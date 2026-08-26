ICSI CS June 2026 Marks Verification Window Opens At smash.icsi.edu, Here’s How To Apply
The ICSI has opened the marks verification window for the June 2026 session examination at smash.icsi.edu. Candidates can apply by paying a fee of Rs. 250 per subject until September 15, 2026.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the marks verification window for Company Secretary (CS) June 2026 examination today, August 26, 2026. Students can now apply for verification of their marks for the June examination through the smash.icsi.edu portal using their user name, password and verification code. The board will process the candidate’s request and release the updated marksheet within seven weeks.
A fee of Rs 250 per subject is applicable for marks verification. The window closes on September 15, 2026.
How To Apply For ICSI CS June Marks Verification?
- Visit the official website smash.icsi.edu and login using your username, password and verification code.
- Click on the “Verification Of Marks/lnspection/Certified Copies of Answer Books" link.
- To apply for verification, click on “Add a request” and apply for the respective subjects.
- Pay the fees and your request for verification will be considered.
ICSI CS June 2026 Examination Marks Verification Window
ICSI CS June 2026 Marks Verification Details
Who Should Apply For Verification?
Candidates who are not satisfied with their result and feel that they should have been allotted higher marks may apply for verification. After the candidate has applied for verification, the institute verifies to ensure that all questions have been evaluated correctly and awarded marks, while ensuring there is no error in totalling or posting of marks.
Candidates must note that the institute charges Rs 450 for inspection of answer books and Rs 500 for supply of certified copies of answer books.
How Is Marks Verification Different From Inspection And Certified Copies?
Marks verification is different from the other two options as it involves the Institute checking whether the marks awarded to a candidate have been correctly calculated and recorded. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks or feel that the marks are not as expected can apply for verification within the prescribed time period.
In comparison, inspection of answer books allows candidates to personally view their scanned answer books at the Institute’s Directorate of Examinations office in Noida. After completing its verification process, the Institute informs the candidate of the date and time when they can visit the office and inspect the answer book for self-assessment.
The certified copy facility allows candidates to access scanned copies of their answer books online. Unlike inspection, candidates do not need to visit the Noida office. The Institute provides a secured login ID and password through email and SMS, using which candidates can access the answer book PDF and take a printout.
In short, verification involves a re-check of the marks by the Institute, inspection allows candidates to view their answer books in person, while certified copies provide candidates with digital copies of their answer books.
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