CWC Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 327 Posts, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) will close the application process for 327 Assistant Manager and Junior Executive vacancies on November 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. Check this article for post wise educational qualifications, age limit and other important details.
Key Points
- The CWC Recruitment 2026 online application process closes on November 15, 2026.
- A total of 327 vacancies are available for Assistant Manager & Junior Executive posts.
- Applications commenced October 17, 2026, following the October 16, 2026 notification.
CWC Vacancy 2026: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) will close the online application process for CWC Recruitment 2026 on November 15, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who have not submitted their applications till now can complete the registration process through the official website. Through this recruitment drive a total of 327 vacancies would be filled for the posts Assistant Manager and Junior Executive posts across various disciplines. The official notification was released on October 16, 2026. Candidates are advised to go through the post-wise eligibility requirements once before applying.
CWC Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for CWC Recruitment 2026 commenced on October 17, 2026 and the last date to submit the application form is November 15, 2026. Candidates must complete their registration and fee payment before the deadline to avoid last minute technical issues. Check the direct link to download the CWC Recruitment notification and apply link below
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CWC Recruitment 2026 Link
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CWC Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
CWC Vacancy 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Authority
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Central Warehousing Corporation
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Post Name
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Assistant Manager & Junior Executive
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Total Vacancies
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327
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Advertisement No.
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2026/01
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Application Dates
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October 17 to November 15, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Selection Process
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Online Test, Document Verification & Interview (as applicable)
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Job Location
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Across India
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Official Website
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cewacor.nic.in
CWC Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they fulfill the educational qualification and age requirements given for their respective posts. The post-wise educational qualifications are as follows-
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Post Name
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Educational Qualification
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Assistant Manager (General)
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Two-year Postgraduate Degree/Diploma in any discipline
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Assistant Manager (Technical)
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BTech/BE in Agriculture, Food Technology, Food Science or Biotechnology
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Assistant Manager (Finance)
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Graduation in Commerce with 3 years' experience or graduation with CA/CMA Intermediate
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Assistant Manager (Civil)
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BE/BTech in Civil Engineering
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Assistant Manager (Electrical)
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BE/BTech in Electrical or Electrical and Electronics Engineering
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Assistant Manager (Mechanical)
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BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering
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Junior Executive (General)
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Graduation in any discipline with computer knowledge
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Junior Executive (Technical)
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BSc in Agriculture, Botany, Zoology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Food Science or Chemistry with computer knowledge
2. Age Limit-
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 28 years.
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Age Relaxation is provided to reserved categories as per the recruitment rules and regulations.’
How to Apply for CWC Vacancy 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to submit their application forms-
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Visit the official website of CWC at cewacor.nic.in.
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Now go to the career with cwc (Direct Recruitment)-2026' section.
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Click on the application link for Advertisement No 2026/01.
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Complete the registration process by providing the required details.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload the required documents, photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fee and then submit the form.
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Download and take a printout of the for future reference.
Also Read- CWC Recruitment 2026: सीडब्ल्यूसी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर और जूनियर एग्जीक्यूटिव पदों के लिए आवेदन की कल अंतिम तिथि, इस लिंक से फटाफट करें Apply
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.