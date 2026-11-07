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GATE 2027 CSE Cutoff for All NITs: Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 7, 2026, 23:08 IST

This article provides an in-depth analysis of GATE 2027 CSE cutoff trends for M.Tech CSE admissions in NITs, detailing expected scores for various institutions. It highlights past year data to help candidates strategize for choice filling across top and newer NITs.

GATE 2027 CSE Cutoff for All NITs: Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
GATE 2027 CSE Cutoff for All NITs: Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027 CSE Cutoff for All NITs: To get into Master of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering (M.Tech CSE) in the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), it is essential to have a good knowledge of past cut-off trends and score patterns. With GATE 2027 approaching, candidates should find out cut-off trend-wise past year's closing ranks and understand category-wise ranks through this article for strategic choice filling. One may look at the previous years' trends and expect a score basis of which they can apply to these institutes for getting admissions

Check|NIT Agartala GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: Overview 

GATE 2027 (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) exam is scheduled for February and will be conducted for Engineering branches along with additional Humanities and Social Sciences. The table highlighted below provides exam-related information. Check to know more. 

Particulars 

Details

Organizing Institute

IIT Madras

Official Website

gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Test Papers

31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper)

Attempt Limit

Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations.

Check| NIT Goa GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027 CSE: Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores for NITs 

According to the  previous year trend, expected Round 1 cutoff scores for GATE 2027 CSE for open category will range between 557 to 439 for all NITs. Higher-ranking institutions such as NIT Tiruchirappalli (789–829), NIT Warangal (771–823), and NIT Surathkal (765–797) sit at the top of the pyramid with competitive scores well above 760. Meanwhile, older institutions like MNNIT Allahabad, NIT Calicut, and MNIT Jaipur are positioned between 670 to 740. Recently established and specialized institutions such as NIT Mizoram and Manipur and CIT Kokrajhar are the ones where students can gain admission at lower levels, as their scores are in the lower end of the score range of 500.

Institute

Expected Max GATE Score 2027

Expected Min GATE Score 2027

National Institute of Technology, Manipur

557

501

National Institute of Technology Goa

659

595

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

703

637

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur

471

433

National Institute of Technology, Srinagar

581

527

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

829

789

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

823

771

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, District Howrah

739

603

International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar

577

525

Central University of Rajasthan

541

467

Indian Institute of Information Technology Tiruchirappalli

687

599

International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur

569

541

National Institute of Technology Mizoram

503

493

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool

649

527

Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

647

535

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

655

597

Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology

489

457

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

683

653

Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar

473

473

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

797

765

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Pune

643

599

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

659

613

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

709

675

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

747

707

National Institute of Technology Puducherry

671

587

National Institute of Technology Calicut

741

717

National Institute of Technology Delhi

693

655

National Institute of Technology Durgapur

715

627

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

667

637

National Institute of Technology Nagaland

535

507

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

543

515

National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh

575

513

National Institute of Technology Hamirpur

675

591

National Institute of Technology, Silchar

649

583

National Institute of Technology Raipur

613

571

Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar

471

439

GATE 2026 CSE: Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores for NITs 

Check previous year Round 1 expected maximum and minimum scores for all National Institutes of Technology shared below.

Institute

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

National Institute of Technology Goa

651

590

National Institute of Technology Puducherry

665

579

National Institute of Technology Raipur

605

564

National Institute of Technology, Silchar

641

575

National Institute of Technology Nagaland

526

500

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

651

606

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

704

670

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

742

705

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

791

761

National Institute of Technology Raipur

579

564

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

536

506

National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh

568

504

National Institute of Technology Mizoram

499

491

National Institute of Technology, Srinagar

578

524

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

815

782

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

811

766

National Institute of Technology Durgapur

710

621

National Institute of Technology, Manipur

548

495

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

647

592

Central University of Rajasthan

536

461

National Institute of Technology Calicut

735

714

National Institute of Technology Delhi

686

649

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Pune

637

593

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, District Howrah

734

598

Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology

484

450

Indian Institute of Information Technology Tiruchirappalli

675

594

International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar

569

522

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

698

632

International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur

561

535

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur

465

430

National Institute of Technology Hamirpur

670

585

Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar

464

426

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool

644

520

Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

643

529

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

679

648

Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar

469

469

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

663

631

GATE 2025 CSE: Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores for NITs 

Check previous year Round 1 expected maximum and minimum scores for all National Institutes of Technology shared below. 

Institute

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

National Institute of Technology, Manipur

543

485

National Institute of Technology Goa

655

581

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

706

645

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur

485

407

National Institute of Technology, Srinagar

569

529

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

892

777

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

856

761

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, District Howrah

718

592

International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar

589

519

Central University of Rajasthan

476

448

Indian Institute of Information Technology Tiruchirappalli

764

589

International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur

602

529

National Institute of Technology Mizoram

502

483

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool

549

493

Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

564

506

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

756

592

Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology

483

413

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

714

678

Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar

477

477

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

797

760

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Pune

664

618

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

622

602

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

708

681

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

757

711

National Institute of Technology Puducherry

628

579

National Institute of Technology Calicut

743

731

National Institute of Technology Delhi

741

668

National Institute of Technology Durgapur

681

627

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

650

622

National Institute of Technology Nagaland

532

486

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

564

506

National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh

531

489

National Institute of Technology Hamirpur

651

598

National Institute of Technology, Silchar

678

602

An analysis of the test developments in CCMT counselling in the years of 2025 and 2026 presents a clear competitive picture in India’s NIT scenario. Whereas the premier institutions like NIT Trichy, Warangal, and Surathkal are still filled with tough competition needing candidates to obtain top GATE scores, newer and regional NITs show easier chances for candidates ranked lower. The study of multi-year trends allows aspirants to combine their ambitious choices with practical options to come up with effective choice-filling strategy for the upcoming admission cycle.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 7, 2026, 23:08 IST
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