NID PhD Admission 2027: Application Window Opens at admissions.nid.edu; Check Selection Process
NID PhD Application 2027: The NID PhD 2027 application process requires registering an online account on admissions.nid.edu, submitting academic qualifications, and detailing professional experience. Applicants must upload a structured research proposal along with supporting documents (category certificates, transcripts, optional portfolio). Submission is finalized by paying the non-refundable registration fee online.
NID PhD Application 2027: The National Institute of Design (NID) has commenced the online application process for NID PhD Admission 2027 at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates interested in pursuing doctoral education in Design can apply online and enter their academic information along with their research proposal until October 1, 2026. The research proposal undergoes a thorough examination of its feasibility, originality, and relevance to the research focus area of NID after the preliminary screening of the candidates' eligibility criteria.
The eligible candidates have to appear for the Doctoral Research Test (DRT) on October 22, 2026, having a weightage of 20%. (Candidates having over 15 years of relevant work experience may not be required to take the test.) Online personal interviews with the expert panel are fixed from November 2 to November 4, 2026, to assess the merits of the proposal and research abilities of the candidate prior to the announcement of the selected list on December 15, 2026.
NID PhD Admission 2027 Schedule
Below mentioned are the important dates related to the NID PhD Admission 2027:
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Event
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Important Dates
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Application Window Opens
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August 25, 2026
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Last Date to Apply & Submit Proposal
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October 1, 2026
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Application Correction Window
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October 2 to October 4, 2026
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Doctoral Research Test (DRT)
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October 22, 2026
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Personal Interview (Online)
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November 2 – November 4, 2026
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Final Selection List Declaration
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December 15, 2026
NID PhD Admission 2027: Selection Process
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Eligibility Screening: Verification of academic credentials, transcript and work experience.
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Evaluation of Research Proposal: The submitted proposals are checked for consistency with NID's main focus of research, feasibility, originality, and clarity of objectives.
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Doctoral Research Test (DRT): Short-listed candidates have to undertake the Doctoral Research Test (DRT) that has a weightage of 20%. This test checks the research capabilities, observation skills, numerical ability, design thinking and the subject knowledge. (Candidates with more than 15 years of relevant professional experience are exempted from DRT.)
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Personal Interview: Short-listed candidates make a presentation on their research proposal to an expert panel to demonstrate their expertise and research capabilities.
How To Apply for The NID PhD Admission 2027
To apply for the NID PhD Admission 2027 follow the steps given below:
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Login to the website at admissions.nid.edu and register for an account.
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Provide information about yourself including academic qualifications and professional experience.
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Attach Research Proposal along with necessary documents (caste category, transcripts, portfolio if any).
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Make the non-refundable payment of registration fees via online mode.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.