SCI Junior Court Assistant Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active

SCI JCA Admit Card 2026: The Supreme Court of India (SCI) has officially released the SCI Junior Court Assistant Admit Card 2026 on its official website at sci.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the Junior Court Assistant recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets online. The exam is set to be conducted on November 20, 2026 in the Objective Mode. Through this recruitment drive a total of 250 vacancies would be filled. These posts fall under Group B.

The admit card is a crucial document which is required to appear for the examination. Candidates can download hall tickets using their login credentials such as User ID, Password and Captcha Code. Check this article for a direct download link, important details and steps to download the admit card.