DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Paediatrics Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
This article analyzes previous year DNB NEET PG 2026 NBEMS Paediatrics Round 2 and 3 cutoffs, offering insights into seat allocation trends for aspirants. It highlights rank movements, showing opportunities for mid-to-low rank candidates in subsequent counseling rounds.
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: The analysis of previous year trends for the NBEMS Paediatrics admission during Round 2 and Round 3 can be utiised to estimate seat options during 2026 cycle for post-graduate aspirants. It offers aspirants a comprehensive insight into the seat allocation process. Last year Round 2 admission for general category in top medical colleges ranged from 3717 to 9925 ranks. While well-known corporate hospitals and top-ranked pediatric institutions face competition during the initial stages of the counseling sessions, the next stages of the process provide interesting patterns in the movement of the candidates’ ranks and allow the cut-offs to move well further down the merit list. This contrastive analysis discusses the shifting of applicants’ decisions as the rounds change and illustrates how high-ranking positions of leading hospitals remain unchanged while the competition gets fiercer for those who fall into mid positions of the rank list.
Check|DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
NBEMS Paediatrics: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
In Round 2 counseling for NBEMS Paediatrics, a highly competitive situation is observed starting from the merit slab of 3,000 to 4,000 rank, which is being led by top institutions such as Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (3717) and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (ranks 4424-4602). Just like many DNB specializations, there are many institutions following similar start rank and closing rank parameters, which indicate either single-seat chance or candidate clustering at a particular merit level. However, a good opportunity is made available across the broad range of DNB pediatric seats available in top metropolitan and regional hospitals, thus proving an opportunity to the mid-to-low rank candidates.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences, Kozhikode
|
3717
|
3717
|
Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore
|
4120
|
4120
|
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi
|
4424
|
4602
|
Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi
|
6256
|
6256
|
Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi
|
6522
|
6522
|
St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi
|
6195
|
6525
|
Swami Dayanand Hospital, Delhi
|
6323
|
6724
|
Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram
|
6829
|
6829
|
Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Delhi
|
7142
|
7142
|
K.E.M. Hospital, Pune
|
7201
|
7201
|
P.D. Hinduja National Hospital, Mumbai
|
7292
|
7292
|
Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore
|
2635
|
7326
|
Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
7532
|
7627
|
Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha
|
7522
|
7891
|
St. Philomena's Hospital, Bangalore
|
8042
|
8042
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune
|
6395
|
8278
|
Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai
|
8327
|
8327
|
Mehta Multispecialty Hospital, Chennai
|
8688
|
8688
|
Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai
|
8841
|
8841
|
Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh
|
8875
|
8875
|
Surya Children's Medicare, Mumbai
|
8909
|
8909
|
SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar
|
9014
|
9014
|
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Delhi
|
9077
|
9077
|
Vivekananda Polyclinic, Lucknow
|
9091
|
9091
|
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi
|
9198
|
9198
|
Rainbow Children's Hospital, Hyderabad
|
8978
|
9236
|
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Hospital, Mumbai
|
9253
|
9253
|
Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi
|
9286
|
9286
|
Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva
|
8277
|
9292
|
Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai
|
9415
|
9415
|
Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad
|
9421
|
9421
|
Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Sonipat
|
9445
|
9445
|
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai
|
9535
|
9535
|
Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi
|
9536
|
9536
|
Choithram Hospital, Indore
|
8587
|
9538
|
Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi
|
9587
|
9587
|
Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly
|
9631
|
9631
|
Dr. B.L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, Delhi
|
9633
|
9633
|
Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket
|
9851
|
9851
|
K.G. Patel Children's Hospital, Vadodara
|
9925
|
9925
NBEMS Paediatrics: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Based on the previous year Round 3 counseling of NBEMS Pediatrics shows a decrease in cutoffs resulting in seat allocation going much lower in the merit list. The closing ranks have crossed the mark of 12,600 at well-known institutions like Ispat General Hospital. Though only a few top hospitals do not have much seat availability, the new counseling round gives a much larger choice with the possibility of higher specialized training in pediatric medicine available in recognized medical centers, tertiary care hospitals as well as private healthcare systems even for candidates with low rankings.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Swami Dayanand Hospital, Delhi
|
5308
|
5308
|
Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, Chennai
|
5976
|
6484
|
St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi
|
7522
|
7522
|
K.E.M. Hospital, Pune
|
8042
|
8042
|
Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram
|
8361
|
8361
|
Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Delhi
|
8488
|
8488
|
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi
|
9411
|
9411
|
Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
9415
|
9415
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, Pune
|
6979
|
9445
|
Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, Sonepat
|
9486
|
9486
|
Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru
|
7326
|
9650
|
Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, Lucknow
|
9803
|
9803
|
Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha
|
9963
|
9963
|
Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore
|
10074
|
10074
|
GMERS Medical College and General Hospital, Himmatnagar
|
10085
|
10085
|
G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital, Coimbatore
|
9542
|
10099
|
Princess Durru Shehvar Children's and General Hospital, Hyderabad
|
10148
|
10148
|
SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai
|
10245
|
10245
|
Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai
|
10268
|
10268
|
P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai
|
10321
|
10321
|
Ananthapuri Hospital and Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram
|
9800
|
10344
|
B.R. Singh Hospital and Centre for Medical Education and Research, Kolkata
|
10851
|
10851
|
Mehta Multispecialty Hospital, Chennai
|
11080
|
11162
|
Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar
|
10561
|
11281
|
Rainbow Hospital for Women and Children, Hyderabad
|
11367
|
11367
|
Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai
|
11465
|
11465
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali
|
11548
|
11548
|
Sarvodaya Hospital and Research Centre, Faridabad
|
11572
|
11572
|
Moulana Hospital, Perinthalmanna
|
11586
|
11586
|
St. Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru
|
11643
|
11643
|
GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Valsad
|
11659
|
11659
|
Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bengaluru
|
10886
|
11878
|
Vivekananda Polyclinic and Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|
11939
|
11939
|
St. Philomena's Hospital, Bengaluru
|
12135
|
12135
|
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata
|
10772
|
12218
|
Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad
|
12244
|
12244
|
Apollo Adlux Hospital, Kerala
|
12329
|
12329
|
PRS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram
|
12505
|
12505
|
Choithram Hospital and Research Centre, Indore
|
12507
|
12507
|
Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela
|
12614
|
12614
NBEMS Paediatrics: Rank Movement
The transition from previous year Round 2 to Round 3 counseling for NBEMS Pediatrics suggests a significant and deep relaxation of closing ranks across a majority of institutions. Some institutions like Swami Dayanand Hospital have seen a significant tightening (-1,416); however, several others such as Bangalore Baptist Hospital (+5,530), Narayana Hrudayalaya (+4,552), and St. Philomena’s Hospital (+4,093) have witnessed very high increases in closing ranks. The trend is clear, and candidates with higher ranks tend to switch or change their branch by Round 3, thereby creating good opportunities for medium to low rank candidates to get good residency programs in Pediatrics.
|
Institute
|
R2 Closing Rank
|
R3 Closing Rank
|
R2→R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru
|
4,120
|
9,650
|
+5,530
|
Relaxation
|
St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi
|
6,525
|
7,522
|
+997
|
Relaxation
|
Swami Dayanand Hospital, Delhi
|
6,724
|
5,308
|
-1,416
|
Tightening
|
Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram
|
6,829
|
8,361
|
+1,532
|
Relaxation
|
Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Delhi
|
7,142
|
8,488
|
+1,346
|
Relaxation
|
K.E.M. Hospital, Pune
|
7,201
|
8,042
|
841
|
Relaxation
|
Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bengaluru
|
7,326
|
11,878
|
+4,552
|
Relaxation
|
Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
7,627
|
9,415
|
+1,788
|
Relaxation
|
Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha
|
7,891
|
9,963
|
+2,072
|
Relaxation
|
St. Philomena's Hospital, Bengaluru
|
8,042
|
12,135
|
+4,093
|
Relaxation
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune
|
8,278
|
9,445
|
+1,167
|
Relaxation
|
Mehta Multispecialty Hospital, Chennai
|
8,688
|
11,162
|
+2,474
|
Relaxation
|
Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai
|
8,841
|
10,268
|
+1,427
|
Relaxation
|
Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh
|
8,875
|
11,281
|
+2,406
|
Relaxation
|
Vivekananda Polyclinic, Lucknow
|
9,091
|
11,939
|
+2,848
|
Relaxation
|
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi
|
9,198
|
9,411
|
+213
|
Relaxation
|
Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai
|
9,415
|
11,465
|
+2,050
|
Relaxation
|
Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad
|
9,421
|
12,244
|
+2,823
|
Relaxation
|
Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Sonipat
|
9,445
|
9,486
|
+41
|
Relaxation
|
Choithram Hospital, Indore
|
9,538
|
12,507
|
+2,969
|
Relaxation
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.