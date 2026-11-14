The Pushpawati River flows through the famous Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand. Located in the Chamoli district of the Garhwal Himalayas, the valley is known for its colourful alpine flowers, mountain landscapes and rich biodiversity. The river originates from the Tipra Glacier and flows through the high-altitude valley before joining the Bhyundar Ganga near Ghangaria. Their combined stream is known as the Lakshman Ganga, which later meets the Alaknanda River at Govindghat. Keep reading to read in detail.

Which River Flows Through the Valley of Flowers?

The answer is the Pushpawati River. It flows through the Valley of Flowers, a protected Himalayan region in Uttarakhand. The river is an important geographical feature of the national park. Its source is the Tipra Glacier, located in the upper Himalayan region near Gauri Parbat. The Pushpawati flows through the valley and joins the Bhyundar Ganga near Ghangaria. This river system eventually connects with the Alaknanda, one of the major headstreams of the Ganga.