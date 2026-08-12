NEET PG 2026: Board Reopens Edit Window, Asks Select Students To Update Their Photo, Signature
The NBEMS board has released a list of students who are required to make changes in their photograph, signature or thumb impression images. Students are required to login through the official portal natboard.edu.in and make changes in their details by August 15, 2026.
NEET PG Edit Window Reopens: The National Board of Medical Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the selective edit window for students to make changes in or upload their photograph, signature and thumb impressions. The board has also issued a list of students who did not upload these details as per the specified image upload prescriptions. These students must login to the NEET PG application portal, check the approval or rejection status of their photograph and must accordingly make the changes. The edit window, which closed on August 10, has been reopened from today, August 12 (1 pm) and will remain open till August 15, 2026 (11:55 pm). The board has also released the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip on August 11, 2026. Check the direct link here.
The selective window only allows students to make changes in their photograph, signature and thumb impression. The board said it has also informed candidates of their photograph rejection status via email also.
NEET PG Application Form: How To Edit Photograph, Signature, Thumb Impression?
Students must ensure that while uploading, files are in JPG/JPEG format, under 80 KB in size, and shot against a plain white background without digital retouching, selfies, or shadows. Follow these steps to upload or make changes in your photographs:
- Visit the official NBEMS website natboard.edu.in and head over to the “NEET PG” section.
- On the homepage, click on “Application Link” and then “To Login.”
- Enter your user id and password and check your approval/rejection status of the photographs and other details.
- Make changes in your application form accordingly, update your photograph (s) with the correct size format and save it.
NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window Direct Link
NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Direct Download Link
The board has also advised candidates to read the image upload bulletin carefully before uploading images. Check the direct link to the information bulletin here - NEET PG Image Upload Information Bulletin.
The NBEMS board also took to X.com to announce the extension of selective edit window, asking students to immediately update their details mandatory for biometric and identity verification.
NBEMS has extended the selective edit window till 15.08.2026 (11:55 PM) to enable NEET-PG 2026 candidates to upload their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions in their applications as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions.— NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 12, 2026
Refer NBEMS website for details.
NEET PG 2026: List of Candidates Required To Correct Their Images In Application Form
The list includes the application sequence number of the candidates who are required to make changes in their images and it is also specified separately whether students need to make changes in their uploaded, captured photograph, signature or fingerprint.
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