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IIM Shillong MBA 2026: Shortlist & Selection Criteria

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Nov 7, 2026, 11:49 IST

IIM Shillong official minimum sectional cutoff is around 75 percentile for general category but realistic admissions require candidates to secure 96 - 98 percentile for flagship MBA program. This article brings you IIM Shillong PI Shortlisting Criteria with admissions conversions for every category in different phases of admissions. Candidates can understand the criteria for selection and shortlisting from this article which will help in the admission process.

IIM Shillong MBA 2026: Shortlist & Selection Criteria
IIM Shillong MBA 2026: Shortlist & Selection Criteria

IIM Shillong is the 7th Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and it is recognized as Institute of National Importance (INI). The institute also heavily integrates sustainability, ethical management and community impact into its core curriculum. General candidates are required to secure 96 - 98.5+ percentile to secure admissions into IIM Shillong for MBA while official minimum sectional cutoffs are 75 percentile for general category. The Personal Interview (PI) shortlisting phase relies 65% on CAT percentile and remaining 35% on academics and past work experience. 

At the time of final admission equal importance of 40% each is given to CAT score and Personal Interview (PI) and remaining 20% is distributed equally among 10% for academic rating and 10% bonus for gender diversity. Total applicants from general category for IIM Shillong were recorded to be 1.47 Lakhs out of which approx 4860 candidates were shortlisted for Personal Interview and final offers were extended to 902 candidates out of which only 158 enrolled for final admission showcasing admission conversion rate of 0.61% for general category. Candidates can find all the detailed selection and shortlisting criteria details below. 

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer.

Also check | MBA Scholarships in India for Government and Private Colleges 2026: Schemes, Eligibility & Fee Details

IIM Shillong MBA 2026: Verified RTI Disclosure 

RTI disclosure of IIM Shillong shows that lowest admitted CAT percentile was 80.34% for general category while safe benchmark is to secure 96 - 98 percentile. Candidates can check out the detailed list below.

Category

Minimum Sectional Cutoff (VARC / DILR / QA)

Lowest Admitted CAT Percentile

Safe Percentile Benchmark

General (UR)

75 / 75 / 75

80.34 (High-profile exception)

96.00 - 98.50

EWS

75 / 75 / 75

75

90.00 - 93.00

NC-OBC

75 / 75 / 75

75

90.00 - 93.00

SC

60 / 60 / 60

45.00 - 50.00

80.00 - 85.00

ST

50 / 50 / 50

40

70.00 - 75.00

PwD / DA

50 / 50 / 50

38.00 - 42.00

65.00 - 70.00

IIM Shillong MBA 2026: Step-by-Step Selection & Evaluation Weightage 

Phase 1 of PI shortlisting relies majorly on CAT percentile with 65% weightage and rest 35% relies on Normalized Application Rating Score (NARS). Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Selection Phase

Evaluation Parameter

Weightage

Scoring Criteria & Sub-Components

Phase 1: PI Shortlisting

CAT Total Percentile

65%

Scaled across candidates who clear all sectional floors
 

Normalized Application Rating Score (NARS)

35%

Class 10th (A) + 12th (B) + Graduation (C) + Work Experience (D)

Phase 2: Final Merit List

Personal Interview (PI)

40%

Minimum qualifying cutoff: greater than 30% (25% for SC/ST/PwD)
 

CAT Scaled Score

40%

Raw exam performance scaled to 40 points
 

Application Rating Score (ARS)

10%

Academic profile marks from Class 10th, 12th, and Graduation
 

Gender Diversity

10%

Direct bonus points awarded to non-male candidates

IIM Shillong MBA 2026: Admissions Conversions

IIM Shillong showed admission conversions of 0.61% for general category where final enrolled students were 158 where the final offers were made to 902 students. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Category

Total Applicants

Approx Candidates Shortlisted for PI

Final Offers Extended

Final Enrolled Students

Final Conversion Rate (%)

General (UR)

1,47,347

4,860

902

158

0.61%

EWS

9,842

340

185

38

1.88%

NC-OBC

11,210

820

190

103

1.70%

SC

4,120

310

58

57

1.41%

ST

1,066

110

18

20

1.69%

PwD / DA

320

45

4

6

1.25%

Total

1,73,905

6,485

1,357

382

0.78%

IIM Shillong MBA 2026: CAT 2025 Approx Cutoff 

IIM Shillong CAT 2025 cutoff for general category engineer male was approx 98.5 percentile whereas for engineer female it was around 94 percentile. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Category

Engineer Male

Engineer Female

Non-Engineer Male

Non-Engineer Female

General

98.5

94

96.5

90

SC

83

75

80

72

ST

77

73

75

70
Also check |

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Nov 7, 2026, 11:49 IST
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