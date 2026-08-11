NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: Direct Link (Out), NBEMS Exam Centre Allotment Status PDF Released; Download at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the city intimation slip for the NEET PG Examinations on its official website. Candidates who have submitted their applications can download their exam city slip via the link on the website.

The NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip contains the city where a candidate will be allotted a centre for the NEET PG 2026 examination. The exam city is allotted to students as per their preference marks in the online application form. It must be noted that this is not the NEET PG Admit Card. The admit cards for the exam, which include the exam centre and other details, will be released soon.

NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip is available for download on the official website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the exam city slip.

NEET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Download Link

The link for candidates to download the NEET PG exam city slip was activated on the official website. Candidates must login with their credentials and login ith the application number and password.

NEET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Download Link Direct Link Active

How to Check NEET PG 2026 Centre Allocation?

NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip was released online. The city intimation slip contains the details of the city where candidates have been allotted a centre. The centres for NEET PG 2026 will be mentioned on the NEET PG 2026 admit card online. Once the admit card is released, students can download the admit card PDF through the official website and check the exam centre allotted.

What is the NEET PG Exam City Slip 2026?

The Exam city slip is a document containing the city details where candidates will be allotted a centre to appear for the NEET PG 2026 entrance exam. Candidates are notified of the city ahead of the examination so that they can make necessary travel arrangements. Students allotted a city which is not close by can make the required arrangements to reach the exam centre ahead of time with the help of the exam city slip. The details of the exam centre will, however, be mentioned on the NEET PG 2026 admit card, which will be released on August 27, 2026.

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip vs Admit Card: Key Differences Students Should Know

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