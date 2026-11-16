CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions
Check and download the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with detailed solutions. Get practice questions, exam pattern, marking scheme, and preparation tips.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the Class 12 Chemistry Sample Question Paper for the academic session 2026-27 to help students understand the examination pattern and prepare for the upcoming board examinations. The sample paper is available on the official CBSE Academic website along with its marking scheme. It gives students a clear idea of how many questions will be asked, how marks will be distributed and what types of questions they should practise before the examination.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the important details of the official sample paper in the table below.
|Particulars
|Details
|Board Name
|Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|Examination
|Class 12 Board Examination 2027
|Subject
|Chemistry
|Subject Code
|043
|Academic Session
|2026-27
|Sample Paper
|Available
|Total Questions
|33
|Total Marks
|70
|Examination Duration
|3 Hours
|Total Sections
|5 (A, B, C, D and E)
|Question Paper Format
|Objective, Short Answer, Case-Based and Long Answer
|Calculator
|Not Allowed
|Log Tables
|Not Allowed
|Marking Scheme
|Available
|
SECTION- A (1 MARK)
Q.1). An electrochemical cell can behave like an electrolytic cell when ____________.
(a) Ecell = 0 (b) Ecell > Eext
(c) Ecell = Eext (d) Eext > Ecell
Q.2) The difference between the electrode potentials of two electrodes when no current is drawn
Q.3) The most durable metal plating on iron to protect against corrosion is
Q.4) The electric charge for electrode decomposition of one gram equivalent of substance is
Q6. Which device converts chemical energy of a spontaneous redox reaction into electrical
Q.7) Which of the following batteries cannot be reused?
Q.8) Specific conductance of 0.1 M HNO3 is 6.3×10–2 ohm–1
(a) 100 ohm–1cm2
(b) 515 ohm–1cm2
(c) 630 ohm–1cm2
(d) 6300 ohm–1cm2
Q.9) If salt bridge is removed from two half-cells the voltage
Q.10) For the galvanic cell Zn | Zn2+ (0.1M) || Cu2+ (1.0M)|Cu; the cell potential increase if:
B.)ASSERTION-REASON TYPE QUESTIONS:
In the following questions Q.11 to Q.15, each of these questions contain two statements, Assertion and Reason. Each of these questions also has four alternative choices, only one of which is the correct answer. You have to select one of the codes (a), (b), (c) and (d) given below.
Q.11 Assertion : On increasing dilution, the specific conductance keep on increasing.
Reason : On increasing dilution, degree of ionisation of weak electrolyte increases and molality of ions also increases.
Q.12 Assertion: Assertion : ECell should have a positive value for the cell to function.
Q.13 Assertion :Salts like KCl, KNO3 i.e., inert electrolytes are used in salt bridge.
Q.14) Assertion : Electrolysis of NaCl solution gives chlorine at anode instead of O2.
Q.15) Assertion: The electrode potential of standard hydrogen electrode is zero.
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ANSWERS
MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS
1.d 2.b 3.d 4.d 5.b 6.d 7.c 8.c 9.a 10.b
ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS
11.d 12.c 13.c 14.a 15.a
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SECTION –B (TWO MARKS)
Q.1)Why on dilution the Λm of CH3COOH increases drastically, while that of CH3COONa increases
Q.2)Why does mercury cells give constant voltage?
Q.3)Consider a cell given below Cu |Cu2+|| Cl- | Cl2,Pt. Write the reactions that occur at anode and
Q.4)Why in a concentrated solution, a strong electrolyte shows deviations from Debye-Huckle-
Hint :Because interionic forces of attractions are large.
Q.5)Electrolysis of KBr(aq) gives Br2 at anode but KF(aq) does not give F2 . Give a reason.
Therefore in the Aqueous Solution of KBr. Br− ions are oxidized to Br2 in preference to H2O. On the other hand, in the aqueous solution of KF, H2O is oxidized in preference to F−. Thus in this case oxidation of H2O at anode gives O2 and no F2 is produced.
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SECTION-C (THREE MARKS)
Q.1)Calculate emf of the following cell at 298K.Zn/Zn2+(10−4M)|| Cu2+(10−2M)/Cu (Given E0Zn2+/Zn =−0.76 V,E0Cu2+/Cu=+0.34V )
Hint : Cell reaction is as follows.
Zn(s)+ Cu2+(aq)→ Zn2+(aq) + Cu(s) ,Use Nernst equation and put values n = 2 and T = 298 K (Ans.Ecell = +1.1591V )
Q.2)What happens when a piece of copper is added to
b. An aqueous solution of FeCl3 ?
Hint : a.) No reaction as E0Cu2+ /Cu (−0.34V) > E0Fe2+ /Fe (−0.44V)
b. copper will dissolve in an aq. solution of FeCl3 ,as E0Fe3+/Fe2+(+0.77V)>E0Cu2+/Cu (−0.34V)
Q.3)The molar conductivity of a 1.5 M solution of an electrolyte is found to be 138.9 S cm2mol-1. Calculate the conductivity of this solution.
Hint : K = Λm×C/1000=138.9×1.5/1000 = 0.20835 S cm-1
Ans:0.331 gm.
Q.5) Why is it necessary to platinize the electrodes of a conductivity cell before it is used for conductance measurement?
Hint : platinization increases the surface area of the electrode and lead to better conduction measurement.
|
SECTION –D
CASE BASED/SITUATION BASED QUESTIONS (4 Marks)
PASSAGE 1
"Replacing fossil fuels with sustainable, environmentally benign, and affordable energy sources and carriers is amongst the most pressing challenges for future socio-economic development. To that goal, hydrogen is presumed to be the most promising energy carrier. Electrocatalytic water splitting, if driven by green electricity, would provide hydrogen with a minimal CO2 footprint. The viability of water electrolysis hinges on the availability of durable, earth-abundant
(Source: Adapted from "Water electrolysis: from textbook knowledge to the latest scientific strategies and industrial developments," Chemical Society Reviews, 2022, published by the Royal Society of Chemistry.)
Q.1)What is the primary goal of electrocatalytic water splitting as described in the passage, and why is hydrogen considered a promising energy carrier in this context?
Q.2)Why might the use of earth-abundant materials be critical for the large-scale implementation of this technology ?
Ans.Efficiency = 75% = 0.75
OR
Q.3)Calculate the total cost of operating three water electrolysis systems, each using a different electrocatalyst material, for 5,000 hours. Assume the cost of operation is $0.10 per kWh of energy, and each system consumes 200 kW of power continuously?
Ans.Energy Used = Power Consumption × Operating Time
Operating Cost = Energy Used × Cost per kWh
= $100,000 (same for all, as cost depends on input energy.
PASSAGE 2
Read the passage given below and answer the following questions:
"Corrosion, the spontaneous deterioration of metals through chemical or electrochemical interaction with their environment, poses a significant challenge to industrial and societal infrastructure. This natural process often converts refined metals into more stable forms, such as oxides, hydroxides, or sulfides, driven by thermodynamic favorability. Electrochemical corrosion, the most prevalent type, occurs in the presence of an electrolyte, where anodic oxidation releases electrons from the metal, and cathodic reactions, such as oxygen reduction or hydrogen evolution, consume them. The rate of the rate of corrosion depends on factors like the nature of the metal, the presence of impurities, the electrolyte’s pH, temperature, and oxygen availability. Recent advances leverage computational tools, including first-principles calculations and machine learning, to predict corrosion behavior and design corrosion-resistant materials. Protective strategies, such as coatings, cathodic protection, and inhibitors, are critical to mitigating corrosion, which costs the global economy approximately $2.5 trillion annually, underscoring the need for innovative solutions to enhance durability and sustainability.”
(Source: Adapted from "Corrosion Science and Technology: Advances in Understanding and Mitigation," Chemical Reviews, 2021, published by the American Chemical Society.)
Q.1) What are the two primary types of reactions involved in electrochemical corrosion?
Hint :anodic oxidation and cathodic reactions
Q.2) Name two forms that metals can turn into during corrosion, as mentioned in the passage.
[Hint : oxides and hydroxides]
Q.3)If you notice a car’s metal body rusting near the ocean. Based on the passage, what factor might be speeding up the corrosion?
OR
Q.3)steel bridge component has a corrosion rate of 0.8 mm/year, as noted in the sample database. If the component is 10 mm thick and exposed to corrosion for 5 years without protection, calculate the thickness lost and the remaining thickness.
Hint : Thickness Lost = Corrosion Rate × Exposure Time
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SECTION-E (5 MARKS)
b)A solution of magnesium sulfate (MgSO4) has a conductivity of 0.00635 S cm−1 at 25°C when its concentration is 0.01 M. Calculate the molar conductivity. If the solution is diluted to 0.005 M and the conductivity drops to 0.00350 S cm−1, what is the new molar conductivity?
Hint : b.)Λm = (κ × 1000) / c
How Should Students Prepare Using the Chemistry Sample Paper?
Students should solve the sample paper after completing the prescribed syllabus. They should attempt all 33 questions within the three-hour examination duration without using calculators or log tables.
After completing the paper, students should check their answers using the official marking scheme. This will help them understand how marks are awarded for chemical equations, numerical calculations, explanations and other answers. Students should also pay attention to internal choices and practise both alternatives wherever possible.
To get the full PDF with Solutions, students can check the link below:
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CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27: Download FREE PDF
Also check:
CBSE Class 12 English Core Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions
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