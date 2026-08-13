GATE 2027 Registration (Extended) LIVE: Applications Open Aug 27 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in — Eligibility, Fees, Documents

GATE 2027 Registration LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IITM, begins the application process from August 14, 2026, for GATE 2027. Candidates can visit the official website to register. IIT Madras will conduct the GATE 2027 exam on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 2027 in two shifts. Before applying for the GATE exam, candidates need to make sure that their personal details such as name, contact details, and ID number are correct and up-to-date in your DigiLocker account.

The registration system will automatically fetch data from Digilocker. If the information is incorrect, it will also be wrong on the GATE 2027 exam application. Check steps to apply online, how to fill an application form online on gate2027.iitm.ac.in application fee, eligibility details here. For recent and latest updates keep refreshing the page.

GATE 2027 Dates (Extended)

Candidates can check the date highlights below to stay up-to-date:

Event Date Registration Dates August 14, 2026 Registration NEW DATES August 27, 2026 Last Date to Apply September 21, 2026 Last Date to Apply with Late Fee September 30, 2026 Exam Dates February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 2027

How to Fill GATE Application Form 2027

Candidates applying for the GATE 2027 exam can follow the below mentioned simple steps for registration: