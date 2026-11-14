Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension 2026: New Route, 5 Stations, Blue Line Interchange and Traffic Benefits

Noida and Greater Noida are set to get improved Metro connectivity after the Union Cabinet approved an extension of the Aqua Line corridor. The proposed 8.449-km route will connect Noida Sector 51 with Greater Noida Sector 4 through five elevated stations. The project, approved on November 11, 2026, has an estimated cost of ₹2,390 crore. It will also provide an interchange with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at Noida Sector 61, making travel between Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi more convenient. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is the New Aqua Line Route in Noida?

The approved extension will run from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4. It will pass through important residential and commercial areas, including sectors in Noida and the Greater Noida West region. The corridor will have five elevated stations. One of its major features will be the proposed interchange at Sector 61, which will connect passengers with the Delhi Metro Blue Line.

What Are the Five New Stations on the Aqua Line Extension?

The approved corridor will include five stations between Noida Sector 51 and Greater Noida Sector 4.