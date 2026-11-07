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DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Radio Diagnosis Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 7, 2026, 20:58 IST

This article analyzes the DNB NEET PG 2026 NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis cutoffs for Rounds 2 and 3, detailing previous year closing ranks across various medical institutions. It highlights significant rank movements, showing both relaxation and tightening trends, to guide aspirants in their choice-filling process.

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Radio Diagnosis Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Radio Diagnosis Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: While the DNB NEET PG Round 1 admission is ongoing, students can anticipate admission options for Round 2 and Round 3 in NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis. For Round 2, admission is expected between 428 to 2439 in top medical colleges across the country for general category. Although the best hospitals in the cities fill up quickly due to the top students, any further rounds involve some interest shifts, where some of the hospitals become more competitive than ever, while others accommodate low-ranking candidates. The data reflects this shift, where there is high demand for the best diagnostic positions, whereas, on the other hand, the average candidates are offered more possible train positions with the progress of admission rounds.

Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

NBEMS Radio Diagnosis: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per the previous year trends for Round 2 admission for NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis indicates fierce competition as healthcare institutions in top-tier cities fill in their slots well within the top 1,000 rankings, with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital being placed at 428. Many top institutions, show the same opening and closing ranks which indicates scarcity or strict merit clustering. Candidates securing mid-tier national ranks can find good diagnostic training positions in good regional institutions even below rank 2,400.

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

428

428

Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), Kozhikode

636

636

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai

697

754

Medanta – The Medicity, Gurugram

793

793

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai

859

859

Aster Medcity, Kochi

909

972

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune

1232

1232

Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai

1261

1261

Batra Hospital, New Delhi

1297

1297

Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi

1299

1348

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi

1375

1394

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi

1483

1483

Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai

1327

1571

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai

1624

1624

Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata

1690

1690

Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

1671

1705

Jupiter Hospital, Thane

1711

1711

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Coimbatore

1742

1742

Artemis Hospital, Gurugram

1455

1790

Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru

1142

1844

Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai

1892

1892

Narayana Health City, Bengaluru

1948

2020

Gujarat MRI Centre, Ahmedabad

2067

2067

Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai

1572

2069

Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Thiruvananthapuram

2077

2077

VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi

2105

2105

Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida

2140

2140

Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, New Delhi

1998

2149

Manipal Hospital, Jaipur

2161

2161

BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

2166

2168

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, New Delhi

2228

2228

Saifee Hospital, Mumbai

2235

2235

Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai

2086

2242

Mahajan Imaging and Labs, New Delhi

2275

2275

Apollo Hospital International, Ahmedabad

2305

2305

Medanta Hospital, Lucknow

2352

2352

Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai

1885

2377

Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai

2378

2378

Bombay Hospital, Indore

2396

2396

Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad

2439

2439

NBEMS Radio Diagnosis: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The previous year Round 3 opening and closing ranks for NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis show a significant decrease in cutoffs, allowing high-level institutions to admit candidates in the 3,400+ rank category. Although prestigious institutes like P.D. Hinduja Hospital (517) and Max Saket (928) have higher cutoffs, this round presents significant opening across various locations for radiology seats. As in previous rounds, there is a similarity in cutoff figures of several institutions in open and closing.

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai

517

517

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi

928

928

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, Pune

973

973

Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai

1047

1297

Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai

1327

1327

St. Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi

1416

1416

Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Thiruvananthapuram

1447

1447

Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, New Delhi

1375

1524

Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

1617

1617

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai

1705

1711

Medanta – The Medicity, Gurugram

1790

1790

Artemis Hospital, Gurugram

1819

1819

Jupiter Hospital, Thane

1743

1891

Livasa Hospital, Mohali

2125

2125

Mahajan Imaging and Labs, New Delhi

2168

2168

Manipal Hospital, Jaipur

2169

2169

Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida

2228

2228

Jaypee Hospital, Noida

2235

2235

BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

2067

2275

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru

1452

2345

Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad

2166

2377

Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences, Kannur

2587

2587

Shalby Hospital, Ahmedabad

2637

2637

Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai

2741

2741

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, New Delhi

2759

2759

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore

2768

2768

Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, New Delhi

2778

2778

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi

2845

2845

SRM Institutes for Medical Sciences, Chennai

2901

2901

Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune

2910

2910

Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Ludhiana

2943

2943

Yatharth Superspeciality Hospital, Greater Noida

2965

2965

Calcutta Medical Research Institute, Kolkata

3031

3031

Bombay Hospital, Indore

3062

3100

Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Malakpet, Hyderabad

3104

3104

Jehangir Hospital, Pune

3119

3119

Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai

3177

3177

Ramkrishna CARE Hospital, Raipur

3249

3249

K.E.M. Hospital, Pune

3323

3323

Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad

3413

3413

NBEMS Radio Diagnosis: Rank Movement 

The switch from Round 2 to Round 3 in NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis counseling showcases the contrast between standard rank relaxation and unexpected tightening of ranks for high-merit candidates. Most institutes like Yatharth Super Speciality (+825) and Medanta Gurugram (+997) exhibited usual standard rank relaxation, allowing for students who missed out in previous rounds to get admitted. While a few premier institutions like KIMS Thiruvananthapuram (-630) and Max Saket (-466) witnessed tightening. This change shows how high-ranked candidates purposely shifted their preferences during Round 3 to stake their claim on certain high-ranking urban diagnostic facilities despite the fact that the overall closing ranks have moved downwards in the band.

Institute

R2 Closing Rank

R3 Closing Rank

R2→ R3 Movement

Trend

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi

1394

928

-466

Tightening

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune

1232

973

-259

Tightening

Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai

1571

1297

-274

Tightening

Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai

1261

1327

+66

Relaxation

KIMS, Thiruvananthapuram

2077

1447

-630

Tightening

Batra Hospital, New Delhi

1297

1524

+227

Relaxation

Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

1705

1617

-88

Tightening

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai

1624

1711

+87

Relaxation

Medanta – The Medicity, Gurugram

793

1790

+997

Relaxation

Artemis Hospital, Gurugram

1790

1819

+29

Relaxation

Jupiter Hospital, Thane

1711

1891

+180

Relaxation

Mahajan Imaging and Labs, New Delhi

2275

2168

-107

Tightening

Manipal Hospital, Jaipur

2161

2169

+8

Relaxation

BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

2168

2275

+107

Relaxation

Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad

2439

2377

-62

Tightening

Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai

2377

2741

+364

Relaxation

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, New Delhi

2228

2759

+531

Relaxation

Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida

2140

2965

+825

Relaxation

Bombay Hospital, Indore

2396

3100

+704

Relaxation

Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai

2378

3177

+799

Relaxation

After evalauting the trends between the closing ranks of the Round 2 and Round 3 for NBEMS Radio Diagnosis, students can find a strategic decision. It offers a clear insight as to which college will be right choice for medical aspirants during choice filling process. While quality institutes and metro cities continue to be popular choice and competitive, the trends going downwards across the rounds shows that those aspiring for seats in diagnostic seats program and falling in the middle of the list can secure the most competitive seats.

Read More|DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 7, 2026, 20:58 IST
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