GATE 2027 Registration (Extended) LIVE: Applications Open Aug 27 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in — Eligibility, Fees, Documents

GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IITM, begins the application process from August 14, 2026, for GATE 2027. Candidates can visit the official website to register. IIT Madras will conduct the GATE 2027 exam on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 2027 in two shifts. Before applying for the GATE exam, candidates need to make sure that their personal details such as name, contact details, and ID number are correct and up-to-date in your DigiLocker account.
The registration system will automatically fetch data from Digilocker. If the information is incorrect, it will also be wrong on the GATE 2027 exam application. Check steps to apply online, how to fill an application form online on gate2027.iitm.ac.in application fee, eligibility details here. For recent and latest updates keep refreshing the page.
GATE 2027 Dates (Extended)
Candidates can check the date highlights below to stay up-to-date:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration Dates
|
August 14, 2026
|
August 27, 2026
|
Last Date to Apply
|
September 21, 2026
|
Last Date to Apply with Late Fee
|
September 30, 2026
|
Exam Dates
|
February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 2027
How to Fill GATE Application Form 2027
Candidates applying for the GATE 2027 exam can follow the below mentioned simple steps for registration:
- Visit the official website of GATE 2027, gate2027.iitm.ac.in
- On homepage, click on GOAPS 2027
- Register by entering all the required details to get enrollment ID and password
- Fill personal, educational qualification, and test center details correctly
- Provide photo details and upload documents as required
- Pay GATE exam fee 2027 and submit the application form before deadline
- Download or save the confirmation page safely, for future reference.