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DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Paediatrics Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 7, 2026, 22:42 IST

This article analyzes previous year DNB NEET PG 2026 NBEMS Paediatrics Round 2 and 3 cutoffs, offering insights into seat allocation trends for aspirants. It highlights rank movements, showing opportunities for mid-to-low rank candidates in subsequent counseling rounds.

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Paediatrics Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Paediatrics Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: The analysis of previous year trends for the NBEMS Paediatrics admission during Round 2 and Round 3 can be utiised to estimate seat options during 2026 cycle for post-graduate aspirants. It offers aspirants a comprehensive insight into the seat allocation process. Last year Round 2 admission for general category in top medical colleges ranged from 3717 to 9925 ranks. While well-known corporate hospitals and top-ranked pediatric institutions face competition during the initial stages of the counseling sessions, the next stages of the process provide interesting patterns in the movement of the candidates’ ranks and allow the cut-offs to move well further down the merit list. This contrastive analysis discusses the shifting of applicants’ decisions as the rounds change and illustrates how high-ranking positions of leading hospitals remain unchanged while the competition gets fiercer for those who fall into mid positions of the rank list.

Check|DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis 

NBEMS Paediatrics: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

In Round 2 counseling for NBEMS Paediatrics, a highly competitive situation is observed starting from the merit slab of 3,000 to 4,000 rank, which is being led by top institutions such as Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (3717) and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (ranks 4424-4602). Just like many DNB specializations, there are many institutions following similar start rank and closing rank parameters, which indicate either single-seat chance or candidate clustering at a particular merit level. However, a good opportunity is made available across the broad range of DNB pediatric seats available in top metropolitan and regional hospitals, thus proving an opportunity to the mid-to-low rank candidates.

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences, Kozhikode

3717

3717

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore

4120

4120

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

4424

4602

Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi

6256

6256

Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi

6522

6522

St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi

6195

6525

Swami Dayanand Hospital, Delhi

6323

6724

Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram

6829

6829

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Delhi

7142

7142

K.E.M. Hospital, Pune

7201

7201

P.D. Hinduja National Hospital, Mumbai

7292

7292

Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore

2635

7326

Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

7532

7627

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha

7522

7891

St. Philomena's Hospital, Bangalore

8042

8042

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune

6395

8278

Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai

8327

8327

Mehta Multispecialty Hospital, Chennai

8688

8688

Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai

8841

8841

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh

8875

8875

Surya Children's Medicare, Mumbai

8909

8909

SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar

9014

9014

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Delhi

9077

9077

Vivekananda Polyclinic, Lucknow

9091

9091

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi

9198

9198

Rainbow Children's Hospital, Hyderabad

8978

9236

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Hospital, Mumbai

9253

9253

Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi

9286

9286

Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva

8277

9292

Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai

9415

9415

Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad

9421

9421

Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Sonipat

9445

9445

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai

9535

9535

Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi

9536

9536

Choithram Hospital, Indore

8587

9538

Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi

9587

9587

Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly

9631

9631

Dr. B.L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, Delhi

9633

9633

Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket

9851

9851

K.G. Patel Children's Hospital, Vadodara

9925

9925

NBEMS Paediatrics: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Based on the previous year Round 3 counseling of NBEMS Pediatrics shows a decrease in cutoffs resulting in seat allocation going much lower in the merit list. The closing ranks have crossed the mark of 12,600 at well-known institutions like Ispat General Hospital. Though only a few top hospitals do not have much seat availability, the new counseling round gives a much larger choice with the possibility of higher specialized training in pediatric medicine available in recognized medical centers, tertiary care hospitals as well as private healthcare systems even for candidates with low rankings.

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Swami Dayanand Hospital, Delhi

5308

5308

Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, Chennai

5976

6484

St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi

7522

7522

K.E.M. Hospital, Pune

8042

8042

Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram

8361

8361

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Delhi

8488

8488

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi

9411

9411

Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

9415

9415

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, Pune

6979

9445

Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, Sonepat

9486

9486

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru

7326

9650

Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, Lucknow

9803

9803

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha

9963

9963

Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore

10074

10074

GMERS Medical College and General Hospital, Himmatnagar

10085

10085

G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital, Coimbatore

9542

10099

Princess Durru Shehvar Children's and General Hospital, Hyderabad

10148

10148

SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai

10245

10245

Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai

10268

10268

P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai

10321

10321

Ananthapuri Hospital and Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram

9800

10344

B.R. Singh Hospital and Centre for Medical Education and Research, Kolkata

10851

10851

Mehta Multispecialty Hospital, Chennai

11080

11162

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar

10561

11281

Rainbow Hospital for Women and Children, Hyderabad

11367

11367

Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai

11465

11465

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali

11548

11548

Sarvodaya Hospital and Research Centre, Faridabad

11572

11572

Moulana Hospital, Perinthalmanna

11586

11586

St. Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru

11643

11643

GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Valsad

11659

11659

Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bengaluru

10886

11878

Vivekananda Polyclinic and Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

11939

11939

St. Philomena's Hospital, Bengaluru

12135

12135

Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata

10772

12218

Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad

12244

12244

Apollo Adlux Hospital, Kerala

12329

12329

PRS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram

12505

12505

Choithram Hospital and Research Centre, Indore

12507

12507

Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela

12614

12614

NBEMS Paediatrics: Rank Movement

The transition from previous year Round 2 to Round 3 counseling for NBEMS Pediatrics suggests a significant and deep relaxation of closing ranks across a majority of institutions. Some institutions like Swami Dayanand Hospital have seen a significant tightening (-1,416); however, several others such as Bangalore Baptist Hospital (+5,530), Narayana Hrudayalaya (+4,552), and St. Philomena’s Hospital (+4,093) have witnessed very high increases in closing ranks. The trend is clear, and candidates with higher ranks tend to switch or change their branch by Round 3, thereby creating good opportunities for medium to low rank candidates to get good residency programs in Pediatrics.

Institute

R2 Closing Rank

R3 Closing Rank

R2→R3 Movement

Trend

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru

4,120

9,650

+5,530

Relaxation

St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi

6,525

7,522

+997

Relaxation

Swami Dayanand Hospital, Delhi

6,724

5,308

-1,416

Tightening

Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram

6,829

8,361

+1,532

Relaxation

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Delhi

7,142

8,488

+1,346

Relaxation

K.E.M. Hospital, Pune

7,201

8,042

841

Relaxation

Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bengaluru

7,326

11,878

+4,552

Relaxation

Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

7,627

9,415

+1,788

Relaxation

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha

7,891

9,963

+2,072

Relaxation

St. Philomena's Hospital, Bengaluru

8,042

12,135

+4,093

Relaxation

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune

8,278

9,445

+1,167

Relaxation

Mehta Multispecialty Hospital, Chennai

8,688

11,162

+2,474

Relaxation

Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai

8,841

10,268

+1,427

Relaxation

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh

8,875

11,281

+2,406

Relaxation

Vivekananda Polyclinic, Lucknow

9,091

11,939

+2,848

Relaxation

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi

9,198

9,411

+213

Relaxation

Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai

9,415

11,465

+2,050

Relaxation

Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad

9,421

12,244

+2,823

Relaxation

Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Sonipat

9,445

9,486

+41

Relaxation

Choithram Hospital, Indore

9,538

12,507

+2,969

Relaxation

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 7, 2026, 22:42 IST
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