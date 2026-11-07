Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here for Board Exam

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 12 syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Political Science examination 2027 can check the subject-wise syllabus, chapter names, unit-wise marks distribution and examination details to plan their preparation. Political Science is an important subject for students pursuing the Arts stream. The RBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus 2026-27 covers two major sections: Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India Since Independence. Both sections carry equal weightage in the theory examination, with 40 marks allocated to each. Students should download the latest RBSE Political Science syllabus PDF and review all prescribed chapters before beginning their board exam preparation. The syllabus will help them identify important topics, understand the course structure and avoid studying topics outside the prescribed curriculum.

Also Check: RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27, All Subjects RBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2026-27: Overview Particulars Details Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Examination RBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027 Academic Session 2026-27 Class 12th Subject Political Science Subject Code 11 Stream Arts Theory Marks 80 Session/Internal Assessment 20 Total Marks 100 Exam Duration 3 Hours 15 Minutes Syllabus Availability Online PDF RBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2026-27: Part-Wise Marks Distribution The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Political Science syllabus is divided into two major parts. Each part carries 40 marks in the theory examination, making the total weightage 80 marks. Part Subject Marks Part A Contemporary World Politics 40 Part B Politics in India Since Independence 40 Total 80

Students should prepare both parts thoroughly, as they have equal weightage in the final examination. RBSE Class 12 Political Science Chapter-Wise Syllabus 2026-27 Part - A: Contemporary World-Politics The End of Bipolarity (06 Marks) The Soviet System, Gorbachev and the Soviet Union disintegration, Disintegration of the Soviet Union, Consequences of disintegration, Shock Therapy in post-communist regimes, Consequences of shock therapy, Tension and Conflicts, India and post communist countries, India and the USSR. Contemporary Centers of Power (06 Marks) European Union, Associations of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Rise of the Chinese Economy, India –China Relations, Japan, South Korea. Contemporary South Asia (06 Marks) South Asia, The Military and Democracy in Pakistan, Democracy in Bangladesh, Monarchy and Democracy in Nepal, Ethnic Conflict and Democracy in Sri Lanka, India-Pakistan Conflicts, India and its other neighbours, Peace and Cooperation.

International Organizations (06 Marks) Importance of International Organizations, Evolution of the UNO, Reform of the UNO after the Cold War, Reform of Structures and Process, Jurisdiction of the UNO, India and the UNO Reforms, The UNO in a Unipolar World, IMF, World Bank, WTO, IAEA, Concerning NGO – Amnesty International, Human Right Watch. Security in the Contemporary World: (06 Marks) Security, Traditional Notions: External, Traditional Notions: Internal, Traditional Security and Cooperation, Non Traditional Notions, Cooperative Security New Sources of threats, Human rights, India's Security Strategy. Environment and Natural Resources (06 Marks) Environmental Concerns in Global Politics, The protection of Global Commons, Common but Differentiated Responsibilities, Common Property, India`s stand on Environmental Issues, Environmental Movements: One or Many, Resource Geopolitics, The Indigenous Peoples and Their Rights, Sacred Groves in India, Who owns Antarctica, Forests uninhabited.

Globalisation (04 Marks) The Concept of Globalisation, Causes of Globalisation, Consequences of Globalisation, Political Consequences, Economic Consequences, Cultural Consequences, India and Globalisation, Resistance to Globalisation, India and Resistance to Globalisation. Part -B: Politics in India Since Independence Challenges of Nation Building (06 Marks) Challenges for the New Nation, Three Challenges, Partition: Displacement and Rehabilitation, Process of Partition, Consequences of Partition, Mahatma Gandhi’s Sacrifice, Integration of Princely States Hyderabad Princely State, Manipur Princely State, Government's Approach, Reorganisations of States, Creation of New States. Era of One-Party Dominance (04 Marks) Challenge of Building Democracy, Congress Dominance In The First Three General Elections, Nature of Congress Dominance, Emergence of Opposition Parties, Socialist Party, The Communist Party of India, Bhartiya Jana-Sangh Changing voting patterns.

Politics of Planned Development (02 Marks) Political Contestation, Political conflict Ideas of Development, Planning, The Early Initiatives, The First Five Year Plan, Rapid Industrialisation, Decentralized Planning, Planning Commission NITI Ayog. India’s External Relations (06 Marks) International Context, The policy of Non- Alignment, Nehru’s Role, Distance From Two Camps, Afro-Asian Unity, Peace and Conflict With China, The Chinese Invasion-1962, Tibet, Wars And Peace With Pakistan, Bangladesh War-1971, Kargil Confrontation, India's Nuclear Policy, India’s Nuclear Programme Changing equations of world politics. Challenge to and Restoration of The Congress System (04 Marks) Challenge of Political Succession, Fourth General Elections-1967, Electoral Verdict, Non-Congressism, Coalitions, Defection, Split in The Congress Indira vs The Syndicate, Presidential Election-1969, , The 1971 Election And Restoration of Congress, Abolition of Privy Purse.

The Crisis of the Democratic Order: (04 Marks) Background to Emergency, Gujrat and Bihar Movements, Conflict with Judiciary, Declaration of Emergency, Lessons of the Emergency, Politics After Emergency, Lok Sabha Election-1977 Janta Government. Regional Aspirations (06 Marks) Region and Nation, Indian Approach, Areas of Tension, Jammu & Kashmir, Roots of The Problem, External and Internal Disputes, Punjab, Political Context, Cycle of Violence, Road to Peace, The North-East Demands for Autonomy, Secessionist Movements, Movements Against Outsiders, Accommodation And National Integration, Sikkim’s Merger, Goa’s Liberation, Dravidian Movement. Recent Developments in Indian Politics (08 Marks) Concept of The 1990’s, Era of Coalitions, Decline of Congress, Alliance Politics, Political Rise of other Backward Classes, The Mandal Commission, Political Fallouts, Communalism, Secularism, Democracy, Ayodhya Dispute, Demolition And After, Emergence of a New Consensus.

To download the complete RBSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2026-27, check out the link below: Download: RBSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2026-27 PDF - Download Here RBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 The RBSE Class 12 Political Science examination will carry 100 marks, including the written theory examination and sessional assessment. Students will have to attempt the theory paper for 80 marks. The previous official RBSE model paper for 2026 provides a useful reference for understanding the examination format. It specifies a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes and a maximum of 80 marks. Examination Component Marks Theory Examination 80 Session/Internal Assessment 20 Total 100 RBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper Structure

The previous RBSE Class 12 Political Science model paper includes different types of questions to assess students' understanding of political concepts, historical developments and contemporary international relations. Students should practise the following question formats: Multiple-choice questions

Very short-answer questions

Short-answer questions

Long-answer questions

Descriptive questions Internal choices may also be provided in selected questions. Students should refer to the latest model paper for the exact number of questions and marks allotted to each type. Preparation Tips for RBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2027 Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Political Science examination should follow a planned revision strategy to complete both parts of the syllabus.