NEET PG 2026: Board Reopens Edit Window, Asks Select Students To Update Their Photo, Signature

NEET PG Edit Window Reopens: The National Board of Medical Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the selective edit window for students to make changes in or upload their photograph, signature and thumb impressions. The board has also issued a list of students who did not upload these details as per the specified image upload prescriptions. These students must login to the NEET PG application portal, check the approval or rejection status of their photograph and must accordingly make the changes. The edit window, which closed on August 10, has been reopened from today, August 12 (1 pm) and will remain open till August 15, 2026 (11:55 pm). The board has also released the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip on August 11, 2026. Check the direct link here.

The selective window only allows students to make changes in their photograph, signature and thumb impression. The board said it has also informed candidates of their photograph rejection status via email also.