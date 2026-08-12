NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip vs Admit Card: Key Differences Students Should Know
NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip was released on August 11, 2026. Candidates can know their allotted exam city using the intimation slip. The NEET PG 2026 admit card will be released later in the month. Read the article below to know the key differences between NEET PG 2026 admit card and city intimation slip.
NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on August 11, 2026. Candidates who have filled the NEET PG application form 2026 can check their allotted exam city through the intimation slip on the NBEMS website.
The NEET PG city intimation slip is an important document for the candidates to know their exam cities and make travel arrangements accordingly beforehand. Now that the examination centre has been released, NEET PG admit card 2026 will be released on August 27, 2026. Students should know that the admit card is different from the city intimation slip. Read the article below to know the difference between NEET PG admit card and city intimation slip.
Latest: NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE Updates: Direct Link (Out), NBEMS Exam Centre Allotment Status
NEET PG 2026 City Slip vs Admit Card
City slip and NEET admit card for PG courses serve different purposes. Check the difference below between the two:
NEET PG Intimation Slip shows the allotted exam city for taking the exam. It is intended to inform the registered candidates about the city. It is particularly important for the candidates who have been allotted an exam city away from their residence and would be required to make travel arrangements for the exam day.
The city mentioned on the slip is not the exact exam centre. The exact exam centre address will be mentioned in the NEET PG 2026 admit card.
City intimation slip is an important document but candidates do not have to carry it to the exam centre. NEET PG admit card 2026 however, is another important document which the candidates should carry to the exam centre to gain entry. Candidates have to download the admit card using their login details and take a printout of the admit card.
Candidates can use the city intimation slip to make travel plans, accommodation arrangements in the allotted city. They should plan in a way that they have enough time to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exam begins.
Check the table below to know the difference clearly:
|
Particulars
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NEET PG City Intimation Slip
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NEET PG Admit Card
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Purpose
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Details about exam city
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Details on exam centre and exact centre address
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Exam Centre Details
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Not provided
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Includes the exact address and pincode
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Use
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Can be used to plan travel and accommodation
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Required to gain entry to the exam hall
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Release Date
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August 11, 2026
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August 27, 2026
NEET PG 2026: Details Mentioned on Admit Card
Following details will be mentioned on the NBEMS NEET PG 2026 admit card:
- Candidate name
- Application Number
- Exam Date
- Exam centre details and address
- Reporting Time
- Exam day guidelines
In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact NBEMS before the exam day. They should ensure that they have the physical correct copy of the admit card before they appear for the exam.
Read More:
NEET PG 2026: Board Reopens Edit Window, Asks Select Students To Update Their Photo, Signature
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