Over 50 Percent NCERT Posts Vacant, 44 Percent CBSE Positions Unfilled: Parliamentary Panel Raises Alarm

Vacancies in NCERT: The Tenth Report of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) highlighted alarming facts about the severe staffing problems facing two of India's best institutions in the school sector - NCERT and CBSE. As per the report, 56% of the sanctioned posts in NCERT were vacant; 1,596 posts of the total 2,844 posts were vacant in the cadre of academics, teaching, ministerial, and ancillary. On the other hand, 44% of its staff was vacant in CBSE with 933 posts of the total 2,117 being vacant especially for Group C staff.

The committee pointed out that the excessive reliance on contractual employees for performing administrative duties and dealing with confidential matters in national board exams was a matter of grave concern as it had several threats to the security, quality, and conduct of board examinations. Moreover, the vacancies can hamper vital curriculum changes, textbook publication, and implementation of NEP 2020. Stressing on the revolutionary role played by education, the committee called upon the Ministry of Education to launch recruitment drives in time bound manner to fill up all vacancies.