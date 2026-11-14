Children’s Day 2026: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Stresses Education and Nutrition for Every Child

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday, November 14, shared a message on the occasion of Children’s Day, stressing the importance of education, nutrition and proper guidance for children. He said every child should get an opportunity to learn, dream big and grow in a safe and supportive environment.

In his post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the need to provide children with the right opportunities and support so they can contribute to the country’s progress.

“On Children’s Day, I hope that every child has access to education, nutrition and guidance so that they get nurtured properly and grow up to become worthy citizens who contribute to our nation’s progress.

Every young mind deserves the opportunity to dream big, learn and thrive in a safe and supportive environment. Happy Children’s Day,” he said.