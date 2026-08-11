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NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: Direct Link (Out), NBEMS Exam Centre Allotment Status PDF Released; Download at nbe.edu.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 12, 2026, 11:15 IST

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip PDF is now available for download at natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have applied for the PG entrance test can download the exam city slip using their application number and password. NEET PG Admit cards are scheduled to be released by August 27, 2026. 

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE:
NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE:

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET PG 2026 exam city intimation slip PDF available on the official website natboard.edu.in
  • Candidates need to login with their application number and date of birth to download the exam city slip
  • NEET PG 2026 admit card to be released on August 27, 2026 at natbord.edu.in.

NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the city intimation slip for the NEET PG Examinations on its official website. Candidates who have submitted their applications can download their exam city slip via the link on the website.

The NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip contains the city where a candidate will be allotted a centre for the NEET PG 2026 examination. The exam city is allotted to students as per their preference marks in the online application form. It must be noted that this is not the NEET PG Admit Card. The admit cards for the exam, which include the exam centre and other details, will be released soon. 

NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip is available for download on the official website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the exam city slip. 

NEET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Download Link 

The link for candidates to download the NEET PG exam city slip was activated on the official website. Candidates must login with their credentials and login ith the application number and password.

NEET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Download Link Direct Link Active

How to Check NEET PG 2026 Centre Allocation?

NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip was released online. The city intimation slip contains the details of the city where candidates have been allotted a centre. The centres for NEET PG 2026 will be mentioned on the NEET PG 2026 admit card online. Once the admit card is released, students can download the admit card PDF through the official website and check the exam centre allotted. 

What is the NEET PG Exam City Slip 2026?

The Exam city slip is a document containing the city details where candidates will be allotted a centre to appear for the NEET PG 2026 entrance exam. Candidates are notified of the city ahead of the examination so that they can make necessary travel arrangements. Students allotted a city which is not close by can make the required arrangements to reach the exam centre ahead of time with the help of the exam city slip. The details of the exam centre will, however, be mentioned on the NEET PG 2026 admit card, which will be released on August 27, 2026. 

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip vs Admit Card: Key Differences Students Should Know

Keep Refreshing for Latest Updates


LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 12, 2026, 10:16 IST

    NEET PG 2026: Students Sent Wrong City Test Choices, Says NBEMS

    "Due to technical issues, incorrect test-city information was sent to some candidates through SMS. Correct details have since been communicated through SMS/email and are available on the applicant portal. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official NBEMS website for accurate information and beware of fake websites and misinformation," NBEMS informed through its official X account. 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 10:16 IST

    NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Reopens Selective Edit Window

  • Aug 12, 2026, 10:08 IST

    NEET PG 2026: Is City Slip Same As Admit Card?

    City intimation slip is an important document but candidates do not have to carry it to the exam centre. NEET PG admit card 2026 however, is another important document which the candidates should carry to the exam centre to gain entry. Candidates have to download the admit card using their login details and take a printout of the admit card.

    Read more - here.

     
     
  • Aug 12, 2026, 09:38 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Slip: How To Download City Slip?

    Students must visit the official website and login with their user id and password to access the city intimation slip. Students must note that this is not the admit card and only reflects the test city details.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 08:16 IST

    NEET PG City Slip Out: Check the direct link to download

    The NBEMS released the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip on August 11, 2026. Students can check and download the direct link to download here -NEET PG 2026 City Slip Download Link

  • Aug 12, 2026, 07:42 IST

    NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026: Link Active at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

    NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip PDF is now available on the official website of NBEMS. The link to check and download the PDF is available on the website nbe.edu.in. Candidates can also check their city intimation slip through the website natboard.edu.in. To download the city intimation slip, students are required to visit the official website and login with the user id and password. 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 07:31 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Is City Intimation Slip and Admit Card Same?

    No, NBEMS City Intimation Slip only mentions the city where candidates will be allotted a centre for the entrance exam. The details of the cetre will be gien on the NEET PG 2026 admit card which will be released on August 27, 2026. The city intimation slip and the admit card are not the same but seperate documents. The link to download the admit card will be available on the official website seperately. 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 07:17 IST

    NEET PG City Slip 2026: What is Mentioned in PDF

    The NEET PG city slip PDF only contains the details of the city were candidates will be allotted a centre. It must however be noted that the details of the exam centre will be mentioned only on the NEET PG admit card which is set to be released next week. Candidates who have applied for the exams will be notified of the release of the NEET PG 2026 admit card. 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 07:06 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Admit Cards to be Released on August 27

    The City intimation slip only contains the details of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre for the NEET PG 2026 exam. The details of the exam centre will be mentioned on the NEET PG 2026 admit card. The admit card PDF is set to be released on August 27, 2026. NEET PG entrance exam is scheduled for August 30, 2026. 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 06:53 IST

    NBEMS City Slip 2026 Released at nbe.edu.in

    NBEMS has released the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip 2026. The link to download the exam city slip PDF is available on the official website natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also visit the website - nbe.edu.in to check and download the city intimation slip PDF. 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 06:49 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Download Link

    The NEET PG 2026 city slip was released online and the direct link to check it was made live at natboard.edu.in

  • Aug 12, 2026, 06:00 IST

    NEET PG City Slip 2026: Website to check City Intimation Slip

    Candidates are advised to refer only to the official website to check and download the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip PDF online. The websites are mentioned below for your easy reference.

    • nbems.edu.in
    • natboard.edu.in
  • Aug 12, 2026, 04:00 IST

    NEET PG Test City 2026: How is the city allotted for exam?

    Test City for NEET-PG 2026 is now allotted based on First Come First Serve basis. When filling the application form, candidates may note that early submission of the application form does not confer any preferential right for allotment of any particular Test State, Test City or Test Centre. The allotment is done based on the availability of centres and the number of applications filled for the particular city.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 02:00 IST

    NEET PG Test City 2026: Download City Intimation PDF

    NEET PG 2026 test city slip will be available on the official website soon. Once it is made public candidates must visit the website and login with their credentials. The test city slip PDF link will be available on the official website nbe.edu.in.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 00:00 IST

    NEET PG City Slip 2026: Official Website

  • Aug 11, 2026, 22:21 IST

    NEET PG City Slip 2026 Live: Is the the City Intimation Slip Delayed?

    The NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 has been delayed. Candidates were expecting the city slip today, August 11, 2026, but due to some reasons the city slip has been delayed. It is expected that NBEMS will issue the NEET PG City Slip anytime soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 22:00 IST

    NEET PG City Slip 2026: Exam Centre Details

    The NBEMS Exam city slip only contains the details of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre for the NEET PG 2026 exam. The details of the exam centre, including the name and address, will be mentioned in the NEET PG 2026 admit card. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 21:24 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: Exam Centres

    NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG 2026 exam at  1,300 centres across the country in over 200 cities.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 20:41 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Direct Link Soon at natboard.edu.in

    Direct link to check NEET PG 2026 exam city intimation slip will be made live soon at the natboard.edu.in website

  • Aug 11, 2026, 20:39 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Official Websites

    Students can visit the following websites to download the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip PDF online: 

    nbe.edu.in

    natboard.edu.in

  • Aug 11, 2026, 20:35 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Shortly

    The city intimation slip for NEET PG 2026 will release shortly at the NBEMS website.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 20:00 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Information Printed on Admit Card

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Exam city
    • Exam centre
    • Exam Centre address
    • Reporting time
    • Exam duration
    • Instructions for candidates
  • Aug 11, 2026, 18:01 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Releasing Today

    As per the official website, the NEET PG 2026 exam city slip will be released online today, August 11, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download their exam city slip through the link on the official website. The link to download the city intimation slip will be available at nbems.edu.in.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 17:23 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Can I Change My Exam City?

    No, the window for making changes to the NEET PG 2026 application is now closed. After the release of the exam city slip, candidates will not be provided with the opportunity to request a change in the city to appear for the exam. Since the exam city is being intimated well ahead of time, candidates can use this opportunity to make necessary arrangements to reach the city/ centre ahead of the exam.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 15:47 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

    The following details will be given on the NEET PG 2026 admit card:

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Exam city
    • Exam centre
    • Exam Centre address
    • Reportng time
    • Exam duration
    • Instructions for candidates
  • Aug 11, 2026, 15:12 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: PDF Out Shortly

    The NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip will be available online shortly. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can check their city intimation slip PDF through the link on the official website.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 14:43 IST

    NBEMS Test City Slip 2026: Is the PDF Link Active?

    NBEMS has not yet issued the Exam city slip PDF link is yet to be activated online. Once released, candidates can visit the website natboard.edu.in and login with the application number and password to download the city slip PDF. The city slip will contain the name of the city where the candidate will be issued a centre to appear for the NEET PG 2026 exam. Students must note that the individual admit cards will be issued by the board seperately on August 27, 2026. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 14:25 IST

    NEET PG Test City Intimation Slip 2026: Download City Slip PDF Online

    Candidates can download the NEET PG Test City Slip PDF on the official website nbems.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. To download the PDF candidates must visit the official website and login with the application number and password. The test city slip contains the details of the city where candidates will be allotted centres to appear for the NEET PG entrance exam on August 30, 2026. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 14:03 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Test City Slip Expected Shortly

    Candidates can download their NEET PG 2026 exam city slip on the official website nbems.edu.in. Students can also download the slip at natboard.edu.in. Candidates must login with the application number and password.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 13:56 IST

    NEET PG Test City 2026: Download PDF Soon

    NEET PG 2026 test city slip will be available on the official website shortly. Once released, candidates must visit the website and login with their credentials. The test city slip PDF link will be available on the official website nbems.edu.in. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 13:30 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: Release Time

    NBEMS is yet to release the NEET PG 2026 exam city intimation slip. There is no official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the city intimation slip. The link to check the exam city slip will be available on the official website nbems.edu.in. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials - application number and password and download the city slip PDF. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 13:20 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

    NEET PG 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website at nbe.edu.in soon. While downloading, candidates must ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned on the admit card:

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Exam city
    • Exam centre
    • Exam Centre address
    • Reportng time
    • Exam duration
    • Instructions for candidates
  • Aug 11, 2026, 13:01 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Slip: Download PDF Soon

    The link to download the exam city slip for NEET PG 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website nbems.edu.in or natboard.edu.in and login using their application number and password to download the exam city slip PDF for travel and accommodation purposes.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:40 IST

    NEET PG Test City 2026: Why is the Test City Important?

    The Test City will provide candidates with an idea of where they need to go to appear for the NEET PG 2026 exam. While a majority of students will be allotted a test city nearest to them as recommended during the application process, there will be a few who will be allotted a city which is their second preference. Such candidates might have to make prior travel arrangements to reach the exam centre on time. Since the admit card will be issued only 3 days before the exam is conducted, it is not apt for students to make necessary arrangements. The NBEMS Exam city slip will help students to make necessary arrangements to travel as per the city allotted to them. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:29 IST

    NEET PG Exam Center 2026: Where will the Exam Centre Details be Mentioned?

    The NBEMS Exam city slip only contains the details of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre for the NEET PG 2026 exam. The details of the exam centre, including the name and address, will be mentioned in the NEET PG 2026 admit card. The admit card is set to be released on August 27, 2026. To download the admit card PDF students must visit the official website and login with the application number and password.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:12 IST

    NEET PG Test City 2026: How does NBEMS Allot Cities?

    The allocation of Test City for NEET-PG 2026 is now based on
    “First Come First Serve” basis. When filling the application form, candidates may note that early submission of the application form does not confer any preferential right for allotment of any particular Test State, Test City or Test Centre. The allotment is done based on the availability of centres and the number of applicantions filled for the particular city

  • Aug 11, 2026, 11:50 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Slip: Has the Exam City Slip Released?

    The NEET PG 2026 exam city slip link will be available on the official website soon. There is no official confirmation of the time of release of the exam city slip. It is expected that the link will be activated by evening today. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exams must visit the official website to download the city slip PDF. City Slip will include only the mention of the city where a candidate will be allotted a centre to appear for the exam. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 11:43 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Exam City Slip: Download PDF at NBEMS

    The link to download the exam city slip for NEET PG 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can visit the official website nbems.edu.in or natboard.edu.in and login eith the application number and password to download the exam city slip PDF.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 11:26 IST

    NBEMS Exam City Slip: NEET PG City Intimation Slip Soon

    NBEMS is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 exam city slip soon. The link to download the city intimation slip PDF will be available at nbems.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the exam city slip through the link on the official website. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 10:54 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Can EXam City be Changed?

    No, the window for making changes to the NEET PG 2026 application is now closed. After the release of the exam city slip, candidates will not be provided with the opportunity to request a change in the city to appear for the exam. Since the exam city is being intimated well ahead of time, candidates can use this opportunity to make necessary arrangements to reach the city/ centre ahead of the exam. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 10:19 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Is the City Intimation Slip Out?

    No, NBEMS is yet to issue the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip. The PDF link will b available on the official website natboard.edu.in, nbems.edu.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can login with their application number and password to download the exam city slip. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 09:49 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Date and Time

    NEET PG 2026 exam city intimation slip will be released online soon. According to the official schedule, the city intimation slip will be released on August 11, 2026. There is no official confirmation on the time of release of the city intimation slip. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of NBEMS for latest updates.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 09:22 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

    NEET PG 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exams will be abl to download their hall tickets through the link online. The following details will be given on the admit card

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Exam city

    Exam centre

    Exam Centre address

    Reportng time

    Exam duration

    Instructions for candidates

  • Aug 11, 2026, 08:58 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: When will NEET PG Exam be Conducted?

    NEET PG 2026 exam is scheduled for August 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to download their admit cards through the link on the official website. NEET PG 2026 admit card will be available at nbems.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. Candidatesb are advised to keep their application number and password ready with them to download the admit card.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 08:30 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: When is the City Slip Expected?

    According to the schedule provided, the NEET PG exam city slip will be available today, August 11, 2026. The city slip will only contain the detail of the city where candidates will be allotted a centre. The exam centre details will be given on the NEET PG Admit Card 2026. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 08:10 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Official Website to Download PDF

    The NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip PDF will be available on the official website of NBEMS. Students can visit the following websites to download the PDF

    nbems.edu.in

    natboard.edu.in

  • Aug 11, 2026, 07:55 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Admit Card Release

    The NEET PG 2026 admit card is expected to be released by August 27, 2026. The admit card will contain the details of the candidate, exam city, exam centre, reporting time and instructions for candidates. Those appearing for the NEET PG 2026 exams need to carry their admit cards with them to gain entry into the exam hall. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 07:38 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Does the City Slip Contain the Exam Centre Details?

    No, the NEET PG 2026 exam city slip only contains the name of the city where candidate will be allotted a centre to appear for the NEET PG entrance exam in August 30, 2026. The details of the exam centre, reporting time etc will be given on the NEET PG 2026 admit card which is scheduled to be released on August 27, 2026. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 07:19 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Details Mentioned on PDF

    The NEET PG Exam city slip is a document containing the details of the city where candidate will be allotted a centre to appear for the examination. The following details will be given

    Candidate name

    Application number

    Name of exam

    Exam city detail

  • Aug 11, 2026, 07:08 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: How to Download PDF

    Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG Entrance exam can follow the steps provided below to download the exam city slip PDF

    Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

    Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Exam City Slip Link

    Step 3: A PDF will open

    Step 4: Click on the city slip link

    Step 5: Login with the application number and password

    Step 6: The city slip PDF will be displayed

    Step 7: Download for further reference

  • Aug 11, 2026, 07:01 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Where to Download PDF

    The NEET PG 2026 exam city slip will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam will be able to download their city intimation slip through the link on the website. The websites to check the city details is given below

    natboard.edu.in

    nbems.edu.in

  • Aug 11, 2026, 06:51 IST

    NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: NBEMS to Issue Exam City Slip Today

    NEET PG 2026 exam city slip will be released online soon. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download their exam city slip through the link on the official website. The link to download the city intimation slip will be available at nbems.edu.in

NEET PG Admit Card 2026 Date

The NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip and admit card are two separate documents. The link for candidates to download the NEET PG 2026 admit card will be available on the official website from August 27, 2026 onwards. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The details of the exam centre and the reporting time will be clearly mentioned on the NEET PG 2026 admit card.

Details Mentioned on NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip

NBEMS Test City Intimation Slip 2026 will be released online shortly. Candidates can download the PDF through the link online. The following details will be mentioned in the city intimation slip

Candidate name

Application number

Name of exam

Exam Date

Exam Centre City

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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