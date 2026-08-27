GATE 2027 Application Fee: Category-Wise Fee Structure & Details

GATE 2027 Application Fee: The process of online registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 has begun through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website (gate2027.iitm.ac.in), to be conducted this year at IIT Madras. Candidates who wish to take the entrance exam need to pay an application fee.

There are different charges according to the type of reservation category, gender of the candidates, and the period during which they register themselves in the portal. In case of the regular window of application process, the candidates who are women and come under SC, ST, and PwD category have to pay a concessional fee of ₹1,000 per paper. On the other hand, the rest of the candidates, including general, OBC-NCL, EWS, and international candidates, have to pay a standard fee of ₹2,000 per paper.