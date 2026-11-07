DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1075 Posts, Check Eligibility & Apply Online Date Here

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the notification for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment on November 6, 2026. Under this recruitment drive the board aims to fill 1075 MTS vacancies across various departments of the Delhi Government. The online application process will start on November 12, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications till December 11, 2026 through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The vacancies have been announced across various departments and posts.

Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria and more important details.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The DSSSB has published Advertisement No 06/2026 on November 6, 2026 announcing several vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff, MTS Aaya (Female) and MTS General Duty posts. Candidates must read the detailed notification once to know about the eligibility requirements, department-wise vacancies, selection process and other important instructions. The recruitment will be conducted under Post Code 810/26. Check the direct link to download the Notification PDF below.