NBEMS NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 Today? Where and How to Download

NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip is scheduled to be released today, i.e. August 11, 2026, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS. The NBEMS will release the city intimation slip at natboard.edu.in shortly. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2026 exam can check and download the exam city slip using their login details. They should make travel arrangements according to the allotted city before the exam to avoid exam day hassle.

NEET PG admit card 2026 will be released on August 27, 2026, online as well after the city intimation slip. Read the article below to know how and where to get the NEET PG city intimation slip 2026.

How to Check and Get NEET PG 2026 City Slip?

Follow the process below to check the NEET PG 2026 city slip: