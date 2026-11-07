Rajasthan Board Class 9 SST Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here!

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), has prescribed the Social Science syllabus for Class 9 for the academic session 2026-27. The syllabus covers four major subjects: History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Through these subjects, students will learn about important historical events, India's physical features, democratic institutions, the economy and social issues. Students preparing for their annual examinations should understand all the prescribed chapters and topics to plan their studies properly. The Social Science syllabus is divided into four sections. Each section covers different topics and helps students understand how society, government, history and the economy work. Here is the complete syllabus explained. RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2026-27: Subject-wise Details

The Rajasthan Board Class 9 SST syllabus consists of four parts: Subject Number of chapters What students will learn History 5 Important events, revolutions and changes in society Geography 6 India's location, landforms, climate, rivers and population Political Science (Civics) 5 Democracy, Constitution, elections and citizens' rights Economics 4 Village economy, employment, poverty and food security Total 20 Complete Social Science syllabus The following tables explain every chapter and its main topics. 1. RBSE Class 9 History Syllabus 2026-27 The History section explains important events that changed the world. Students will learn about revolutions, political changes, colonial rule and the lives of different communities. Chapter Topics covered in the chapter 1. The French Revolution French society before the revolution, problems faced by common people, causes of the revolution, the role of the middle class, the fall of monarchy, France becoming a republic, the Reign of Terror, women's participation and the abolition of slavery. 2. Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution Liberalism, radicalism and conservatism, the growth of socialism in Europe, industrial society, the Russian Empire, the 1905 Revolution, the First World War, February and October Revolutions of 1917, civil war, Stalinism and the impact of the Russian Revolution. 3. Nazism and the Rise of Hitler Germany after the First World War, the Weimar Republic, the economic crisis, Hitler's rise to power, Nazi ideology, dictatorship, persecution of Jews and the effects of Nazi rule. 4. Forest Society and Colonialism Importance of forests, forest communities, colonial control over forests, changes in forest laws, the effects of colonial policies on tribal communities and forest-based livelihoods. 5. Pastoralists in the Modern World Meaning of pastoral communities, their lifestyle, seasonal movement with animals, different pastoral groups, colonial rules, restrictions on grazing and the changes faced by pastoral communities.

History helps students understand how revolutions, wars and government policies changed people's lives and society. 2. RBSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus 2026-27 Geography focuses on India's location, physical features, rivers, climate, forests, wildlife and population. It helps students understand the natural environment and how people live in different parts of the country. Chapter Topics covered in the chapter 1. India – Size and Location India's geographical location, its size, neighbouring countries, latitudinal and longitudinal extent, the Indian Standard Meridian and India's position in Asia. 2. Physical Features of India Formation of India's landforms, the Himalayan Mountains, Northern Plains, Peninsular Plateau, Indian Desert, Coastal Plains and Islands. 3. Drainage Meaning of drainage, river systems, Himalayan rivers, Peninsular rivers, lakes, river pollution and the importance of rivers. 4. Climate Meaning of climate and weather, factors affecting India's climate, monsoon winds, seasons in India, rainfall distribution and the importance of monsoons. 5. Natural Vegetation and Wildlife Types of natural vegetation, tropical evergreen forests, deciduous forests, thorn forests, mountain vegetation, mangrove forests, wildlife and conservation of forests and animals. 6. Population Population distribution, population density, population growth, age composition, sex ratio, literacy rate, occupational structure and population as a human resource.

Geography helps students understand India's natural resources, weather conditions, landforms and the relationship between people and their environment. 3. RBSE Class 9 Political Science (Civics) Syllabus 2026-27 Political Science, also known as Civics, teaches students how democracy works, why a country needs a Constitution and what rights citizens have. Chapter Topics covered in the chapter 1. What is Democracy? Why Democracy? Meaning of democracy, important features of democratic government, non-democratic governments, arguments in favour of democracy and its limitations. 2. Constitutional Design Meaning of a Constitution, the need for a Constitution, the making of the Indian Constitution, the Constituent Assembly, the Preamble and the main values of the Constitution. 3. Electoral Politics Importance of elections, electoral constituencies, voters' lists, election campaigns, nomination of candidates, polling, counting of votes and the role of the Election Commission. 4. Working of Institutions How the government works, the role of Parliament, the President, Prime Minister, Council of Ministers and the judiciary. 5. Democratic Rights Meaning of rights, Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, the Right to Equality, Right to Freedom, Right against Exploitation, Right to Freedom of Religion, Cultural and Educational Rights and Right to Constitutional Remedies.

This section helps students understand how the Indian government functions and how citizens can use their constitutional rights. 4. RBSE Class 9 Economics Syllabus 2026-27 The Economics section introduces students to basic economic activities. It explains how people earn money, how villages function, why poverty exists and why food security is important. Chapter Topics covered in the chapter 1. The Story of Village Palampur Different farming activities, production, land, labour, capital, modern farming methods, non-farming activities and how a village economy works. 2. People as Resource Meaning of human resources, education, healthcare, skills, economic activities, human capital formation and the importance of developing people's abilities. 3. Poverty as a Challenge Meaning of poverty, poverty line, causes of poverty, poverty in India, vulnerable groups, government programmes and measures to reduce poverty. 4. Food Security in India Meaning of food security, availability and access to food, hunger, buffer stock, Public Distribution System (PDS), ration shops and the role of the government in providing food to people.

Economics helps students understand how people work, earn money, use resources and deal with problems such as poverty and hunger. RBSE Class 9 SST Syllabus 2026-27: Important Details at a Glance Particulars Details Board name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Class 9 Academic session 2026-27 Subject Social Science (SST) Subject code 08 (as listed in the previous syllabus; verify against the current PDF) Main sections History, Geography, Political Science and Economics Total chapters 20 Prescribed books NCERT-based Social Science textbooks How Should Students Prepare for the RBSE Class 9 SST Examination? Students should first understand the complete syllabus and then prepare each subject chapter by chapter. History requires attention to important events, dates and causes. Geography students should practise map work and understand India's physical features, rivers and climate.