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GATE 2027 Registration (Extended) LIVE: Applications Open Aug 27 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in — Eligibility, Fees, Documents

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Aug 13, 2026, 20:02 IST

GATE 2027 registration dates has been extended now the registrartion will begins from August 27, 2026, at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Visit the official website to apply, view category-wise application fees, and check the required document checklist for the exam. Before applying for the GATE exam, candidates need to make sure their personal details are correct and up-to-date on DigiLocker account for smooth registration. 

GATE 2027 Registration at gate2027.iitm.ac.in LIVE: Release Date, How to Download, Application Fee
GATE 2027 Registration at gate2027.iitm.ac.in LIVE: Release Date, How to Download, Application Fee

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The application process begins on August 27, 2026, and candidates can register through the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
  • IIT Madras has scheduled the GATE 2027 examination to take place on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027, across two shifts.
  • The registration system will automatically fetch personal details from candidates' DigiLocker accounts, so applicants must ensure their information (name, contact, ID number) is accurate and up-to-date in DigiLocker before applying.

GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IITM,  begins the application process from August 14, 2026, for GATE 2027. Candidates can visit the official website to register. IIT Madras will conduct the GATE 2027 exam on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 2027 in two shifts. Before applying for the GATE exam, candidates need to make sure that their personal details such as name, contact details, and ID number are correct and up-to-date in your DigiLocker account.

The registration system will automatically fetch data from Digilocker. If the information is incorrect, it will also be wrong on the GATE 2027 exam application. Check steps to apply online, how to fill an application form online on gate2027.iitm.ac.in application fee, eligibility details here. For recent and latest updates keep refreshing the page. 

GATE 2027 Dates (Extended)

Candidates can check the date highlights below to stay up-to-date: 

Event

Date 

Registration Dates 

August 14, 2026

Registration NEW DATES

August 27, 2026

Last Date to Apply

September 21, 2026

Last Date to Apply with Late Fee

September 30, 2026

Exam Dates

February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 2027

How to Fill GATE Application Form 2027

Candidates applying for the GATE 2027 exam can follow the below mentioned simple steps for registration:

  • Visit the official website of GATE 2027, gate2027.iitm.ac.in
  • On homepage, click on GOAPS 2027
  • Register by entering all the required details to get enrollment ID and password
  • Fill personal, educational qualification, and test center details correctly
  • Provide photo details and upload documents as required 
  • Pay GATE exam fee 2027 and submit the application form before deadline
  • Download or save the confirmation page safely, for future reference.
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 13, 2026, 20:02 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Document Required for Application Form

    Candidates must keep the below mentioned documents ready before filling GATE 2027 application form:

    • Scanned passport-size photograph
    • Scanned signature
    • Scanned Valid ID proof in PDF format
    • SC/ST certificate in PDF format
    • UDID card or PwD certificate in PDF format
    • Dyslexic certificate
  • Aug 13, 2026, 19:10 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Official Website

    Candidate can check the official website details below:

    • Official Website: gate2027.iitm.ac.in
    • Application Portal: GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System)
    • Conducting Institute: IIT Madras
  • Aug 13, 2026, 18:08 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration Dates Shifted to August 27, 2026

    IIT Madras has revised the opening date for GATE 2027 online registration from August 14 to August 27, 2026. The GOAPS website application link will now go live on August 27 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

  • Aug 13, 2026, 17:34 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration: Is There Any Age Limit for GATE 2027?

    No, There is no age limit for appearing in GATE 2027 exam. Candidates who meet the prescribed educational eligibility can appear for the examination regardless of their age. IIT Madras has also confirmed that there is no restriction on the number of GATE attempts.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 17:02 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration: Mandatory DigiLocker Verification

    IIT Madras requires all Indian applicants to verify their identity on DigiLocker before filling out the form. The details including name, date of birth, and photo ID will be auto-fetched for the registration.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 16:28 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration: GOAPS Application Webiste Goes Live from Tomorrow

    The GATE Online Application Processing System, GOAPS, serves as the single-window website for submission of form. Candidates must complete registration, document upload, and fee payment through this system only.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 16:16 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration Date has been Revised, Check here

    GATE 2027 Registration date has been revised. The start date is now August 27, 2026 and last date to apply is September 27, 2026. 

  • Aug 13, 2026, 16:01 IST

    GATE 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Relaxation, Age Limit, Category

    For GATE 2027 eligibility criteria students currently studying in the 3rd year or higher of any government-approved undergraduate programme in these disciplines are eligible to appear for the examination. There is also no age limit and no restriction on the number of attempts. Check Complete Eligibility Criteria here

  • Aug 13, 2026, 15:32 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration: Live Photo Capture Requirement

    While filling the application form for GATE 2027 exam candidates need to be extra careful with live photo capture process. while uploading a standard passport-size photo candidates must perform a live photo capture via camera or webcam during the submission of form. 

  • Aug 13, 2026, 15:09 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Deadline Without Late Fee

    The regular registration window without a late fee closes on September 21, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete their submissions early to avoid last-minute server issue.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 14:39 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: GATE Exam Pattern

    The GATE 2027 paper is a three-hour Computer-Based Test, CBT exam carrying 100 marks across 65 questions. It includes MCQ based questions only, which is divided into General Aptitude and subject-specific topics depending on the specific discipline. 

  • Aug 13, 2026, 13:51 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration: Accepted ID Proof

    Candidates must upload a scanned copy of the valid ID proof. The same document must be carried to the exam centre. The valid ID proof for GATE 2027 registration includes:

    • Aadhar card
    • PAN Card
    • Passport
    • Voter ID
    • Driving License
    • Government- Issued Photo ID
  • Aug 13, 2026, 13:30 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Official Website for Applying

    Candidate can check the official website details below: 

    • Official Website: gate2027.iitm.ac.in  
    • Application Portal: GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System)  
    • Conducting Institute: IIT Madras
  • Aug 13, 2026, 13:13 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Conducting Body for GATE exam

    The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IIT Madras is the official conducting body for the GATE 2027 exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 2027 in two shifts.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 13:01 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Eligibility Criteria

    Before filing an application, candidates are advised to check that they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2027 exam. Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any UG degree program or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2027.

     

  • Aug 13, 2026, 12:50 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: How to fill GATE Application Form at GOAPS?

    Steps to apply on the GOAPS portal:

    1. Visit the official website.
    2. Create a GOAPS account to generate your login ID and password.
    3. Log in and fill in the required details, and provide a live facial scan.
    4. Upload your ID, a photo, and your signature.
    5. Pay the registration fee and submit your form.
    6. Download the confirmation page.
  • Aug 13, 2026, 12:44 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Document Required for Application Form

    Candidates must keep the below mentioned documents ready before filling GATE 2027 application form:

    • Scanned passport-size photograph
    • Scanned signature
    • Scanned Valid ID proof in PDF format
    • SC/ST certificate in PDF format
    • UDID card or PwD certificate in PDF format
    • Dyslexic certificate
  • Aug 13, 2026, 12:34 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: Application Form Release Date

    The GATE 2027 application form will release on August 14, 2026. Candidates can find the application form at official IIT Madras GATE  website gate2027.iitm.ac.in

  • Aug 13, 2026, 12:19 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration at gate2027.iitm.ac.in LIVE: GATE 2027 Application Form Fees

    GATE 2027 application fees during regular period August 14 to September 21, 2026 for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates is INR 1000 and for all other candidates, including foreign nationals the fees is INR 2000. If candidates miss out the registration deadline they can still have option to apply with late fee. the option is open from September 22 to September 30, 2026, with the late fee of INR 1500 Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates and INR 2500 All other candidates, including foreign nationals.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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