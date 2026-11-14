Which River Flows Through the Valley of Flowers?
Which river flows through the Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand? Know about the Pushpawati River, its origin, route, tributaries and geographical importance.
The Pushpawati River flows through the famous Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand. Located in the Chamoli district of the Garhwal Himalayas, the valley is known for its colourful alpine flowers, mountain landscapes and rich biodiversity. The river originates from the Tipra Glacier and flows through the high-altitude valley before joining the Bhyundar Ganga near Ghangaria. Their combined stream is known as the Lakshman Ganga, which later meets the Alaknanda River at Govindghat. Keep reading to read in detail.
Which River Flows Through the Valley of Flowers?
The answer is the Pushpawati River. It flows through the Valley of Flowers, a protected Himalayan region in Uttarakhand. The river is an important geographical feature of the national park. Its source is the Tipra Glacier, located in the upper Himalayan region near Gauri Parbat. The Pushpawati flows through the valley and joins the Bhyundar Ganga near Ghangaria. This river system eventually connects with the Alaknanda, one of the major headstreams of the Ganga.
Where Is the Valley of Flowers Located?
The Valley of Flowers National Park is situated in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, in the Garhwal Himalayas. It is part of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve and is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site along with Nanda Devi National Park.
|Geographical Feature
|Details
|Name
|Valley of Flowers National Park
|State
|Uttarakhand
|District
|Chamoli
|Region
|Garhwal Himalayas
|River
|Pushpawati
|River source
|Tipra Glacier
|Nearby settlement
|Ghangaria
|Protected area
|Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve
|UNESCO status
|World Heritage Site
Where Does the Pushpawati River Originate?
The Pushpawati River originates from the Tipra Glacier in the Himalayan region. The glacier is located near Gauri Parbat. From its source, the river flows through the Valley of Flowers and carries glacial water through the high-altitude landscape.
What Is the Route of the Pushpawati River?
The Pushpawati follows a route through the Valley of Flowers before joining other rivers downstream.
|Location
|River Name or Development
|Tipra Glacier
|Origin of the Pushpawati River
|Valley of Flowers
|Pushpawati flows through the valley
|Near Ghangaria
|Joins the Bhyundar Ganga
|Downstream of the confluence
|Combined stream is known as Lakshman Ganga
|Govindghat
|Lakshman Ganga meets the Alaknanda
|Further downstream
|Alaknanda forms part of the Ganga river system
Why Is the Valley of Flowers Famous?
The Valley of Flowers is known for its alpine meadows, rare plants and seasonal flowering landscape. During the flowering season, the valley becomes covered with different varieties of wildflowers.
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