SCI Junior Court Assistant Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active
The Supreme Court of India has released the SCI JCA Admit Card 2026 for 250 Junior Court Assistant vacancies. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their login credentials at sci.gov.in. The Objective Type exam will be conducted on November 20, 2026. Check all details here.
Key Points
- The SCI JCA Admit Card 2026 has been officially released on sci.gov.in.
- The JCA recruitment exam is scheduled for November 20, 2026, in Objective Mode.
- A total of 250 Group B vacancies will be filled; download using login credentials.
SCI JCA Admit Card 2026: The Supreme Court of India (SCI) has officially released the SCI Junior Court Assistant Admit Card 2026 on its official website at sci.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the Junior Court Assistant recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets online. The exam is set to be conducted on November 20, 2026 in the Objective Mode. Through this recruitment drive a total of 250 vacancies would be filled. These posts fall under Group B.
The admit card is a crucial document which is required to appear for the examination. Candidates can download hall tickets using their login credentials such as User ID, Password and Captcha Code. Check this article for a direct download link, important details and steps to download the admit card.
SCI JCA Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The Supreme Court of India has activated the SCI Junior Court Assistant Admit Card 2026 download link for candidates who have registered under Advertisement No. F.6/2026-SC (RC). Candidates can visit the recruitment portal to access their call letter. In case of any error in downloading the admit card candidates can read out to authorities through the official communication channel. Check the direct link to download the SCI JCA Admit Card 2026 below.
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SCI JCA Admit Card 2026 Link
Supreme Court JCA Admit Card 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process from the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Supreme Court of India
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Post Name
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Junior Court Assistant (JCA)
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Total Vacancies
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250
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Advertisement Number
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F.6/2026-SC (RC)
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Exam Name
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Junior Court Assistant Recruitment Exam
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Category
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Admit Card
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Mode of Availability
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Online
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Required Credentials
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Login Details (Registration Number/User ID and Password/DOB)
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Official Website
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sci.gov.in
How to Download SCI Junior Court Assistant Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their Supreme Court JCA Admit Card 2026-
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Visit the official website of the Supreme Court of India.
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On the homepage visit the latest information section.
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Now click on the link titled Download Admit Card for Objective Type Test (Multiple Choice Questions) for the post of Junior Court Assistant
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A new window will open where you will need to provide your registration number and password.
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Submit the details to download your hall ticket.
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The SCI JCA Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for future reference.
What Details are Mentioned on SCI JCA Admit Card 2026 PDF?
After downloading the admit card candidates must verify the details given on it. The hall ticket generally contains the following details-
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Name
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Roll number or registration number
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Photograph and signature
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Examination name and post applied for
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Examination date and timing
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Examination centre and address
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Reporting time
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Important examination day instructions
Candidates will have to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.