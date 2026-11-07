GATE 2027 CSE Cutoff for All NITs: Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
This article provides an in-depth analysis of GATE 2027 CSE cutoff trends for M.Tech CSE admissions in NITs, detailing expected scores for various institutions. It highlights past year data to help candidates strategize for choice filling across top and newer NITs.
GATE 2027 CSE Cutoff for All NITs: To get into Master of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering (M.Tech CSE) in the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), it is essential to have a good knowledge of past cut-off trends and score patterns. With GATE 2027 approaching, candidates should find out cut-off trend-wise past year's closing ranks and understand category-wise ranks through this article for strategic choice filling. One may look at the previous years' trends and expect a score basis of which they can apply to these institutes for getting admissions
Check|NIT Agartala GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
GATE 2027: Overview
GATE 2027 (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) exam is scheduled for February and will be conducted for Engineering branches along with additional Humanities and Social Sciences. The table highlighted below provides exam-related information. Check to know more.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organizing Institute
|
Official Website
|
gate2027.iitm.ac.in
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Test Papers
|
31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper)
|
Attempt Limit
|
Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations.
Check| NIT Goa GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
GATE 2027 CSE: Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores for NITs
According to the previous year trend, expected Round 1 cutoff scores for GATE 2027 CSE for open category will range between 557 to 439 for all NITs. Higher-ranking institutions such as NIT Tiruchirappalli (789–829), NIT Warangal (771–823), and NIT Surathkal (765–797) sit at the top of the pyramid with competitive scores well above 760. Meanwhile, older institutions like MNNIT Allahabad, NIT Calicut, and MNIT Jaipur are positioned between 670 to 740. Recently established and specialized institutions such as NIT Mizoram and Manipur and CIT Kokrajhar are the ones where students can gain admission at lower levels, as their scores are in the lower end of the score range of 500.
|
Institute
|
Expected Max GATE Score 2027
|
Expected Min GATE Score 2027
|
National Institute of Technology, Manipur
|
557
|
501
|
National Institute of Technology Goa
|
659
|
595
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
703
|
637
|
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur
|
471
|
433
|
National Institute of Technology, Srinagar
|
581
|
527
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
829
|
789
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
823
|
771
|
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, District Howrah
|
739
|
603
|
International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
577
|
525
|
Central University of Rajasthan
|
541
|
467
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Tiruchirappalli
|
687
|
599
|
International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur
|
569
|
541
|
National Institute of Technology Mizoram
|
503
|
493
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool
|
649
|
527
|
Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh
|
647
|
535
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
|
655
|
597
|
Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology
|
489
|
457
|
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|
683
|
653
|
Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar
|
473
|
473
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
797
|
765
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Pune
|
643
|
599
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
659
|
613
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
709
|
675
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
747
|
707
|
National Institute of Technology Puducherry
|
671
|
587
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
741
|
717
|
National Institute of Technology Delhi
|
693
|
655
|
National Institute of Technology Durgapur
|
715
|
627
|
National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
|
667
|
637
|
National Institute of Technology Nagaland
|
535
|
507
|
National Institute of Technology Meghalaya
|
543
|
515
|
National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh
|
575
|
513
|
National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
|
675
|
591
|
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
|
649
|
583
|
National Institute of Technology Raipur
|
613
|
571
|
Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
|
471
|
439
GATE 2026 CSE: Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores for NITs
Check previous year Round 1 expected maximum and minimum scores for all National Institutes of Technology shared below.
|
Institute
|
Max GATE Score
|
Min GATE Score
|
National Institute of Technology Goa
|
651
|
590
|
National Institute of Technology Puducherry
|
665
|
579
|
National Institute of Technology Raipur
|
605
|
564
|
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
|
641
|
575
|
National Institute of Technology Nagaland
|
526
|
500
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
651
|
606
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
704
|
670
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
742
|
705
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
791
|
761
|
National Institute of Technology Raipur
|
579
|
564
|
National Institute of Technology Meghalaya
|
536
|
506
|
National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh
|
568
|
504
|
National Institute of Technology Mizoram
|
499
|
491
|
National Institute of Technology, Srinagar
|
578
|
524
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
815
|
782
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
811
|
766
|
National Institute of Technology Durgapur
|
710
|
621
|
National Institute of Technology, Manipur
|
548
|
495
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
|
647
|
592
|
Central University of Rajasthan
|
536
|
461
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
735
|
714
|
National Institute of Technology Delhi
|
686
|
649
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Pune
|
637
|
593
|
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, District Howrah
|
734
|
598
|
Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology
|
484
|
450
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Tiruchirappalli
|
675
|
594
|
International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
569
|
522
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
698
|
632
|
International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur
|
561
|
535
|
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur
|
465
|
430
|
National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
|
670
|
585
|
Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
|
464
|
426
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool
|
644
|
520
|
Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh
|
643
|
529
|
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|
679
|
648
|
Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar
|
469
|
469
|
National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
|
663
|
631
GATE 2025 CSE: Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores for NITs
Check previous year Round 1 expected maximum and minimum scores for all National Institutes of Technology shared below.
|
Institute
|
Max GATE Score
|
Min GATE Score
|
National Institute of Technology, Manipur
|
543
|
485
|
National Institute of Technology Goa
|
655
|
581
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
|
706
|
645
|
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur
|
485
|
407
|
National Institute of Technology, Srinagar
|
569
|
529
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
892
|
777
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
856
|
761
|
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, District Howrah
|
718
|
592
|
International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
589
|
519
|
Central University of Rajasthan
|
476
|
448
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology Tiruchirappalli
|
764
|
589
|
International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur
|
602
|
529
|
National Institute of Technology Mizoram
|
502
|
483
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool
|
549
|
493
|
Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh
|
564
|
506
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
|
756
|
592
|
Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology
|
483
|
413
|
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|
714
|
678
|
Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar
|
477
|
477
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
797
|
760
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Pune
|
664
|
618
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
|
622
|
602
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
708
|
681
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
757
|
711
|
National Institute of Technology Puducherry
|
628
|
579
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
743
|
731
|
National Institute of Technology Delhi
|
741
|
668
|
National Institute of Technology Durgapur
|
681
|
627
|
National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
|
650
|
622
|
National Institute of Technology Nagaland
|
532
|
486
|
National Institute of Technology Meghalaya
|
564
|
506
|
National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh
|
531
|
489
|
National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
|
651
|
598
|
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
|
678
|
602
An analysis of the test developments in CCMT counselling in the years of 2025 and 2026 presents a clear competitive picture in India’s NIT scenario. Whereas the premier institutions like NIT Trichy, Warangal, and Surathkal are still filled with tough competition needing candidates to obtain top GATE scores, newer and regional NITs show easier chances for candidates ranked lower. The study of multi-year trends allows aspirants to combine their ambitious choices with practical options to come up with effective choice-filling strategy for the upcoming admission cycle.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.