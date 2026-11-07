IIT Bombay QS Asia University Ranking 2027: Check Ranking and Score Comparison
QS Asia University Ranking for 2027 has been released on Novemeber 3, 2026 and can be checked on the official website. As per the 2027 list, IIT Bombay has slipped to 83 in the top Asian university list. To understand how the university has maintained its ranking in the QS list for years, students can check a detailed analysis based on the ranking and scores shared below.
IIT Bombay QS Asia University Ranking 2027: After the release of QS Asia University Ranking 2027, students can check the final score and rankings of Indian Universities in Asian list. IIT Bombay has retained its position among the leading institutions in Southern Asia, as it has been ranked 83rd in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027. With an impressive total score of 75.5 in the 2027 list, the institute has seen a drop from its last year's ranking. Despite falling to this year's rank from its 71st slot last year because of growing competition, the institution is still doing exceptionally well in terms of its various performance indicators. Especially in Employer Reputation and research output. An analysis of IIT Bombay's score components shows how they have performed on different metrics in 2027 compared to the data for 2026.
Check| QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India
IIT Bombay QS Asia University Ranking 2027: Overview
The table highlights a brief overview of Indian Institute of Bombay based on the QS Asia University Rank for 2026 and 2027 shared below. It also details the change in rank and other information to help students aiming for admission to get a clearer picture of where IIT Bombay stands in the list.
|
Parameter
|
Detail
|
Institution
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
|
Country
|
India
|
Subregion
|
Southern Asia
|
QS Asia University Rank 2027
|
83
|
QS Asia University Rank 2026
|
71
|
Change in Rank
|
▼ 12 places
|
Subregional Rank (Southern Asia)
|
4
|
Overall Score
|
75.5
Check| QS Asia University Rank 2027: First-Time Universities in Asia, and Top Performers List
IIT Bombay QS Ranking: Last Five Years Comparison
In the last five years, IIT Bombay’s standing in the QS Asia University rankings has seen a significant drop, slipping from being ranked strongly at 40th in both 2023 and 2024, followed by 48th in 2025. The trend continued in 2026 and 2027, where the college went down to the 71st and then to the 83rd ranks, indicating changing criteria of assessment and rising competition among Asian universities.
|
Ranking Year
|
QS Asia University Ranking
|
2023
|
40
|
2024
|
40
|
2025
|
48
|
2026
|
71
|
2027
|
83
IIT Bombay QS 2027: Academic Performance Indicators
IIT Bombay's performance indicators for 2027 reveal a notable difference between its remarkable worldwide reputation and faculty efficiency. The institute receives ratings in Employer Reputation (100, Rank 7), Staff with PhD (100, Rank 101), Papers per Faculty (99.5, Rank 35), and Academic Reputation (99.4, Rank 32), indicating prestigious academic quality and great employment opportunities for its graduates. On the other hand, performance ratings such as Faculty-Student ratio (30.9), Citations per Paper (21.8), and different tools of internationalization (involving international faculty, students, and exchange programs) fall into the area of 501+, revealing crucial fields for institutional development and improvement of capacities.
|
Ranking Indicators
|
Score
|
Rank
|
Academic Reputation
|
99.4
|
32
|
Employer Reputation
|
100
|
7
|
Faculty Student
|
30.9
|
501+
|
International Research Network
|
84.5
|
257
|
Citations per Paper
|
21.8
|
501+
|
Papers per Faculty
|
99.5
|
35
|
Staff with PhD
|
100
|
101
|
International Faculty
|
17
|
501+
|
International Students
|
5
|
501+
|
Inbound Exchange Students
|
14.4
|
501+
|
Outbound Exchange Students
|
18.8
|
501+
IIT Bombay QS 2027: Best Performing Indicators
The top indicators of IIT Bombay in 2027 rankings confirm its position in the academic, research and industry world. IIT Bombay has achieved a brilliant score of 100 for Employer Reputation (Global Rank 7), which indicates that it has also achieved a perfect score of 100 in Staff with PhD (Global Rank 101). IIT Bombay is also good in research and teaching as shown by its performance in various areas, for instance Papers Per Faculty (Rank 35, score 99.5) and Academic Reputation (Rank 32, score 99.4).
|Indicator
|
Score
|
Global Rank
|Academic Reputation
|
99.4
|
32
|
Employer Reputation
|
100
|
7
|
Papers per Faculty
|
99.5
|
35
|
Staff with PhD
|
100
|
101
IIT Bombay QS Scores Comparison 2027 vs 2026
The year-on-year comparison of IIT Bombay's QS indicators for 2027 and 2026 reflects a general improvement in scores, and stability of various indicators. Faculty-student ratio improved from 23 to 30.9. Another indicator improved significantly: The number of Staff with PhD increased from 99.1 to 100. The number of Outbound Exchange students has also increased significantly from 11.1 to 18.8. Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation (static at 100), Papers per Faculty, and Citations per Paper remained stable as seen from the indicators. International Research Network, however, decreased from 87.7 to 84.5, thus displaying mixed trends across regions and indicators.
|
Indicator
|
2027 Score
|
2026 Score
|
Academic Reputation
|
99.4
|
99.3
|
Employer Reputation
|
100
|
100
|
Faculty Student
|
30.9
|
23
|
International Research Network
|
84.5
|
87.7
|
Citations per Paper
|
21.8
|
20
|
Papers per Faculty
|
99.5
|
99.3
|
Staff with PhD
|
100
|
99.1
|
International Faculty
|
17
|
17
|
International Students
|
5
|
4.1
|
Inbound Exchange Students
|
14.4
|
12.7
|
Outbound Exchange Students
|
18.8
|
11.1
Overall, despite IIT Bombay slipping from 83rd place to 94th in the 2027 QS Asia Rankings, the institute is still showing exceptional performance in terms of excellence in areas such as employer reputation, scholarly output, and academic prestige. It will be imperative for IIT Bombay to improve in areas such as internationalization and resources.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.