NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip vs Admit Card: Key Differences Students Should Know

NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on August 11, 2026. Candidates who have filled the NEET PG application form 2026 can check their allotted exam city through the intimation slip on the NBEMS website. The NEET PG city intimation slip is an important document for the candidates to know their exam cities and make travel arrangements accordingly beforehand. Now that the examination centre has been released, NEET PG admit card 2026 will be released on August 27, 2026. Students should know that the admit card is different from the city intimation slip. Read the article below to know the difference between NEET PG admit card and city intimation slip.

NEET PG 2026 City Slip vs Admit Card

City slip and NEET admit card for PG courses serve different purposes. Check the difference below between the two:

NEET PG Intimation Slip shows the allotted exam city for taking the exam. It is intended to inform the registered candidates about the city. It is particularly important for the candidates who have been allotted an exam city away from their residence and would be required to make travel arrangements for the exam day.

The city mentioned on the slip is not the exact exam centre. The exact exam centre address will be mentioned in the NEET PG 2026 admit card.

City intimation slip is an important document but candidates do not have to carry it to the exam centre. NEET PG admit card 2026 however, is another important document which the candidates should carry to the exam centre to gain entry. Candidates have to download the admit card using their login details and take a printout of the admit card.