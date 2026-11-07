GATE 2027 CSE Cutoff for All NITs: Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027 CSE Cutoff for All NITs: To get into Master of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering (M.Tech CSE) in the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), it is essential to have a good knowledge of past cut-off trends and score patterns. With GATE 2027 approaching, candidates should find out cut-off trend-wise past year's closing ranks and understand category-wise ranks through this article for strategic choice filling. One may look at the previous years' trends and expect a score basis of which they can apply to these institutes for getting admissions

Check|NIT Agartala GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: Overview

GATE 2027 (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) exam is scheduled for February and will be conducted for Engineering branches along with additional Humanities and Social Sciences. The table highlighted below provides exam-related information. Check to know more.