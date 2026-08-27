GATE 2027 Application Fee: Category-Wise Fee Structure & Details
GATE 2027 Application Fee: The GATE 2027 online application process, organized by IIT Madras, is live at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Registration fees vary by category, gender, and submission period, starting at ₹1,000 for female/SC/ST/PwD candidates and ₹2,000 for general applicants during the regular window. Applicants must log in, complete details, and pay online.
GATE 2027 Application Fee: The process of online registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 has begun through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website (gate2027.iitm.ac.in), to be conducted this year at IIT Madras. Candidates who wish to take the entrance exam need to pay an application fee.
There are different charges according to the type of reservation category, gender of the candidates, and the period during which they register themselves in the portal. In case of the regular window of application process, the candidates who are women and come under SC, ST, and PwD category have to pay a concessional fee of ₹1,000 per paper. On the other hand, the rest of the candidates, including general, OBC-NCL, EWS, and international candidates, have to pay a standard fee of ₹2,000 per paper.
How to pay GATE 2027 Registration Fees?
To pay the fee for the GATE 2027 Registration follow the steps given below:
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Launch your web browser, access gate2027.iitm.ac.in, and login to your account using your registered Enrolment ID and password.
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Fill all necessary personal, academic, test paper, and city selection information, along with uploading all necessary documents.
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Click on the Make Payment/Proceed to Pay button to see the amount payable according to your category.
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Select Payment Gateway: Select one of the following modes of payment – Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card, UPI, and E-wallet.
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Confirm the Transaction: Enter the details of your card, banking or UPI on the gateway payment page along with completing OTP authentication.
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Wait for the automatic confirmation page to appear and then download and take the printout of the payment receipt and application summary.
GATE 2027 Application Fee: Category-Wise Fee Structure
The GATE 2027 Application Fee (conducted by IIT Madras) varies based on the category, gender of the candidate and the time window for form submission. Here is the breakdown of the fee per paper test:
|
Candidate Category
|
Regular Window Fee
(Aug 27 – Sep 27, 2026)
|
Extended Window Fee
(Sep 28 – Oct 5, 2026)
|
Two-Paper Fee
(Regular Window)
|
Two-Paper Fee
(Extended Window)
|
Female Candidates (All Categories)
|
₹1,000
|
₹1,500
|
₹2,000
|
₹3,000
|
SC / ST / PwD Candidates
|
₹1,000
|
₹1,500
|
₹2,000
|
₹3,000
|
General / OBC-NCL / EWS
|
₹2,000
|
₹2,500
|
₹4,000
|
₹5,000
|
Foreign Nationals (At Indian Test Centres)
|
₹2,000
|
₹2,500
|
₹4,000
|
₹5,000
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.