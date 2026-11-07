IIM Shillong MBA 2026: Shortlist & Selection Criteria

IIM Shillong is the 7th Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and it is recognized as Institute of National Importance (INI). The institute also heavily integrates sustainability, ethical management and community impact into its core curriculum. General candidates are required to secure 96 - 98.5+ percentile to secure admissions into IIM Shillong for MBA while official minimum sectional cutoffs are 75 percentile for general category. The Personal Interview (PI) shortlisting phase relies 65% on CAT percentile and remaining 35% on academics and past work experience.

At the time of final admission equal importance of 40% each is given to CAT score and Personal Interview (PI) and remaining 20% is distributed equally among 10% for academic rating and 10% bonus for gender diversity. Total applicants from general category for IIM Shillong were recorded to be 1.47 Lakhs out of which approx 4860 candidates were shortlisted for Personal Interview and final offers were extended to 902 candidates out of which only 158 enrolled for final admission showcasing admission conversion rate of 0.61% for general category. Candidates can find all the detailed selection and shortlisting criteria details below.