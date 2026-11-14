CWC Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 327 Posts, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

CWC Vacancy 2026: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) will close the online application process for CWC Recruitment 2026 on November 15, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who have not submitted their applications till now can complete the registration process through the official website. Through this recruitment drive a total of 327 vacancies would be filled for the posts Assistant Manager and Junior Executive posts across various disciplines. The official notification was released on October 16, 2026. Candidates are advised to go through the post-wise eligibility requirements once before applying.

CWC Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application process for CWC Recruitment 2026 commenced on October 17, 2026 and the last date to submit the application form is November 15, 2026. Candidates must complete their registration and fee payment before the deadline to avoid last minute technical issues. Check the direct link to download the CWC Recruitment notification and apply link below