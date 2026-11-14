UP Excise Constable Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Revised Response Sheet PDF Here

UPSSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the UP Excise Constable Revised Answer Key 2026 on November 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Excise Constable Main Examination can now download the revised answer key PDF through the commission's official website at upsssc.gov.in. The revised answer key has been released after reviewing the objections received against the provisional answer key. Through this recruitment drive a total of 820 posts would be filled in the excise department.

UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2026: Overview

The provisional answer key for the UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam was published on September 22, 2026 following the written examination conducted on September 20, 2026. Check the important details below.