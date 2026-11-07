DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Paediatrics Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: The analysis of previous year trends for the NBEMS Paediatrics admission during Round 2 and Round 3 can be utiised to estimate seat options during 2026 cycle for post-graduate aspirants. It offers aspirants a comprehensive insight into the seat allocation process. Last year Round 2 admission for general category in top medical colleges ranged from 3717 to 9925 ranks. While well-known corporate hospitals and top-ranked pediatric institutions face competition during the initial stages of the counseling sessions, the next stages of the process provide interesting patterns in the movement of the candidates’ ranks and allow the cut-offs to move well further down the merit list. This contrastive analysis discusses the shifting of applicants’ decisions as the rounds change and illustrates how high-ranking positions of leading hospitals remain unchanged while the competition gets fiercer for those who fall into mid positions of the rank list.

Check|DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis NBEMS Paediatrics: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks In Round 2 counseling for NBEMS Paediatrics, a highly competitive situation is observed starting from the merit slab of 3,000 to 4,000 rank, which is being led by top institutions such as Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (3717) and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (ranks 4424-4602). Just like many DNB specializations, there are many institutions following similar start rank and closing rank parameters, which indicate either single-seat chance or candidate clustering at a particular merit level. However, a good opportunity is made available across the broad range of DNB pediatric seats available in top metropolitan and regional hospitals, thus proving an opportunity to the mid-to-low rank candidates.

Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences, Kozhikode 3717 3717 Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore 4120 4120 Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi 4424 4602 Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi 6256 6256 Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi 6522 6522 St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi 6195 6525 Swami Dayanand Hospital, Delhi 6323 6724 Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram 6829 6829 Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Delhi 7142 7142 K.E.M. Hospital, Pune 7201 7201 P.D. Hinduja National Hospital, Mumbai 7292 7292 Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore 2635 7326 Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur 7532 7627 Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha 7522 7891 St. Philomena's Hospital, Bangalore 8042 8042 Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune 6395 8278 Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai 8327 8327 Mehta Multispecialty Hospital, Chennai 8688 8688 Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai 8841 8841 Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh 8875 8875 Surya Children's Medicare, Mumbai 8909 8909 SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar 9014 9014 Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Delhi 9077 9077 Vivekananda Polyclinic, Lucknow 9091 9091 Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi 9198 9198 Rainbow Children's Hospital, Hyderabad 8978 9236 Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Hospital, Mumbai 9253 9253 Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi 9286 9286 Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva 8277 9292 Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai 9415 9415 Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad 9421 9421 Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Sonipat 9445 9445 Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai 9535 9535 Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi 9536 9536 Choithram Hospital, Indore 8587 9538 Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi 9587 9587 Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly 9631 9631 Dr. B.L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, Delhi 9633 9633 Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket 9851 9851 K.G. Patel Children's Hospital, Vadodara 9925 9925

NBEMS Paediatrics: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks Based on the previous year Round 3 counseling of NBEMS Pediatrics shows a decrease in cutoffs resulting in seat allocation going much lower in the merit list. The closing ranks have crossed the mark of 12,600 at well-known institutions like Ispat General Hospital. Though only a few top hospitals do not have much seat availability, the new counseling round gives a much larger choice with the possibility of higher specialized training in pediatric medicine available in recognized medical centers, tertiary care hospitals as well as private healthcare systems even for candidates with low rankings. Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Swami Dayanand Hospital, Delhi 5308 5308 Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, Chennai 5976 6484 St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi 7522 7522 K.E.M. Hospital, Pune 8042 8042 Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram 8361 8361 Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Delhi 8488 8488 Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi 9411 9411 Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur 9415 9415 Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, Pune 6979 9445 Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, Sonepat 9486 9486 Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru 7326 9650 Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, Lucknow 9803 9803 Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha 9963 9963 Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore 10074 10074 GMERS Medical College and General Hospital, Himmatnagar 10085 10085 G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital, Coimbatore 9542 10099 Princess Durru Shehvar Children's and General Hospital, Hyderabad 10148 10148 SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai 10245 10245 Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai 10268 10268 P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai 10321 10321 Ananthapuri Hospital and Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram 9800 10344 B.R. Singh Hospital and Centre for Medical Education and Research, Kolkata 10851 10851 Mehta Multispecialty Hospital, Chennai 11080 11162 Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar 10561 11281 Rainbow Hospital for Women and Children, Hyderabad 11367 11367 Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai 11465 11465 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali 11548 11548 Sarvodaya Hospital and Research Centre, Faridabad 11572 11572 Moulana Hospital, Perinthalmanna 11586 11586 St. Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru 11643 11643 GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Valsad 11659 11659 Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bengaluru 10886 11878 Vivekananda Polyclinic and Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow 11939 11939 St. Philomena's Hospital, Bengaluru 12135 12135 Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata 10772 12218 Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad 12244 12244 Apollo Adlux Hospital, Kerala 12329 12329 PRS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram 12505 12505 Choithram Hospital and Research Centre, Indore 12507 12507 Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela 12614 12614