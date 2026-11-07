DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Radio Diagnosis Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
This article analyzes the DNB NEET PG 2026 NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis cutoffs for Rounds 2 and 3, detailing previous year closing ranks across various medical institutions. It highlights significant rank movements, showing both relaxation and tightening trends, to guide aspirants in their choice-filling process.
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: While the DNB NEET PG Round 1 admission is ongoing, students can anticipate admission options for Round 2 and Round 3 in NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis. For Round 2, admission is expected between 428 to 2439 in top medical colleges across the country for general category. Although the best hospitals in the cities fill up quickly due to the top students, any further rounds involve some interest shifts, where some of the hospitals become more competitive than ever, while others accommodate low-ranking candidates. The data reflects this shift, where there is high demand for the best diagnostic positions, whereas, on the other hand, the average candidates are offered more possible train positions with the progress of admission rounds.
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NBEMS Radio Diagnosis: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the previous year trends for Round 2 admission for NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis indicates fierce competition as healthcare institutions in top-tier cities fill in their slots well within the top 1,000 rankings, with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital being placed at 428. Many top institutions, show the same opening and closing ranks which indicates scarcity or strict merit clustering. Candidates securing mid-tier national ranks can find good diagnostic training positions in good regional institutions even below rank 2,400.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi
|
428
|
428
|
Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), Kozhikode
|
636
|
636
|
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai
|
697
|
754
|
Medanta – The Medicity, Gurugram
|
793
|
793
|
Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai
|
859
|
859
|
Aster Medcity, Kochi
|
909
|
972
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune
|
1232
|
1232
|
Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai
|
1261
|
1261
|
Batra Hospital, New Delhi
|
1297
|
1297
|
Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi
|
1299
|
1348
|
Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi
|
1375
|
1394
|
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi
|
1483
|
1483
|
Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai
|
1327
|
1571
|
Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai
|
1624
|
1624
|
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata
|
1690
|
1690
|
Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
1671
|
1705
|
Jupiter Hospital, Thane
|
1711
|
1711
|
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Coimbatore
|
1742
|
1742
|
Artemis Hospital, Gurugram
|
1455
|
1790
|
Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru
|
1142
|
1844
|
Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai
|
1892
|
1892
|
Narayana Health City, Bengaluru
|
1948
|
2020
|
Gujarat MRI Centre, Ahmedabad
|
2067
|
2067
|
Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai
|
1572
|
2069
|
Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Thiruvananthapuram
|
2077
|
2077
|
VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi
|
2105
|
2105
|
Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida
|
2140
|
2140
|
Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, New Delhi
|
1998
|
2149
|
Manipal Hospital, Jaipur
|
2161
|
2161
|
BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi
|
2166
|
2168
|
Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, New Delhi
|
2228
|
2228
|
Saifee Hospital, Mumbai
|
2235
|
2235
|
Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai
|
2086
|
2242
|
Mahajan Imaging and Labs, New Delhi
|
2275
|
2275
|
Apollo Hospital International, Ahmedabad
|
2305
|
2305
|
Medanta Hospital, Lucknow
|
2352
|
2352
|
Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai
|
1885
|
2377
|
Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai
|
2378
|
2378
|
Bombay Hospital, Indore
|
2396
|
2396
|
Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad
|
2439
|
2439
NBEMS Radio Diagnosis: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
The previous year Round 3 opening and closing ranks for NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis show a significant decrease in cutoffs, allowing high-level institutions to admit candidates in the 3,400+ rank category. Although prestigious institutes like P.D. Hinduja Hospital (517) and Max Saket (928) have higher cutoffs, this round presents significant opening across various locations for radiology seats. As in previous rounds, there is a similarity in cutoff figures of several institutions in open and closing.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai
|
517
|
517
|
Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi
|
928
|
928
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, Pune
|
973
|
973
|
Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai
|
1047
|
1297
|
Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai
|
1327
|
1327
|
St. Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi
|
1416
|
1416
|
Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Thiruvananthapuram
|
1447
|
1447
|
Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, New Delhi
|
1375
|
1524
|
Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
1617
|
1617
|
Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai
|
1705
|
1711
|
Medanta – The Medicity, Gurugram
|
1790
|
1790
|
Artemis Hospital, Gurugram
|
1819
|
1819
|
Jupiter Hospital, Thane
|
1743
|
1891
|
Livasa Hospital, Mohali
|
2125
|
2125
|
Mahajan Imaging and Labs, New Delhi
|
2168
|
2168
|
Manipal Hospital, Jaipur
|
2169
|
2169
|
Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida
|
2228
|
2228
|
Jaypee Hospital, Noida
|
2235
|
2235
|
BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi
|
2067
|
2275
|
Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru
|
1452
|
2345
|
Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad
|
2166
|
2377
|
Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences, Kannur
|
2587
|
2587
|
Shalby Hospital, Ahmedabad
|
2637
|
2637
|
Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai
|
2741
|
2741
|
Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, New Delhi
|
2759
|
2759
|
Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore
|
2768
|
2768
|
Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, New Delhi
|
2778
|
2778
|
Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi
|
2845
|
2845
|
SRM Institutes for Medical Sciences, Chennai
|
2901
|
2901
|
Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune
|
2910
|
2910
|
Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Ludhiana
|
2943
|
2943
|
Yatharth Superspeciality Hospital, Greater Noida
|
2965
|
2965
|
Calcutta Medical Research Institute, Kolkata
|
3031
|
3031
|
Bombay Hospital, Indore
|
3062
|
3100
|
Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Malakpet, Hyderabad
|
3104
|
3104
|
Jehangir Hospital, Pune
|
3119
|
3119
|
Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai
|
3177
|
3177
|
Ramkrishna CARE Hospital, Raipur
|
3249
|
3249
|
K.E.M. Hospital, Pune
|
3323
|
3323
|
Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad
|
3413
|
3413
NBEMS Radio Diagnosis: Rank Movement
The switch from Round 2 to Round 3 in NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis counseling showcases the contrast between standard rank relaxation and unexpected tightening of ranks for high-merit candidates. Most institutes like Yatharth Super Speciality (+825) and Medanta Gurugram (+997) exhibited usual standard rank relaxation, allowing for students who missed out in previous rounds to get admitted. While a few premier institutions like KIMS Thiruvananthapuram (-630) and Max Saket (-466) witnessed tightening. This change shows how high-ranked candidates purposely shifted their preferences during Round 3 to stake their claim on certain high-ranking urban diagnostic facilities despite the fact that the overall closing ranks have moved downwards in the band.
|
Institute
|
R2 Closing Rank
|
R3 Closing Rank
|
R2→ R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi
|
1394
|
928
|
-466
|
Tightening
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune
|
1232
|
973
|
-259
|
Tightening
|
Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai
|
1571
|
1297
|
-274
|
Tightening
|
Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai
|
1261
|
1327
|
+66
|
Relaxation
|
KIMS, Thiruvananthapuram
|
2077
|
1447
|
-630
|
Tightening
|
Batra Hospital, New Delhi
|
1297
|
1524
|
+227
|
Relaxation
|
Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
1705
|
1617
|
-88
|
Tightening
|
Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai
|
1624
|
1711
|
+87
|
Relaxation
|
Medanta – The Medicity, Gurugram
|
793
|
1790
|
+997
|
Relaxation
|
Artemis Hospital, Gurugram
|
1790
|
1819
|
+29
|
Relaxation
|
Jupiter Hospital, Thane
|
1711
|
1891
|
+180
|
Relaxation
|
Mahajan Imaging and Labs, New Delhi
|
2275
|
2168
|
-107
|
Tightening
|
Manipal Hospital, Jaipur
|
2161
|
2169
|
+8
|
Relaxation
|
BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi
|
2168
|
2275
|
+107
|
Relaxation
|
Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad
|
2439
|
2377
|
-62
|
Tightening
|
Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai
|
2377
|
2741
|
+364
|
Relaxation
|
Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, New Delhi
|
2228
|
2759
|
+531
|
Relaxation
|
Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida
|
2140
|
2965
|
+825
|
Relaxation
|
Bombay Hospital, Indore
|
2396
|
3100
|
+704
|
Relaxation
|
Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai
|
2378
|
3177
|
+799
|
Relaxation
After evalauting the trends between the closing ranks of the Round 2 and Round 3 for NBEMS Radio Diagnosis, students can find a strategic decision. It offers a clear insight as to which college will be right choice for medical aspirants during choice filling process. While quality institutes and metro cities continue to be popular choice and competitive, the trends going downwards across the rounds shows that those aspiring for seats in diagnostic seats program and falling in the middle of the list can secure the most competitive seats.
Read More|DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
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