CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2027 with Solutions: Download Model Paper PDF FREE
Download CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF. Check the latest question paper pattern, section-wise marks distribution, general instructions and marking scheme for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the Class 12 English Core Sample Question Paper 2026-27 available for students appearing in the upcoming board examinations. The sample paper provides an overview of the latest examination structure, question types, section-wise weightage and marking scheme for the academic session 2026-27.
English Core (Subject Code 301) is one of the major subjects offered to CBSE Class 12 students. The sample question paper helps students understand how questions from Reading Skills, Creative Writing Skills and Literature will be presented in the board examination.
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027 can download the official English Core sample paper and marking scheme from the CBSE Academic website. Practising the paper under timed conditions can help students improve their comprehension skills, writing accuracy, literary analysis and overall examination performance.
CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2026-27 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Class
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12
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Subject
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English Core
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Subject Code
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301
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Examination Year
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2027
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Maximum Marks
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80
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Examination Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Sections
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3
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Question Paper Format
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Reading Skills, Creative Writing Skills and Literature
CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF Download
General Instructions
Read the following instructions carefully.
i. This question paper has 13 questions. All questions are compulsory.
ii. This question paper contains three sections:
• Section A: Reading Skills
• Section B: Creative Writing Skills
• Section C: Literature
iii. Attempt all questions based on specific instructions for each part. Write the correct
question number and part thereof in your answer sheet.
iv. Separate instructions are given with each question/part, wherever necessary.
v. Adhere to the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.
SECTION A READING SKILLS
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Q.NO.
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QUESTION
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MARKS
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1.
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Read the following passage.
1. Every December, the Geminids meteor shower occurs as the Earth passes through a stream of cosmic debris associated with a near-Earth asteroid. It is classified as one of the most active annual meteor showers based on recorded meteor counts and the regularity of its appearance. The Geminids are expected to reach peak activity on the night of 13–14 December, during which observers across India may record a high frequency of visible meteors. Under favourable atmospheric conditions, observation rates can exceed 100 meteors per hour, making the Geminids one of the most productive meteor showers observable from Earth.
2. Meteor showers occur when fragments of dust and rock enter the Earth’s atmosphere at extremely high speeds and disintegrate due to friction, producing brief streaks of light. The Geminids are distinctive because they originate from a rocky asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon, rather than from a comet, which is the usual source of meteor showers. When Phaethon approaches the Sun during its orbit, it releases material that spreads along its orbital path. Each year in mid-December, the Earth intersects this debris stream, leading to increased meteor activity.
3. The meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini, located in the northern sky. This apparent point of origin, known as the radiant, is used to identify the shower, although the meteors themselves may be seen across different regions of the sky. The most suitable time for observation is from midnight to the early morning hours, when the radiant rises higher above the horizon, improving the chances of sightings.
4. Observation of the Geminids does not require telescopes or binoculars, as such equipment limits the field of view. The unaided eye is considered the most effective method for observing meteor showers. Observers are advised to allow adequate time for their eyes to adjust to darkness. Viewing conditions are influenced by cloud cover, atmospheric clarity, moonlight, and light pollution. Locations away from urban lighting generally provide better visibility.
5. Historical records indicate that the Geminids were first documented in the midnineteenth century. Since then, their activity has increased steadily, making them one of the most reliable and frequently studied meteor showers. The meteors travel at a relatively moderate speed compared to those of other showers, which often results in brighter and longer-lasting streaks.
6. For students, educators, and amateur astronomers, the Geminids offer a valuable opportunity to observe a recurring astronomical phenomenon and understand Earth’s interaction with near-Earth objects. The event supports scientific learning by demonstrating how celestial debris produces visible effects in the Earth’s atmosphere.
Answer the following questions, based on the given passage.
I Which evidence from paragraph 1 tells us that the Geminids are exceptionally active? 1
II Complete the following with a suitable reason. (paragraph 2) The writer refers to 3200 Phaethon as a ‘rocky asteroid’ rather than a ‘comet’ in order to tell the reader that _______. 1
III Based on the passage, how does friction help in making the Geminids visible to observers on Earth? (paragraph 2) 1
IV Which of the following statements best captures the functional role of the ‘radiant’ as described in the passage? (paragraph 3)
A. It is the physical location where cosmic debris is created.
B. It serves as visual guide for observers to locate the shower.
C. It determines the speed fragments enter the atmosphere.
D. It represents the exact area where all meteors disappear 1
V How can we say that the Geminids are more ‘observer-friendly’ than other showers? (Any one reason) (Paragraph 5), 1
VI Which of the following best explains why the Geminids are frequently studied by scientists?
A. Their activity has shown a steady increase over time.
B. Their meteors travel at extremely high speeds.
C. Their observation requires specialised equipment.
D. Their radiant shifts position across the sky. 1
VII How does the mention of the ‘mid-nineteenth century’ documentation contribute to the authority of the claims made about the shower? (Answer in about 40 words) 2
VIII The writer’s tone throughout the passage can best be described as ______. 1
A. persuasive and promotional, encouraging mass participation
B. explanatory and informative, aimed at scientific understanding
C. speculative and argumentative, questioning existing theories
D. celebratory and emotional, highlighting wonder over facts
IX What does the moderate speed of the Geminids and the resulting ‘longer-lasting streaks’ suggest about the quality of the viewing experience? (Answer in about 40 words) 2
X Complete the following with the most suitable option. The main idea of the passage is the ______.
A. technical process of how asteroids shed cosmic debris
B. impact of light pollution on modern scientific learning
C. historical evolution of astronomy since the nineteenth century
D. scientific explanation and practical observation of Geminids 1
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12
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Read the following passage carefully.
1. A recent study on the growth of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) provides an insightful glimpse into how everyday financial habits are changing across the country. The first study tracks the volume of transactions over four Octobers.
2. In October 2021, UPI processed 4.21 billion payments—a number that already reflected a growing preference for digital transactions. By October 2022, this figure rose to 7.30 billion, suggesting that more people were discovering the convenience of transferring money with just a tap on their phones. The momentum continued into October 2023, when volumes touched 11.40 billion, and by October 2024, the platform reached an impressive 16.58 billion transactions.
3. The second study traces the value of these transactions, revealing a similar pattern of rising confidence. In October 2021, UPI transactions were worth ₹7.71 lakh crore. A year later, the value climbed to ₹12.11 lakh crore, indicating that users were comfortable using the platform for higher-value payments as well. This trust deepened in October 2023, with the value rising to ₹17.15 lakh crore, and peaked in October 2024, reaching ₹23.49 lakh crore.
4. Together, the two studies tell a human story—one of a country steadily shifting from cash to digital payments. The rising numbers suggest that UPI is no longer limited to tech-savvy users; it has reached shops, homes, workplaces, and even small roadside vendors. With QR codes becoming familiar sights and smartphones becoming more accessible, people now pay for groceries, services, transport, and bills through quick digital transfers.
5. The studies also hint at a broader change in mindset. As digital payments become routine, users appear more confident that these systems are secure, reliable, and easier to manage than handling cash. This transition has supported small businesses, reduced the need for physical currency, and encouraged more people to participate in formal financial systems.
6. Overall, the four-year data captures a simple yet powerful trend: UPI has grown from being a convenient payment option to becoming an essential part of daily financial life for millions of Indians.
Answer the following questions based on the given passage.
I What was the purpose of tracking the four-year growth of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI)? (paragraph 1)
A. To analyse the technical infrastructure supporting digital banking systems
B. To understand changes in payment behaviour among different user groups
C. To determine the number of vendors using smartphone-based payments
D. To compare patterns of digital transactions with traditional cash practices 1
II Analyse whether the percentage growth in the total value of UPI transactions is greater than, less than, or roughly the same as the percentage growth in the number of transactions. State your choice and briefly justify your answer with reference to paragraph 2. 1
III Which of the following statements best describes the overall pattern with reference to paragraph 3?
A. Both the number of transactions and the total value of transactions increase steadily over the four years.
B. The number of transactions increases, but the total value of transactions decreases year after year.
C. The total value of transactions increases, but the number of transactions stays almost unchanged.
D. Both the number of transactions and the total value of transactions decrease after an initial increase. 1
IV Paragraph 4 mentions that UPI is used in ‘shops, homes, workplaces, and even small roadside vendors’. What does this suggest about the nature of UPI adoption?
A. Dependence on organised commercial establishments
B. Widespread adoption across formal and informal settings
C. Usage limited to digitally advanced urban spaces
D. Usage restricted to specific consumer groups 1
V Evaluate the impact of UPI’s expansion into formal financial systems on small business owners, with reference to the paragraph 5. (Answer in about 40 words) 2
VI Which of the following aspects is NOT directly discussed in the passage?
A. The growth pattern of UPI transactions over time
B. The changing public attitude towards digital payments
C. The policy framework governing digital payment systems
D. The effect of UPI adoption on small businesses 1
VII Fill in the blank with the correct option from those given in brackets. UPI’s usage by small roadside vendors primarily suggests that digital payment systems in India have become ________. (inclusive / exclusive / marginal) 1
VIII Rohan prefers to carry almost no cash and pays for groceries and transport using his phone. Using information from Paragraph 3 and the charts, explain giving two reasons why UPI is a more suitable option for him in 2024 than it might have been in 2021. (Answer in about 40 words).
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10
Students can download the official CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF through the CBSE Academic website. The board has also provided the corresponding marking scheme to help students understand the expected answers and evaluation criteria.
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Study Material
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Download Link
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CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2026-27
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CBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2026-27
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CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27 - All Subjects
CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2026-27: General Instructions
The official sample question paper contains the following general instructions:
- The question paper consists of 13 questions, and all questions are compulsory.
- The paper is divided into three sections: Reading Skills, Creative Writing Skills and Literature.
- Students must attempt questions according to the instructions provided for each section.
- The correct question number and sub-question number must be mentioned in the answer sheet.
- Students must follow the prescribed word limits while answering descriptive questions.
- Separate instructions are provided wherever necessary, and students should read them carefully before attempting the questions.
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