IIT Bombay QS Asia University Ranking 2027: Check Ranking and Score Comparison

IIT Bombay QS Asia University Ranking 2027: After the release of QS Asia University Ranking 2027, students can check the final score and rankings of Indian Universities in Asian list. IIT Bombay has retained its position among the leading institutions in Southern Asia, as it has been ranked 83rd in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027. With an impressive total score of 75.5 in the 2027 list, the institute has seen a drop from its last year's ranking. Despite falling to this year's rank from its 71st slot last year because of growing competition, the institution is still doing exceptionally well in terms of its various performance indicators. Especially in Employer Reputation and research output. An analysis of IIT Bombay's score components shows how they have performed on different metrics in 2027 compared to the data for 2026.

Check| QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India IIT Bombay QS Asia University Ranking 2027: Overview The table highlights a brief overview of Indian Institute of Bombay based on the QS Asia University Rank for 2026 and 2027 shared below. It also details the change in rank and other information to help students aiming for admission to get a clearer picture of where IIT Bombay stands in the list. Parameter Detail Institution Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) Country India Subregion Southern Asia QS Asia University Rank 2027 83 QS Asia University Rank 2026 71 Change in Rank ▼ 12 places Subregional Rank (Southern Asia) 4 Overall Score 75.5 Check| QS Asia University Rank 2027: First-Time Universities in Asia, and Top Performers List

IIT Bombay QS Ranking: Last Five Years Comparison In the last five years, IIT Bombay’s standing in the QS Asia University rankings has seen a significant drop, slipping from being ranked strongly at 40th in both 2023 and 2024, followed by 48th in 2025. The trend continued in 2026 and 2027, where the college went down to the 71st and then to the 83rd ranks, indicating changing criteria of assessment and rising competition among Asian universities. Ranking Year QS Asia University Ranking 2023 40 2024 40 2025 48 2026 71 2027 83 IIT Bombay QS 2027: Academic Performance Indicators IIT Bombay's performance indicators for 2027 reveal a notable difference between its remarkable worldwide reputation and faculty efficiency. The institute receives ratings in Employer Reputation (100, Rank 7), Staff with PhD (100, Rank 101), Papers per Faculty (99.5, Rank 35), and Academic Reputation (99.4, Rank 32), indicating prestigious academic quality and great employment opportunities for its graduates. On the other hand, performance ratings such as Faculty-Student ratio (30.9), Citations per Paper (21.8), and different tools of internationalization (involving international faculty, students, and exchange programs) fall into the area of 501+, revealing crucial fields for institutional development and improvement of capacities.

Ranking Indicators Score Rank Academic Reputation 99.4 32 Employer Reputation 100 7 Faculty Student 30.9 501+ International Research Network 84.5 257 Citations per Paper 21.8 501+ Papers per Faculty 99.5 35 Staff with PhD 100 101 International Faculty 17 501+ International Students 5 501+ Inbound Exchange Students 14.4 501+ Outbound Exchange Students 18.8 501+ IIT Bombay QS 2027: Best Performing Indicators The top indicators of IIT Bombay in 2027 rankings confirm its position in the academic, research and industry world. IIT Bombay has achieved a brilliant score of 100 for Employer Reputation (Global Rank 7), which indicates that it has also achieved a perfect score of 100 in Staff with PhD (Global Rank 101). IIT Bombay is also good in research and teaching as shown by its performance in various areas, for instance Papers Per Faculty (Rank 35, score 99.5) and Academic Reputation (Rank 32, score 99.4).

Indicator Score Global Rank Academic Reputation 99.4 32 Employer Reputation 100 7 Papers per Faculty 99.5 35 Staff with PhD 100 101 IIT Bombay QS Scores Comparison 2027 vs 2026 The year-on-year comparison of IIT Bombay's QS indicators for 2027 and 2026 reflects a general improvement in scores, and stability of various indicators. Faculty-student ratio improved from 23 to 30.9. Another indicator improved significantly: The number of Staff with PhD increased from 99.1 to 100. The number of Outbound Exchange students has also increased significantly from 11.1 to 18.8. Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation (static at 100), Papers per Faculty, and Citations per Paper remained stable as seen from the indicators. International Research Network, however, decreased from 87.7 to 84.5, thus displaying mixed trends across regions and indicators.

Indicator 2027 Score 2026 Score Academic Reputation 99.4 99.3 Employer Reputation 100 100 Faculty Student 30.9 23 International Research Network 84.5 87.7 Citations per Paper 21.8 20 Papers per Faculty 99.5 99.3 Staff with PhD 100 99.1 International Faculty 17 17 International Students 5 4.1 Inbound Exchange Students 14.4 12.7 Outbound Exchange Students 18.8 11.1 Overall, despite IIT Bombay slipping from 83rd place to 94th in the 2027 QS Asia Rankings, the institute is still showing exceptional performance in terms of excellence in areas such as employer reputation, scholarly output, and academic prestige. It will be imperative for IIT Bombay to improve in areas such as internationalization and resources.