Rajasthan Board Exam 2027: RBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams to Begin on February 16

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Rajasthan Board Exam 2027: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the exam schedule for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027. According to the latest announcement shared by the board on X (formerly Twitter) on November 7, 2026 the examinations are scheduled to begin on February 16, 2027. Both Class 10 and 12 examinations will start at 10:30 AM. Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Board examinations can check all the important details and latest updates in this article. RBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2027: Highlights The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer is the conducting authority responsible for organising the Class 10 and 12 board examinations. Candidates can check the important details in the table below. Particulars Details Board Name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Exam Name RBSE Board Exam 2027 Classes Class 10 and 12 Exam Start Date February 16, 2027 Exam Timing 10:30 AM Announcement Date November 7, 2026 Official Website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board Exam 2027: What are the Timings? The Rajasthan Board has announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will commence on February 16, 2027. As per the announcement both examinations will begin at 10:30 AM. The board shared this update through its official social media account on November 7, 2026. This marks a change from the earlier schedule under which the board used to conduct Class 10 and 12 examinations from 8:30 AM. The subject wise dates and other examination related instructions will be available in the detailed timetable released by the board. When Will RBSE Release the Detailed Time Table 2027? The Rajasthan Board has only announced the exam commencement date. The detailed subject wise timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 will be released shortly. The detailed date sheet will provide information about the examination dates for individual subjects.