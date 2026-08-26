UP Cabinet Approves Big Relief: MBBS and BDS Intern Stipend Doubled from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000

UP Medical Intern Stipend: "The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh has cleared an important financial benefit for all medical graduates in the form of doubling of the monthly stipend for MBBS and BD jkw aelS interns to Rs 25,000 from the earlier Rs 12,000," an official statement said. This step meets the long pending demand of medical student bodies in the state for better payment in the mandatory rotatory internship program which will definitely motivate some 3,928 medical interns who are undergoing clinical training.

This stipend will go a long way in meeting the ever-rising cost of living considering the responsibilities of medicos on wards, OPD, emergency duty, and night duty in government medical institutions across the state. This is the second stipend hike by the Yogi Adityanath government after the earlier increment from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000 in 2021 that brings the stipend level of Uttar Pradesh close to the national norms and AIIMS."