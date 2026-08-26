UP Cabinet Approves Big Relief: MBBS and BDS Intern Stipend Doubled from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000
UP Medical Intern Stipend: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, doubled the monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns in state-run medical colleges from ₹12,000 to ₹25,000. Benefiting over 3,900 medicos, this second hike since 2021 addresses rising living expenses during mandatory rotatory clinical duties across OPDs and emergency services.
UP Medical Intern Stipend: "The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh has cleared an important financial benefit for all medical graduates in the form of doubling of the monthly stipend for MBBS and BD jkw aelS interns to Rs 25,000 from the earlier Rs 12,000," an official statement said. This step meets the long pending demand of medical student bodies in the state for better payment in the mandatory rotatory internship program which will definitely motivate some 3,928 medical interns who are undergoing clinical training.
This stipend will go a long way in meeting the ever-rising cost of living considering the responsibilities of medicos on wards, OPD, emergency duty, and night duty in government medical institutions across the state. This is the second stipend hike by the Yogi Adityanath government after the earlier increment from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000 in 2021 that brings the stipend level of Uttar Pradesh close to the national norms and AIIMS."
How To Apply For The UP Cabinet Internship For MBBS and BDS?
To apply for the internship, follow the steps given below:
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Pass your MBBS or BDS final year undergraduate examinations from an accredited medical institute of the Uttar Pradesh government.
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Enroll yourself online with the Uttar Pradesh Medical Council and obtain the compulsory provisional registration certificate of a medical practitioner.
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Submit your joining report, along with document verification, at the medical administrative office of the government college allotted to you.
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Give your bank account number, Aadhaar card number, and salary mandate forms to your college's accounts department for stipend payment.
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Perform clinical postings in wards, emergency, OPD, and night shifts with the prescribed compulsory attendance requirement.
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Receive your increased monthly stipend of ₹25,000, directly deposited in your bank account via the state finance portal.
Key Details of the Decision
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Stipend Increase: There was an increase of over 108% in the stipend which rose from ₹12,000 to ₹25,000 per month.
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Beneficiary Students: This is applicable to all MBBS and BDS candidates who are doing their compulsory rotational internship at government-run medical colleges, institutions, and medical universities of Uttar Pradesh.
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Directly Benefited Ones: More than 3,900 medical and dental interns will directly be benefited through this monthly stipend increase.
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Previous Stipend Increase Revision: The government of Yogi Adityanath had previously increased the stipend from ₹7,500 to ₹12,000 in 2021.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.