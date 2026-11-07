AIIMS INI CET Result 2026: एम्स कंबाइंड एंट्रेंस टेस्ट रिजल्ट जारी, 34,236 कैंडिडेट्स क्वालिफाई
AIIMS INI CET Result 2026: एम्स आईएनआई सीईटी रिजल्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट aiimsexams.ac.in पर जारी किया गया है। जिसमें कुल 34,236 उम्मीदवारों ने एग्जाम क्वालिफाई किया है।
AIIMS INI CET Result 2026: अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) ने INI CET रिजल्ट 2026 जारी किया है। इस परीक्षा में शामिल हुए उम्मीदवार अब अपना रिजल्ट वेबसाइट aiimsexams.ac.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकते हैं। जारी किए गए रिजल्ट के अनुसार, कुल 34,236 उम्मीदवारों ने परीक्षा क्वालिफाई कर ली है। उम्मीदवार अपना स्कोरकार्ड और मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
INI CET परीक्षा का आयोजन देश के प्रतिष्ठित चिकित्सा संस्थानों में पोस्टग्रेजुएट मेडिकल कोर्सेज में प्रवेश के लिए किया जाता है। इस परीक्षा के माध्यम से MD, MS, DM, MCh और MDS जैसे पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिला मिलता है। परीक्षा में सफल उम्मीदवारों को अब अगले चरण यानी काउंसलिंग प्रक्रिया में शामिल होना होगा।
AIIMS INI CET Result 2026 Download link
एम्स द्वारा जारी परिणाम में क्वालिफाई करने वाले उम्मीदवारों की सूची उपलब्ध कराई गई है। उम्मीदवारों को सलाह दी जाती है कि वे रिजल्ट में अपना रोल नंबर और अन्य जरूरी विवरण ध्यानपूर्वक चेक करें। इसके साथ ही काउंसलिंग और एडमिशन से संबंधित आगामी नोटिस पर भी नजर बनाए रखें।
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एम्स INI CET रिजल्ट 2026
AIIMS INI CET Result 2026 ऑनलाइन कैसे चेक करें?
उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए स्टेप्स को फॉलो करके अपना रिजल्ट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं:
1. सबसे पहले AIIMS की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट aiimsexams.ac.in पर जाएं।
2. होमपेज पर INI CET Result 2026 के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. इसके बाद रिजल्ट या मेरिट लिस्ट की पीडीएफ स्क्रीन पर खुल जाएगी।
4. पीडीएफ में अपना रोल नंबर सर्च करें।
5. रिजल्ट में अपना नाम और क्वालिफाइंग स्टेटस चेक करें।
6. भविष्य के लिए रिजल्ट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करके उसका प्रिंटआउट निकाल लें।
आगे क्या करना होगा?
INI CET परीक्षा क्वालिफाई करने वाले उम्मीदवारों को अब काउंसलिंग प्रक्रिया में भाग लेना होगा। काउंसलिंग के दौरान उम्मीदवारों को अपनी पसंद के कॉलेज और कोर्स का चयन करना होगा। इसके बाद रैंक, उपलब्ध सीटों और उम्मीदवारों की प्राथमिकताओं के आधार पर सीट आवंटित की जाएगी।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.