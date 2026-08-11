GATE 2027 Registration Begins on August 14 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in: Check How to apply, Fee Details and More
GATE 2027 registration starts August 14, 2026. Register from GOAPS by September 21 to avoid late fees. Mandatory DigiLocker login required. Exam is scheduled for Feb 2027.
The GATE 2027 registration process begins on August 14, 2026, on the official website. Candidates should complete their registration by September 21, 2026, to avoid late fees payments. Although a late-fee window remains open until September 30, 2026. It is mandatory to use DigiLocker for registration for this year. To make sure all personal details such as your name and ID number are correct in your DigiLocker account before starting the registration process, the system will auto pull that data into your application. The exams are scheduled for February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. Check out the details below
How to fill GATE Application Form 2027 at GOAPS?
Before you apply for the GATE 2027 exam, make sure your personal information such as your name, contact details, and ID number is correct and up-to-date in your DigiLocker account. The registration system will automatically take your data from there, so if the information is incorrect in DigiLocker, it will also be wrong on the exam application. Steps to apply on the GOAPS portal:
- Visit the official website.
- Create a GOAPS account to generate your login ID and password.
- Log in and fill in the required details, and provide a live facial scan.
- Upload your ID, a photo, and your signature.
- Pay the registration fee and submit your form.
- Download the confirmation page.
GATE 2027 Application Fees
Candidates can check category-wise GATE exam fees 2027
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Categories
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Regular Period
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Extended Period
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Female, SC/ST category and PwD candidates
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INR 1000
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INR 1500
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All other candidates (including foreign nationals)
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INR 2000
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INR 2500
Documents Necessary for GATE Application 2027
Here is the list of documents for GATE application form 2027. The following data will be required while filling the online application form.
- Recent photograph (correct specifications)
- Candidate’s live photo
- Image of signature (correct specifications)
- Valid photo identity document (ID)
- Category (SC/ST) certificate (in PDF format, if applicable)
- UDID (preferred) or PwD Certificate (in PDF format, if applicable)
- Dyslexic Certificate (in PDF format, if applicable)
- Relevant Annexure(s) (in PDF format, if applicable)
- Certificate required for Compensatory time and Scribe (if applicable)
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.