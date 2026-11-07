CBSE Date Sheet 2027
INFOCUS

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1075 Posts, Check Eligibility & Apply Online Date Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 7, 2026, 13:45 IST

The DSSSB has released the MTS Recruitment 2026 notification for 1,075 vacancies across nine departments. The online application process will begin on November 12 and continue until December 11, 2026. Candidates can check this article for eligibility criteria and department-wise vacancy details here.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1075 Posts, Check Eligibility & Apply Online Date Here
DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1075 Posts, Check Eligibility & Apply Online Date Here

Key Points

  • DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 notification released on November 6, 2026.
  • 1,075 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies announced by DSSSB.
  • Applications open November 12, 2026, and close December 11, 2026.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the notification for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment on November 6, 2026. Under this recruitment drive the board aims to fill 1075 MTS vacancies across various departments of the Delhi Government. The online application process will start on November 12, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications till December 11, 2026 through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The vacancies have been announced across various departments and posts.

Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria and more important details.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The DSSSB has published Advertisement No 06/2026 on November 6, 2026 announcing several vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff, MTS Aaya (Female) and MTS General Duty posts. Candidates must read the detailed notification once to know about the eligibility requirements, department-wise vacancies, selection process and other important instructions. The recruitment will be conducted under Post Code 810/26. Check the direct link to download the Notification PDF below.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

  Click Here

DSSSB MTS Notification 2026: Overview

Candidates can check the important details regarding DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Advertisement Number

06/2026

Post Code

810/26

Total Vacancies

1,075

Notification Release Date

November 6, 2026

Application Start Date

November 12, 2026

Last Date to Apply

December 11, 2026

Educational Qualification

10th Pass

Age Limit

18 to 27 Years

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed eligibility conditions. Check all the details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Details

Nationality

Must be a citizen of India

Educational Qualification

Matriculation (Class 10th) or equivalent from a recognised board/institution

Age Limit

18 to 27 years

Age Relaxation

Applicable as per government rules

Experience

Not required

Note: Candidates are advised to read the official notification once to know about the post wise requirement.

DSSSB MTS Vacancy Distribution 2026 

The DSSSB has announced a total of 1075 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff posts across nine departments. The Directorate of Education accounts for the highest number of vacancies with 996 posts including General Duty and Aaya (Female) positions. The department wise vacancy distribution is provided below.

Department

Vacancies

Directorate of Education (General Duty)

757

Directorate of Education (Aaya – Female)

239

Department of Trade & Taxes

26

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board

20

Directorate of Higher Education

3

Weights and Measures Department

19

Principal Accounts Office

2

Land & Building Department

7

Office of the Chief Electoral Officer

2

Total

1,075

For more details and official announcements related to the DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 candidates must refer to the official website regularly. 





Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Nov 7, 2026, 13:45 IST
    Fire Icon

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News