UNICEF Internship 2026: Apply Now for Global Work Experience
UNICEF is offering students and recent graduates a chance to gain real world experience. Check the article to learn more about benefits, internship duration and steps to apply.
UNICEF has opened doors for graduates and recent graduates and is offering meaningful work experience that makes a real difference. Candidates can get a chance to work with the United Nations Children’s Fund and support children and communities across the world. This opportunity welcomes applicants from all academic fields and gives you a chance to learn from real projects that touch millions of lives. If you want a placement that adds value to your resume and to society at the same time then this programme deserves your attention. Read the article to get further information.
Who Can Apply for The UNICEF Internship 2026?
The UNICEF Internship 2026 programme is open to Bachelor’s students, Master’s students and PhD students from any field of study. Recent graduates who have finished their degree can also apply. This wide eligibility makes the programme friendly to people at different stages of their learning journey. Applicants only need to meet the basic requirements shared on the application page before submitting their profile.
Benefits of UNICEF Internship 2026
Selected interns in the UNICEF Internship 2026 will receive a monthly stipend to help with living costs during the placement. You also gain international work experience that strengthens your career profile. The programme offers strong professional development to make travel easy. In some cases travel and visa costs are covered when funding is available. The internship lasts between six and twenty six weeks. Depending on the role you may work full time or part time so you can balance the placement with your studies.
How to Apply for UNICEF Internship 2026?
In order to apply for UNICEF Internship 2026 visit the UNICEF Careers Portal and search for open internship positions. Create your online profile and submit your CV along with a cover letter for the role you wish to join. You can also read the full details on UNICEF Internship Programme page before you apply.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.