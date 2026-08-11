GATE 2027 Registration Begins on August 14 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in: Check How to apply, Fee Details and More

The GATE 2027 registration process begins on August 14, 2026, on the official website. Candidates should complete their registration by September 21, 2026, to avoid late fees payments. Although a late-fee window remains open until September 30, 2026. It is mandatory to use DigiLocker for registration for this year. To make sure all personal details such as your name and ID number are correct in your DigiLocker account before starting the registration process, the system will auto pull that data into your application. The exams are scheduled for February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. Check out the details below

How to fill GATE Application Form 2027 at GOAPS?

Before you apply for the GATE 2027 exam, make sure your personal information such as your name, contact details, and ID number is correct and up-to-date in your DigiLocker account. The registration system will automatically take your data from there, so if the information is incorrect in DigiLocker, it will also be wrong on the exam application. Steps to apply on the GOAPS portal: