straight to the official admissions portal via either bfuhs.ac.in or bfuhs.ggsmch.org.
-
Find and click on the special NEET UG 2026 admission tab on the homepage.
-
Click on the link that says Provisional Seat Allotment Result for Punjab NEET UG 2026 Round 1
-
Once you have downloaded the PDF file of the seat allotment list, use the combination of keys Ctrl+F to find your name or NEET Roll Number.
-
Check the allotted college, stream allocated, quota, and category in which you fall as per your roll number.
-
Login to your candidate dashboard to download the seat allotment letter.
Punjab NEET UG: Revised Round 1 Key Dates
Below are the important dates punjab NEET UG 2026 Round 1:
|
Event
|
Important Dates
|
Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
August 27, 2026
|
Filing Objections (In-Person at BFUHS Faridkot)
|
August 28, 2026
|
Display of Final / Revised Seat Allotment
|
August 29, 2026
|
Physical Reporting & Document Verification
|
August 30 – September 5, 2026
Also Read:
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Exit from KEA Counselling Link Activated: Check Who Can Quit, Last Date and Process
NID PhD Admission 2027: Application Window Opens at admissions.nid.edu; Check Selection Process
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.