Over 50 Percent NCERT Posts Vacant, 44 Percent CBSE Positions Unfilled: Parliamentary Panel Raises Alarm
NCERT Vacancies: The Tenth Report of the Committee on Estimates (2026–27) revealed severe staffing shortages at NCERT (56% vacant; 1,596 posts) and CBSE (44% vacant; 933 posts). The parliamentary panel warned that heavy reliance on contractual staff threatens exam security, textbook production, and NEP 2020 implementation, urging fast-track recruitment drives and increased education spending.
Vacancies in NCERT: The Tenth Report of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) highlighted alarming facts about the severe staffing problems facing two of India's best institutions in the school sector - NCERT and CBSE. As per the report, 56% of the sanctioned posts in NCERT were vacant; 1,596 posts of the total 2,844 posts were vacant in the cadre of academics, teaching, ministerial, and ancillary. On the other hand, 44% of its staff was vacant in CBSE with 933 posts of the total 2,117 being vacant especially for Group C staff.
The committee pointed out that the excessive reliance on contractual employees for performing administrative duties and dealing with confidential matters in national board exams was a matter of grave concern as it had several threats to the security, quality, and conduct of board examinations. Moreover, the vacancies can hamper vital curriculum changes, textbook publication, and implementation of NEP 2020. Stressing on the revolutionary role played by education, the committee called upon the Ministry of Education to launch recruitment drives in time bound manner to fill up all vacancies.
Break Down of Staff Shortages
NCERT: 56% Vacancies (1,596 Unfilled Posts)
Of the 2,844 sanctioned posts in different branches of NCERT, only 1,248 posts have been filled up, with 1,596 posts remaining vacant:
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Category
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Vacant Positions
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Academic Posts
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145
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School Teaching Posts
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131
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Ministerial Posts
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916
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Ancillary Posts
|
404
|
Total Vacancies
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1,596 (56.1%)
CBSE: 44% Vacancies (933 Unfilled Posts)
The CBSE is running with a severe lack of permanent staff at present. From a total sanctioned strength of 2,117, there is still a shortfall of 933 posts:
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Group C Support Staff: 595 posts unfilled.
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Heavy Dependence on Temporary Staff: Board has been highly dependent on temporary staff for its day-to-day operational activities.
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Exam Security Issues: Panel was concerned about possible threats to the quality, security, and smooth operation of the national examinations through contractual staff.
Major Panel Recommendations
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Fast Track Recruitment: Conduct timed recruiting processes to fill up all academic and administrative posts in NCERT/CBSE.
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Cease Usage of Contractual Examination Staff: CBSE should stop using contractual or temporary staff for confidential examinations.
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Expenditure on Education: Increase the spending on education gradually to achieve the target of 6% of GDP as specified in NEP 2020 (presently 4.1%) by raising it 10% per year.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.