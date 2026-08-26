NID PhD Admission 2027: Application Window Opens at admissions.nid.edu; Check Selection Process

NID PhD Application 2027: The National Institute of Design (NID) has commenced the online application process for NID PhD Admission 2027 at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates interested in pursuing doctoral education in Design can apply online and enter their academic information along with their research proposal until October 1, 2026. The research proposal undergoes a thorough examination of its feasibility, originality, and relevance to the research focus area of NID after the preliminary screening of the candidates' eligibility criteria.

The eligible candidates have to appear for the Doctoral Research Test (DRT) on October 22, 2026, having a weightage of 20%. (Candidates having over 15 years of relevant work experience may not be required to take the test.) Online personal interviews with the expert panel are fixed from November 2 to November 4, 2026, to assess the merits of the proposal and research abilities of the candidate prior to the announcement of the selected list on December 15, 2026.