CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2027 with Solutions: Download Model Paper PDF FREE

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Read the following passage. 1. Every December, the Geminids meteor shower occurs as the Earth passes through a stream of cosmic debris associated with a near-Earth asteroid. It is classified as one of the most active annual meteor showers based on recorded meteor counts and the regularity of its appearance. The Geminids are expected to reach peak activity on the night of 13–14 December, during which observers across India may record a high frequency of visible meteors. Under favourable atmospheric conditions, observation rates can exceed 100 meteors per hour, making the Geminids one of the most productive meteor showers observable from Earth. 2. Meteor showers occur when fragments of dust and rock enter the Earth’s atmosphere at extremely high speeds and disintegrate due to friction, producing brief streaks of light. The Geminids are distinctive because they originate from a rocky asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon, rather than from a comet, which is the usual source of meteor showers. When Phaethon approaches the Sun during its orbit, it releases material that spreads along its orbital path. Each year in mid-December, the Earth intersects this debris stream, leading to increased meteor activity. 3. The meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini, located in the northern sky. This apparent point of origin, known as the radiant, is used to identify the shower, although the meteors themselves may be seen across different regions of the sky. The most suitable time for observation is from midnight to the early morning hours, when the radiant rises higher above the horizon, improving the chances of sightings. 4. Observation of the Geminids does not require telescopes or binoculars, as such equipment limits the field of view. The unaided eye is considered the most effective method for observing meteor showers. Observers are advised to allow adequate time for their eyes to adjust to darkness. Viewing conditions are influenced by cloud cover, atmospheric clarity, moonlight, and light pollution. Locations away from urban lighting generally provide better visibility. 5. Historical records indicate that the Geminids were first documented in the midnineteenth century. Since then, their activity has increased steadily, making them one of the most reliable and frequently studied meteor showers. The meteors travel at a relatively moderate speed compared to those of other showers, which often results in brighter and longer-lasting streaks. 6. For students, educators, and amateur astronomers, the Geminids offer a valuable opportunity to observe a recurring astronomical phenomenon and understand Earth’s interaction with near-Earth objects. The event supports scientific learning by demonstrating how celestial debris produces visible effects in the Earth’s atmosphere. Answer the following questions, based on the given passage. I Which evidence from paragraph 1 tells us that the Geminids are exceptionally active? 1 II Complete the following with a suitable reason. (paragraph 2) The writer refers to 3200 Phaethon as a ‘rocky asteroid’ rather than a ‘comet’ in order to tell the reader that _______. 1 III Based on the passage, how does friction help in making the Geminids visible to observers on Earth? (paragraph 2) 1 IV Which of the following statements best captures the functional role of the ‘radiant’ as described in the passage? (paragraph 3) A. It is the physical location where cosmic debris is created. B. It serves as visual guide for observers to locate the shower. C. It determines the speed fragments enter the atmosphere. D. It represents the exact area where all meteors disappear 1 V How can we say that the Geminids are more ‘observer-friendly’ than other showers? (Any one reason) (Paragraph 5), 1 VI Which of the following best explains why the Geminids are frequently studied by scientists? A. Their activity has shown a steady increase over time. B. Their meteors travel at extremely high speeds. C. Their observation requires specialised equipment. D. Their radiant shifts position across the sky. 1 VII How does the mention of the ‘mid-nineteenth century’ documentation contribute to the authority of the claims made about the shower? (Answer in about 40 words) 2 VIII The writer’s tone throughout the passage can best be described as ______. 1 A. persuasive and promotional, encouraging mass participation B. explanatory and informative, aimed at scientific understanding C. speculative and argumentative, questioning existing theories D. celebratory and emotional, highlighting wonder over facts IX What does the moderate speed of the Geminids and the resulting ‘longer-lasting streaks’ suggest about the quality of the viewing experience? (Answer in about 40 words) 2 X Complete the following with the most suitable option. The main idea of the passage is the ______. A. technical process of how asteroids shed cosmic debris B. impact of light pollution on modern scientific learning C. historical evolution of astronomy since the nineteenth century D. scientific explanation and practical observation of Geminids 1