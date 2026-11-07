DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1075 Posts, Check Eligibility & Apply Online Date Here
The DSSSB has released the MTS Recruitment 2026 notification for 1,075 vacancies across nine departments. The online application process will begin on November 12 and continue until December 11, 2026. Candidates can check this article for eligibility criteria and department-wise vacancy details here.
Key Points
- DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 notification released on November 6, 2026.
- 1,075 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies announced by DSSSB.
- Applications open November 12, 2026, and close December 11, 2026.
DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the notification for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment on November 6, 2026. Under this recruitment drive the board aims to fill 1075 MTS vacancies across various departments of the Delhi Government. The online application process will start on November 12, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications till December 11, 2026 through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The vacancies have been announced across various departments and posts.
Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria and more important details.
DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The DSSSB has published Advertisement No 06/2026 on November 6, 2026 announcing several vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff, MTS Aaya (Female) and MTS General Duty posts. Candidates must read the detailed notification once to know about the eligibility requirements, department-wise vacancies, selection process and other important instructions. The recruitment will be conducted under Post Code 810/26. Check the direct link to download the Notification PDF below.
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DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
DSSSB MTS Notification 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details regarding DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
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Post Name
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Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
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Advertisement Number
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06/2026
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Post Code
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810/26
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Total Vacancies
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1,075
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Notification Release Date
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November 6, 2026
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Application Start Date
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November 12, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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December 11, 2026
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Educational Qualification
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10th Pass
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Age Limit
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18 to 27 Years
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed eligibility conditions. Check all the details below.
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Eligibility Criteria
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Details
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Nationality
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Must be a citizen of India
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Educational Qualification
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Matriculation (Class 10th) or equivalent from a recognised board/institution
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Age Limit
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18 to 27 years
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Age Relaxation
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Applicable as per government rules
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Experience
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Not required
Note: Candidates are advised to read the official notification once to know about the post wise requirement.
DSSSB MTS Vacancy Distribution 2026
The DSSSB has announced a total of 1075 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff posts across nine departments. The Directorate of Education accounts for the highest number of vacancies with 996 posts including General Duty and Aaya (Female) positions. The department wise vacancy distribution is provided below.
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Department
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Vacancies
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Directorate of Education (General Duty)
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757
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Directorate of Education (Aaya – Female)
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239
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Department of Trade & Taxes
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26
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Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board
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20
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Directorate of Higher Education
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3
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Weights and Measures Department
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19
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Principal Accounts Office
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2
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Land & Building Department
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7
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Office of the Chief Electoral Officer
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2
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Total
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1,075
For more details and official announcements related to the DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 candidates must refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.