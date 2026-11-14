UP Excise Constable Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Revised Response Sheet PDF Here
UPSSSC has released the Excise Constable Revised Answer Key 2026 on November 14, 2026. Candidates can download the PDF from upsssc.gov.in and check the revised answers before the result announcement. Check all the relevant details here.
Key Points
- UPSSSC Excise Constable Revised Answer Key released on November 14, 2026.
- The revised key follows objections to the provisional one released Sept 22, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 820 Excise Constable posts.
UPSSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the UP Excise Constable Revised Answer Key 2026 on November 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Excise Constable Main Examination can now download the revised answer key PDF through the commission's official website at upsssc.gov.in. The revised answer key has been released after reviewing the objections received against the provisional answer key. Through this recruitment drive a total of 820 posts would be filled in the excise department.
UPSSSC Revised Answer Key 2026: Overview
The provisional answer key for the UPSSSC Excise Constable Exam was published on September 22, 2026 following the written examination conducted on September 20, 2026. Check the important details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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UPSSSC Excise Constable Main Examination 2026
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Advertisement Number
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08-Exam/2026
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Post Name
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Excise Constable
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Total Vacancies
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820
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Exam Date
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September 20, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Date
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September 22, 2026
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Revised Answer Key Date
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November 14, 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Released
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UP Excise Constable Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The commission has activated the revised answer key link on its official website. Candidates can download the master set PDF and compare the correct answers with their responses. Alternatively candidates can check the direct link to download UPSSSC Excise Constable Revised Answer Key 2026.
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UP Excise Constable Result 2026 Link
How to Download UPSSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the revised answer key-
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage candidates have to visit the notice board section.
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Now click on the text that reads Excise Constable Main Examination 2026 Revised Answer Key.
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Click on the link to open the answer key PDF.
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Check the answers provided in the master question paper set.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
What's Next After UP Excise Constable Answer Key 2026?
As the revised answer key has now been released the UPSSSC is expected to announce the Excise Constable Result 2026. The commission will prepare the result based on the revised answer key. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be eligible to participate in further stages of the recruitment process.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.