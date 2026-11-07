Rajasthan Board Exam 2027: RBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams to Begin on February 16
The Rajasthan Board has announced that RBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2027 will begin on February 16. Both examinations will be conducted from 10:30 AM. Read this complete article to know more about the exam related info.
Rajasthan Board Exam 2027: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the exam schedule for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027. According to the latest announcement shared by the board on X (formerly Twitter) on November 7, 2026 the examinations are scheduled to begin on February 16, 2027. Both Class 10 and 12 examinations will start at 10:30 AM. Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Board examinations can check all the important details and latest updates in this article.
RBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2027: Highlights
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer is the conducting authority responsible for organising the Class 10 and 12 board examinations. Candidates can check the important details in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
|
Exam Name
|
RBSE Board Exam 2027
|
Classes
|
Class 10 and 12
|
Exam Start Date
|
February 16, 2027
|
Exam Timing
|
10:30 AM
|
Announcement Date
|
November 7, 2026
|
Official Website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board Exam 2027: What are the Timings?
The Rajasthan Board has announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will commence on February 16, 2027. As per the announcement both examinations will begin at 10:30 AM. The board shared this update through its official social media account on November 7, 2026.
This marks a change from the earlier schedule under which the board used to conduct Class 10 and 12 examinations from 8:30 AM. The subject wise dates and other examination related instructions will be available in the detailed timetable released by the board.
When Will RBSE Release the Detailed Time Table 2027?
The Rajasthan Board has only announced the exam commencement date. The detailed subject wise timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 will be released shortly. The detailed date sheet will provide information about the examination dates for individual subjects.
How to Download RBSE Class 10 and 12 Time Table 2027?
Students can follow the simple steps given below to download the Class 10 & 12 Timetable when it is released by the board-
-
Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
The homepage will now appear where you will find RBSE Class 10 and 12 Time Table 2027 link.
-
Click on the respective Class 10 or Class 12 timetable link.
-
The subject wise examination schedule will open on your screen.
-
Check the examination dates and timings.
-
Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
For more details and official updates related to the RBSE Class 10 & 12 exam please visit the official website regularly.
Also Read- HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in: 66.16% Students Pass, Direct Link Here
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.