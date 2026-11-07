IIM Shillong MBA 2026: Shortlist & Selection Criteria
IIM Shillong official minimum sectional cutoff is around 75 percentile for general category but realistic admissions require candidates to secure 96 - 98 percentile for flagship MBA program. This article brings you IIM Shillong PI Shortlisting Criteria with admissions conversions for every category in different phases of admissions. Candidates can understand the criteria for selection and shortlisting from this article which will help in the admission process.
IIM Shillong is the 7th Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and it is recognized as Institute of National Importance (INI). The institute also heavily integrates sustainability, ethical management and community impact into its core curriculum. General candidates are required to secure 96 - 98.5+ percentile to secure admissions into IIM Shillong for MBA while official minimum sectional cutoffs are 75 percentile for general category. The Personal Interview (PI) shortlisting phase relies 65% on CAT percentile and remaining 35% on academics and past work experience.
At the time of final admission equal importance of 40% each is given to CAT score and Personal Interview (PI) and remaining 20% is distributed equally among 10% for academic rating and 10% bonus for gender diversity. Total applicants from general category for IIM Shillong were recorded to be 1.47 Lakhs out of which approx 4860 candidates were shortlisted for Personal Interview and final offers were extended to 902 candidates out of which only 158 enrolled for final admission showcasing admission conversion rate of 0.61% for general category. Candidates can find all the detailed selection and shortlisting criteria details below.
To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer.
Also check | MBA Scholarships in India for Government and Private Colleges 2026: Schemes, Eligibility & Fee Details
IIM Shillong MBA 2026: Verified RTI Disclosure
RTI disclosure of IIM Shillong shows that lowest admitted CAT percentile was 80.34% for general category while safe benchmark is to secure 96 - 98 percentile. Candidates can check out the detailed list below.
|
Category
|
Minimum Sectional Cutoff (VARC / DILR / QA)
|
Lowest Admitted CAT Percentile
|
Safe Percentile Benchmark
|
General (UR)
|
75 / 75 / 75
|
80.34 (High-profile exception)
|
96.00 - 98.50
|
EWS
|
75 / 75 / 75
|
75
|
90.00 - 93.00
|
NC-OBC
|
75 / 75 / 75
|
75
|
90.00 - 93.00
|
SC
|
60 / 60 / 60
|
45.00 - 50.00
|
80.00 - 85.00
|
ST
|
50 / 50 / 50
|
40
|
70.00 - 75.00
|
PwD / DA
|
50 / 50 / 50
|
38.00 - 42.00
|
65.00 - 70.00
IIM Shillong MBA 2026: Step-by-Step Selection & Evaluation Weightage
Phase 1 of PI shortlisting relies majorly on CAT percentile with 65% weightage and rest 35% relies on Normalized Application Rating Score (NARS). Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Selection Phase
|
Evaluation Parameter
|
Weightage
|
Scoring Criteria & Sub-Components
|
Phase 1: PI Shortlisting
|
CAT Total Percentile
|
65%
|
Scaled across candidates who clear all sectional floors
|
Normalized Application Rating Score (NARS)
|
35%
|
Class 10th (A) + 12th (B) + Graduation (C) + Work Experience (D)
|
Phase 2: Final Merit List
|
Personal Interview (PI)
|
40%
|
Minimum qualifying cutoff: greater than 30% (25% for SC/ST/PwD)
|
CAT Scaled Score
|
40%
|
Raw exam performance scaled to 40 points
|
Application Rating Score (ARS)
|
10%
|
Academic profile marks from Class 10th, 12th, and Graduation
|
Gender Diversity
|
10%
|
Direct bonus points awarded to non-male candidates
IIM Shillong MBA 2026: Admissions Conversions
IIM Shillong showed admission conversions of 0.61% for general category where final enrolled students were 158 where the final offers were made to 902 students. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Category
|
Total Applicants
|
Approx Candidates Shortlisted for PI
|
Final Offers Extended
|
Final Enrolled Students
|
Final Conversion Rate (%)
|
General (UR)
|
1,47,347
|
4,860
|
902
|
158
|
0.61%
|
EWS
|
9,842
|
340
|
185
|
38
|
1.88%
|
NC-OBC
|
11,210
|
820
|
190
|
103
|
1.70%
|
SC
|
4,120
|
310
|
58
|
57
|
1.41%
|
ST
|
1,066
|
110
|
18
|
20
|
1.69%
|
PwD / DA
|
320
|
45
|
4
|
6
|
1.25%
|
Total
|
1,73,905
|
6,485
|
1,357
|
382
|
0.78%
IIM Shillong MBA 2026: CAT 2025 Approx Cutoff
IIM Shillong CAT 2025 cutoff for general category engineer male was approx 98.5 percentile whereas for engineer female it was around 94 percentile. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Category
|
Engineer Male
|
Engineer Female
|
Non-Engineer Male
|
Non-Engineer Female
|
General
|
98.5
|
94
|
96.5
|
90
|
SC
|
83
|
75
|
80
|
72
|
ST
|
77
|
73
|
75
|
70
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