GATE Registration 2027 Dates Revised, Applications to Begin August 27 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

GATE Registration 2027: In a latest development, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has extended the registration start date. Candidates interested in appearing for the postgraduate admissions will need to register online on the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The exam registrations were slated to begin tomorrow, August 14, 2026, which now stands revised. The official website reads, “GATE Online application registration has been rescheduled to 27th August 2026.”

Students must ensure that their details are correctly mentioned on their DIgiLocker accounts. The notification on the portal states, “Registration for GATE 2027 through DigiLocker is mandatory for all Indian nationals. Please create or update your verified DigiLocker account.“

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