DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Radio Diagnosis Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: While the DNB NEET PG Round 1 admission is ongoing, students can anticipate admission options for Round 2 and Round 3 in NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis. For Round 2, admission is expected between 428 to 2439 in top medical colleges across the country for general category. Although the best hospitals in the cities fill up quickly due to the top students, any further rounds involve some interest shifts, where some of the hospitals become more competitive than ever, while others accommodate low-ranking candidates. The data reflects this shift, where there is high demand for the best diagnostic positions, whereas, on the other hand, the average candidates are offered more possible train positions with the progress of admission rounds. Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

NBEMS Radio Diagnosis: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks As per the previous year trends for Round 2 admission for NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis indicates fierce competition as healthcare institutions in top-tier cities fill in their slots well within the top 1,000 rankings, with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital being placed at 428. Many top institutions, show the same opening and closing ranks which indicates scarcity or strict merit clustering. Candidates securing mid-tier national ranks can find good diagnostic training positions in good regional institutions even below rank 2,400. Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi 428 428 Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), Kozhikode 636 636 Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai 697 754 Medanta – The Medicity, Gurugram 793 793 Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai 859 859 Aster Medcity, Kochi 909 972 Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune 1232 1232 Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai 1261 1261 Batra Hospital, New Delhi 1297 1297 Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi 1299 1348 Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi 1375 1394 Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi 1483 1483 Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai 1327 1571 Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai 1624 1624 Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata 1690 1690 Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur 1671 1705 Jupiter Hospital, Thane 1711 1711 Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Coimbatore 1742 1742 Artemis Hospital, Gurugram 1455 1790 Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru 1142 1844 Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai 1892 1892 Narayana Health City, Bengaluru 1948 2020 Gujarat MRI Centre, Ahmedabad 2067 2067 Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai 1572 2069 Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Thiruvananthapuram 2077 2077 VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi 2105 2105 Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida 2140 2140 Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, New Delhi 1998 2149 Manipal Hospital, Jaipur 2161 2161 BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi 2166 2168 Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, New Delhi 2228 2228 Saifee Hospital, Mumbai 2235 2235 Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai 2086 2242 Mahajan Imaging and Labs, New Delhi 2275 2275 Apollo Hospital International, Ahmedabad 2305 2305 Medanta Hospital, Lucknow 2352 2352 Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai 1885 2377 Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai 2378 2378 Bombay Hospital, Indore 2396 2396 Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad 2439 2439

NBEMS Radio Diagnosis: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks The previous year Round 3 opening and closing ranks for NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis show a significant decrease in cutoffs, allowing high-level institutions to admit candidates in the 3,400+ rank category. Although prestigious institutes like P.D. Hinduja Hospital (517) and Max Saket (928) have higher cutoffs, this round presents significant opening across various locations for radiology seats. As in previous rounds, there is a similarity in cutoff figures of several institutions in open and closing. Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai 517 517 Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi 928 928 Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, Pune 973 973 Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai 1047 1297 Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai 1327 1327 St. Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi 1416 1416 Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Thiruvananthapuram 1447 1447 Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, New Delhi 1375 1524 Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur 1617 1617 Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai 1705 1711 Medanta – The Medicity, Gurugram 1790 1790 Artemis Hospital, Gurugram 1819 1819 Jupiter Hospital, Thane 1743 1891 Livasa Hospital, Mohali 2125 2125 Mahajan Imaging and Labs, New Delhi 2168 2168 Manipal Hospital, Jaipur 2169 2169 Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida 2228 2228 Jaypee Hospital, Noida 2235 2235 BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi 2067 2275 Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru 1452 2345 Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad 2166 2377 Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences, Kannur 2587 2587 Shalby Hospital, Ahmedabad 2637 2637 Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai 2741 2741 Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, New Delhi 2759 2759 Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore 2768 2768 Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, New Delhi 2778 2778 Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi 2845 2845 SRM Institutes for Medical Sciences, Chennai 2901 2901 Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune 2910 2910 Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Ludhiana 2943 2943 Yatharth Superspeciality Hospital, Greater Noida 2965 2965 Calcutta Medical Research Institute, Kolkata 3031 3031 Bombay Hospital, Indore 3062 3100 Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Malakpet, Hyderabad 3104 3104 Jehangir Hospital, Pune 3119 3119 Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai 3177 3177 Ramkrishna CARE Hospital, Raipur 3249 3249 K.E.M. Hospital, Pune 3323 3323 Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad 3413 3413

NBEMS Radio Diagnosis: Rank Movement The switch from Round 2 to Round 3 in NBEMS Radio-Diagnosis counseling showcases the contrast between standard rank relaxation and unexpected tightening of ranks for high-merit candidates. Most institutes like Yatharth Super Speciality (+825) and Medanta Gurugram (+997) exhibited usual standard rank relaxation, allowing for students who missed out in previous rounds to get admitted. While a few premier institutions like KIMS Thiruvananthapuram (-630) and Max Saket (-466) witnessed tightening. This change shows how high-ranked candidates purposely shifted their preferences during Round 3 to stake their claim on certain high-ranking urban diagnostic facilities despite the fact that the overall closing ranks have moved downwards in the band. Institute R2 Closing Rank R3 Closing Rank R2→ R3 Movement Trend Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi 1394 928 -466 Tightening Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune 1232 973 -259 Tightening Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai 1571 1297 -274 Tightening Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai 1261 1327 +66 Relaxation KIMS, Thiruvananthapuram 2077 1447 -630 Tightening Batra Hospital, New Delhi 1297 1524 +227 Relaxation Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur 1705 1617 -88 Tightening Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai 1624 1711 +87 Relaxation Medanta – The Medicity, Gurugram 793 1790 +997 Relaxation Artemis Hospital, Gurugram 1790 1819 +29 Relaxation Jupiter Hospital, Thane 1711 1891 +180 Relaxation Mahajan Imaging and Labs, New Delhi 2275 2168 -107 Tightening Manipal Hospital, Jaipur 2161 2169 +8 Relaxation BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi 2168 2275 +107 Relaxation Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad 2439 2377 -62 Tightening Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai 2377 2741 +364 Relaxation Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, New Delhi 2228 2759 +531 Relaxation Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida 2140 2965 +825 Relaxation Bombay Hospital, Indore 2396 3100 +704 Relaxation Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai 2378 3177 +799 Relaxation