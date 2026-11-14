Children’s Day 2026: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Stresses Education and Nutrition for Every Child
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared a Children’s Day 2026 message, highlighting the importance of education, nutrition and proper guidance in helping children grow and contribute to the nation’s progress.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday, November 14, shared a message on the occasion of Children’s Day, stressing the importance of education, nutrition and proper guidance for children. He said every child should get an opportunity to learn, dream big and grow in a safe and supportive environment.
In his post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the need to provide children with the right opportunities and support so they can contribute to the country’s progress.
“On Children’s Day, I hope that every child has access to education, nutrition and guidance so that they get nurtured properly and grow up to become worthy citizens who contribute to our nation’s progress.
Every young mind deserves the opportunity to dream big, learn and thrive in a safe and supportive environment. Happy Children’s Day,” he said.
On Children's Day, I hope that every child has access to education, nutrition and guidance so that they get nurtured properly and grow up to become worthy citizens who contribute to our nation's progress. Every young mind deserves the opportunity to dream big, learn and thrive in a safe and supportive environment. Happy Children's Day— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) November 14, 2026
The Chief Minister had earlier announced several measures to support girls’ education in West Bengal. These include increasing the annual financial assistance under the Kanya Ratna scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 from 2027. The government also announced a proposal to increase one-time assistance for higher education from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.
Kanya Ratna Scheme and Girls’ Education
The announcements were made on August 14 during the Kanya Ratna Divas programme in Kolkata. The state also announced the implementation of the Centre’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme in West Bengal.
Under the Kanya Ratna scheme, the enhanced annual assistance is aimed at supporting girl students and encouraging them to continue their education. The higher education assistance is intended to provide additional financial support after school.
The government also announced a separate Swami Vivekananda scholarship initiative for students interested in pursuing education abroad or appearing for national-level examinations, with an allocation of Rs 100 crore.
Through his Children’s Day message, Adhikari reiterated the importance of ensuring that children receive education, nutrition and proper guidance. His message highlighted the need to create an environment where every child gets the opportunity to learn, develop and contribute to society.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.