NBEMS NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 Today? Where and How to Download
NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip will be released shortly at the NBEMS websites. Read the article below to know how to check and download the NBEMS NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip, details mentioned, upcoming events.
NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip is scheduled to be released today, i.e. August 11, 2026, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS. The NBEMS will release the city intimation slip at natboard.edu.in shortly. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2026 exam can check and download the exam city slip using their login details. They should make travel arrangements according to the allotted city before the exam to avoid exam day hassle.
NEET PG admit card 2026 will be released on August 27, 2026, online as well after the city intimation slip. Read the article below to know how and where to get the NEET PG city intimation slip 2026.
How to Check and Get NEET PG 2026 City Slip?
Follow the process below to check the NEET PG 2026 city slip:
- Go to the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in.
- Select Examination and click on the NEET PG link
- Click on the Application link
- Click on Login and enter user id and password
- Check the dashboard for the NEET PG city intimation slip link and download
Details Mentioned on NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip
Following details will be mentioned on the slip:
- Full name and application number
- Roll number
- Allocated city and State for the exam
- NEET PG exam date 2026
NEET PG 2026 exam will be conducted on August 30, 2026. Candidates have to carry the NEET PG admit card 2026 along with them to the allotted exam centre. The details of the exam centre will be mentioned on the admit card along with the exact address. The hall ticket will be released on August 27, 2026, at the NBEMS website.
Also Check: NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Live Updates
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