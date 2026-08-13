GATE Registration 2027 Dates Revised, Applications to Begin August 27 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
The IIT Madras has extended the registration start date till August 27, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the postgraduate admissions will need to register online on the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The official website reads, “GATE Online application registration has been rescheduled to 27th August 2026.”
GATE Registration 2027: In a latest development, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has extended the registration start date. Candidates interested in appearing for the postgraduate admissions will need to register online on the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The exam registrations were slated to begin tomorrow, August 14, 2026, which now stands revised. The official website reads, “GATE Online application registration has been rescheduled to 27th August 2026.”
Students must ensure that their details are correctly mentioned on their DIgiLocker accounts. The notification on the portal states, “Registration for GATE 2027 through DigiLocker is mandatory for all Indian nationals. Please create or update your verified DigiLocker account.“
GATE 2027 Registration: Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to GATE 2027 Registration:
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Overview
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Date
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Day
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Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
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August 27, 2026
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Thursday
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Closing Date of REGULAR online registration (without late fee)
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September 27, 2026
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Sunday
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Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration (with late fee)
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October 5, 2026
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Monday
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Opening Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification
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October 14, 2026
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Wednesday
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Closing Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification
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October 21, 2026
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Wednesday
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City allotment notification
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January 4, 2027
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Monday
|
Admit Card download
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TBA
|
TBA
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GATE 2027 Examinations
|
February 26, 027
February 7, 2027
|
Saturday
Sunday
|
February 13, 2027
February 14, 2027
|
Saturday
Sunday
|
February 20, 2027
February 21, 2027
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Saturday
Sunday
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Announcement of results
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March 19, 2027
|
Friday
How to register for GATE 2027?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for GATE 2027:
- Visit the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
- Click on the GOAPS 2027 tab
- Enter your personal details to create account
- Enter your enrollment ID and password to log in
- In the dashboard, click on application form
- Enter your personal and educational details
- Select your preferred test center
- Upload scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the application fee
- Carefully review and submit the application form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
Candidates are advised to keep checking the GATE 2027 portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in for latest updates and official communication from the Institute.
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Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.