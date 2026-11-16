CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions

SECTION –D CASE BASED/SITUATION BASED QUESTIONS (4 Marks) PASSAGE 1

Read the passage given below and answer the following questions: "Replacing fossil fuels with sustainable, environmentally benign, and affordable energy sources and carriers is amongst the most pressing challenges for future socio-economic development. To that goal, hydrogen is presumed to be the most promising energy carrier. Electrocatalytic water splitting, if driven by green electricity, would provide hydrogen with a minimal CO2 footprint. The viability of water electrolysis hinges on the availability of durable, earth-abundant

electrocatalyst materials and the overall process efficiency. This review spans the fundamentals of electrocatalytically initiated water splitting to the latest scientific

findings from university and institutional research, also covering specifications and special features of current industrial processes. Recently developed strategies for the optimization and discovery of active and durable materials for electrodes increasingly harness first-principles calculations and machine learning. Additionally, a

techno-economic analysis of water electrolysis is included to assess the extent to which large-scale implementation of water splitting can help combat climate change." (Source: Adapted from "Water electrolysis: from textbook knowledge to the latest scientific strategies and industrial developments," Chemical Society Reviews, 2022, published by the Royal Society of Chemistry.) Q.1)What is the primary goal of electrocatalytic water splitting as described in the passage, and why is hydrogen considered a promising energy carrier in this context?

Hint :To produce hydrogen with a minimal CO2 footprint by using green electricity. Hydrogen is considered a promising energy carrier because it can replace fossil fuels. Q.2)Why might the use of earth-abundant materials be critical for the large-scale implementation of this technology ?

Hint :because they are more readily available and cost-effective compared to rare or expensive materials.

Q.3)Water electrolysis system using Nickel Oxide as an electrocatalyst has an efficiency of 75%, If 1000 kWh of green electricity is supplied to the system, calculate the energy available for hydrogen production? Ans.Efficiency = 75% = 0.75

Energy Available = Input Energy × Efficiency

Energy Available = 1000 kWh × 0.75 = 750 kWh OR Q.3)Calculate the total cost of operating three water electrolysis systems, each using a different electrocatalyst material, for 5,000 hours. Assume the cost of operation is $0.10 per kWh of energy, and each system consumes 200 kW of power continuously? Ans.Energy Used = Power Consumption × Operating Time

= 200 kW × 5,000 hours = 1,000,000 kWh Operating Cost = Energy Used × Cost per kWh

Operating Cost = 1,000,000 kWh × $0.10/kWh = $100,000 (same for all, as cost depends on input energy. PASSAGE 2 Read the passage given below and answer the following questions: "Corrosion, the spontaneous deterioration of metals through chemical or electrochemical interaction with their environment, poses a significant challenge to industrial and societal infrastructure. This natural process often converts refined metals into more stable forms, such as oxides, hydroxides, or sulfides, driven by thermodynamic favorability. Electrochemical corrosion, the most prevalent type, occurs in the presence of an electrolyte, where anodic oxidation releases electrons from the metal, and cathodic reactions, such as oxygen reduction or hydrogen evolution, consume them. The rate of the rate of corrosion depends on factors like the nature of the metal, the presence of impurities, the electrolyte’s pH, temperature, and oxygen availability. Recent advances leverage computational tools, including first-principles calculations and machine learning, to predict corrosion behavior and design corrosion-resistant materials. Protective strategies, such as coatings, cathodic protection, and inhibitors, are critical to mitigating corrosion, which costs the global economy approximately $2.5 trillion annually, underscoring the need for innovative solutions to enhance durability and sustainability.” (Source: Adapted from "Corrosion Science and Technology: Advances in Understanding and Mitigation," Chemical Reviews, 2021, published by the American Chemical Society.) Q.1) What are the two primary types of reactions involved in electrochemical corrosion? Hint :anodic oxidation and cathodic reactions Q.2) Name two forms that metals can turn into during corrosion, as mentioned in the passage. [Hint : oxides and hydroxides] Q.3)If you notice a car’s metal body rusting near the ocean. Based on the passage, what factor might be speeding up the corrosion? OR Q.3)steel bridge component has a corrosion rate of 0.8 mm/year, as noted in the sample database. If the component is 10 mm thick and exposed to corrosion for 5 years without protection, calculate the thickness lost and the remaining thickness. Hint : Thickness Lost = Corrosion Rate × Exposure Time

Thickness Lost = 0.8 mm/year × 5 years = 4.0 mm

Remaining thickness = 6.0 mm.