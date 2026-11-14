Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension 2026: New Route, 5 Stations, Blue Line Interchange and Traffic Benefits
The Centre has approved an 8.449-km Noida Metro Aqua Line extension from Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4. Check the five new stations, Blue Line interchange, project cost and expected benefits.
Noida and Greater Noida are set to get improved Metro connectivity after the Union Cabinet approved an extension of the Aqua Line corridor. The proposed 8.449-km route will connect Noida Sector 51 with Greater Noida Sector 4 through five elevated stations. The project, approved on November 11, 2026, has an estimated cost of ₹2,390 crore. It will also provide an interchange with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at Noida Sector 61, making travel between Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi more convenient. Keep reading to know in detail.
Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension 2026
|Particulars
|Details
|Project
|Noida Metro Aqua Line extension
|Approval date
|November 11, 2026
|Approved by
|Union Cabinet
|Route
|Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4
|Route length
|8.449 km
|Number of new stations
|5
|Type of corridor
|Elevated
|Estimated project cost
|₹2,390 crore
|Blue Line interchange
|Noida Sector 61
|Metro network after operationalisation
|71.878 km in Noida and Greater Noida
What Is the New Aqua Line Route in Noida?
The approved extension will run from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4. It will pass through important residential and commercial areas, including sectors in Noida and the Greater Noida West region. The corridor will have five elevated stations. One of its major features will be the proposed interchange at Sector 61, which will connect passengers with the Delhi Metro Blue Line.
What Are the Five New Stations on the Aqua Line Extension?
The approved corridor will include five stations between Noida Sector 51 and Greater Noida Sector 4.
|No.
|Proposed Metro Station
|Expected Connectivity
|1
|Noida Sector 61
|Interchange with Delhi Metro Blue Line
|2
|Noida Sector 70
|Nearby residential and commercial areas
|3
|Noida Sector 122
|Residential societies and educational institutions
|4
|Noida Sector 123
|Residential and developing areas
|5
|Greater Noida Sector 4
|Gaur City area and nearby commercial hubs
Noida Metro Aqua Line: Complete List of All Stations
The operational Aqua Line currently runs between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. It has 21 stations across 29.707 km. The newly approved extension will add five stations between Sector 51 and Greater Noida Sector 4.
Existing operational Aqua Line stations
|No.
|Metro Station
|Status
|1
|Noida Sector 51
|Operational
|2
|Noida Sector 50
|Operational
|3
|Noida Sector 76
|Operational
|4
|Noida Sector 101
|Operational
|5
|Noida Sector 81
|Operational
|6
|NSEZ
|Operational
|7
|Noida Sector 83
|Operational
|8
|Noida Sector 137
|Operational
|9
|Noida Sector 142
|Operational
|10
|Noida Sector 143
|Operational
|11
|Noida Sector 144
|Operational
|12
|Noida Sector 145
|Operational
|13
|Noida Sector 146
|Operational
|14
|Noida Sector 147
|Operational
|15
|Noida Sector 148
|Operational
|16
|Knowledge Park II
|Operational
|17
|Pari Chowk
|Operational
|18
|Alpha 1
|Operational
|19
|Delta 1
|Operational
|20
|GNIDA Office
|Operational
|21
|Depot Station
|Operational
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.