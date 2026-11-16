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CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 17:14 IST

Check and download the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with detailed solutions. Get practice questions, exam pattern, marking scheme, and preparation tips.  

CBSE Class 12 Pre-Board Chemistry Sample Paper 2026-27
CBSE Class 12 Pre-Board Chemistry Sample Paper 2026-27

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the Class 12 Chemistry Sample Question Paper for the academic session 2026-27 to help students understand the examination pattern and prepare for the upcoming board examinations. The sample paper is available on the official CBSE Academic website along with its marking scheme. It gives students a clear idea of how many questions will be asked, how marks will be distributed and what types of questions they should practise before the examination.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27: Overview

Students can check the important details of the official sample paper in the table below.

ParticularsDetails
Board Name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Examination Class 12 Board Examination 2027
Subject Chemistry
Subject Code 043
Academic Session 2026-27
Sample Paper Available
Total Questions 33
Total Marks 70
Examination Duration 3 Hours
Total Sections 5 (A, B, C, D and E)
Question Paper Format Objective, Short Answer, Case-Based and Long Answer
Calculator Not Allowed
Log Tables Not Allowed
Marking Scheme Available

 

SECTION- A (1 MARK)

Q.1). An electrochemical cell can behave like an electrolytic cell when ____________.

(a) Ecell = 0 (b) Ecell > Eext

(c) Ecell = Eext (d) Eext > Ecell

Q.2) The difference between the electrode potentials of two electrodes when no current is drawn
through the cell is called
(a) Cell potentials (b) Cell emf
(c) Potential difference (d) Cell voltage

Q.3) The most durable metal plating on iron to protect against corrosion is
(a) nickel plating (b) copper plating
(c) tin plating (d) zinc plating

Q.4) The electric charge for electrode decomposition of one gram equivalent of substance is
(a) one ampere per second
(b) 96500 coulombs per second
(c) one ampere for one hour
(d) charge on one mole of electrons

Q6. Which device converts chemical energy of a spontaneous redox reaction into electrical
energy?
(a) Galvanic cell (b) Electrolytic cell
(c) Daniell cell (d) Both (a) and (c)

Q.7) Which of the following batteries cannot be reused?
(a) Lead storage battery (b) Ni-Cd cell
(c) Mercury cell (d) Both (b) and (c)

Q.8) Specific conductance of 0.1 M HNO3 is 6.3×10–2 ohm–1
cm–1.The molar conductance of the solution is

(a) 100 ohm–1cm2

(b) 515 ohm–1cm2

(c) 630 ohm–1cm2

(d) 6300 ohm–1cm2

Q.9) If salt bridge is removed from two half-cells the voltage
(a) drops to zero (b) does not change
(c) increases gradually (d) increases rapidly

Q.10) For the galvanic cell Zn | Zn2+ (0.1M) || Cu2+ (1.0M)|Cu; the cell potential increase if:
(a) [Zn2+] is increased
(b) [Cu2+] is increased
(c) [Cu2+] is decreased
(d) surface area of anode is increased

B.)ASSERTION-REASON TYPE QUESTIONS:

In the following questions Q.11 to Q.15, each of these questions contain two statements, Assertion and Reason. Each of these questions also has four alternative choices, only one of which is the correct answer. You have to select one of the codes (a), (b), (c) and (d) given below.
(a) Assertion is correct, reason is correct; reason is a correct explanation for assertion.
(b) Assertion is correct, reason is correct; reason is not a correct explanation for assertion
(c) Assertion is correct, reason is incorrect
(d) Assertion is incorrect, reason is correct.

Q.11 Assertion : On increasing dilution, the specific conductance keep on increasing.

Reason : On increasing dilution, degree of ionisation of weak electrolyte increases and molality of ions also increases.

Q.12 Assertion: Assertion : ECell should have a positive value for the cell to function.
Reason: Ecathode < Eanode

Q.13 Assertion :Salts like KCl, KNO3 i.e., inert electrolytes are used in salt bridge.
Reason: An inert electrolyte can easily be filled in the U-tube.

Q.14) Assertion : Electrolysis of NaCl solution gives chlorine at anode instead of O2.
Reason: Formation of oxygen at anode requires overvoltage.

Q.15) Assertion: The electrode potential of standard hydrogen electrode is zero.
Reason: There is no potential difference at the electrode – solution interface in this case.

 

ANSWERS

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

1.d 2.b 3.d 4.d 5.b 6.d 7.c 8.c 9.a 10.b

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS

11.d 12.c 13.c 14.a 15.a

 

SECTION –B (TWO MARKS)

Q.1)Why on dilution the Λm of CH3COOH increases drastically, while that of CH3COONa increases
gradually?
Hint : In the case of CH3COOH, which is a weak electrolyte, the number of ions increase on dilution.In the case of strong electrolyte such as CH3COONa, the number of ions remains the same but the interionic attraction decreases.

Q.2)Why does mercury cells give constant voltage?
Hint : Overall cell reaction does not include any ion in the solution whose concentration changes during
its lifetime.

Q.3)Consider a cell given below Cu |Cu2+|| Cl- | Cl2,Pt. Write the reactions that occur at anode and
cathode..
Hint : Cu is anode as it is getting oxidised. Cl2 is cathode as it is getting reduced.

Q.4)Why in a concentrated solution, a strong electrolyte shows deviations from Debye-Huckle-
Onsagar equation?

Hint :Because interionic forces of attractions are large.

Q.5)Electrolysis of KBr(aq) gives Br2 at anode but KF(aq) does not give F2 . Give a reason.
Hint : Oxidation potential of Br−, H2O, F− are in the following order. Br−>H2O>F−

Therefore in the Aqueous Solution of KBr. Br− ions are oxidized to Br2 in preference to H2O. On the other hand, in the aqueous solution of KF, H2O is oxidized in preference to F−. Thus in this case oxidation of H2O at anode gives O2 and no F2 is produced.

 

SECTION-C (THREE MARKS)

Q.1)Calculate emf of the following cell at 298K.Zn/Zn2+(10−4M)|| Cu2+(10−2M)/Cu (Given E0Zn2+/Zn =−0.76 V,E0Cu2+/Cu=+0.34V )

Hint : Cell reaction is as follows.

Zn(s)+ Cu2+(aq)→ Zn2+(aq) + Cu(s) ,Use Nernst equation and put values n = 2 and T = 298 K (Ans.Ecell = +1.1591V )

Q.2)What happens when a piece of copper is added to
a. An aqueous solution of FeSO4 ?

b. An aqueous solution of FeCl3 ?

Hint : a.) No reaction as E0Cu2+ /Cu (−0.34V) > E0Fe2+ /Fe (−0.44V)

b. copper will dissolve in an aq. solution of FeCl3 ,as E0Fe3+/Fe2+(+0.77V)>E0Cu2+/Cu (−0.34V)

Q.3)The molar conductivity of a 1.5 M solution of an electrolyte is found to be 138.9 S cm2mol-1. Calculate the conductivity of this solution.

Hint : K = Λm×C/1000=138.9×1.5/1000 = 0.20835 S cm-1


Q.4)How many grams of chlorine can be produced by the electrolysis of molten NaCl with a current of 1.02 A for 15 min?
Hint : use formula ;

Ans:0.331 gm.

Q.5) Why is it necessary to platinize the electrodes of a conductivity cell before it is used for conductance measurement?

Hint : platinization increases the surface area of the electrode and lead to better conduction measurement.

 

SECTION –D

CASE BASED/SITUATION BASED QUESTIONS (4 Marks)

PASSAGE 1
Read the passage given below and answer the following questions:

"Replacing fossil fuels with sustainable, environmentally benign, and affordable energy sources and carriers is amongst the most pressing challenges for future socio-economic development. To that goal, hydrogen is presumed to be the most promising energy carrier. Electrocatalytic water splitting, if driven by green electricity, would provide hydrogen with a minimal CO2 footprint. The viability of water electrolysis hinges on the availability of durable, earth-abundant
electrocatalyst materials and the overall process efficiency. This review spans the fundamentals of electrocatalytically initiated water splitting to the latest scientific
findings from university and institutional research, also covering specifications and special features of current industrial processes. Recently developed strategies for the optimization and discovery of active and durable materials for electrodes increasingly harness first-principles calculations and machine learning. Additionally, a
techno-economic analysis of water electrolysis is included to assess the extent to which large-scale implementation of water splitting can help combat climate change."

(Source: Adapted from "Water electrolysis: from textbook knowledge to the latest scientific strategies and industrial developments," Chemical Society Reviews, 2022, published by the Royal Society of Chemistry.)

Q.1)What is the primary goal of electrocatalytic water splitting as described in the passage, and why is hydrogen considered a promising energy carrier in this context?
Hint :To produce hydrogen with a minimal CO2 footprint by using green electricity. Hydrogen is considered a promising energy carrier because it can replace fossil fuels.

Q.2)Why might the use of earth-abundant materials be critical for the large-scale implementation of this technology ?
Hint :because they are more readily available and cost-effective compared to rare or expensive materials.


Q.3)Water electrolysis system using Nickel Oxide as an electrocatalyst has an efficiency of 75%, If 1000 kWh of green electricity is supplied to the system, calculate the energy available for hydrogen production?

Ans.Efficiency = 75% = 0.75
Energy Available = Input Energy × Efficiency
Energy Available = 1000 kWh × 0.75 = 750 kWh

OR

Q.3)Calculate the total cost of operating three water electrolysis systems, each using a different electrocatalyst material, for 5,000 hours. Assume the cost of operation is $0.10 per kWh of energy, and each system consumes 200 kW of power continuously?

Ans.Energy Used = Power Consumption × Operating Time
= 200 kW × 5,000 hours = 1,000,000 kWh

Operating Cost = Energy Used × Cost per kWh
Operating Cost = 1,000,000 kWh × $0.10/kWh

= $100,000 (same for all, as cost depends on input energy.

PASSAGE 2

Read the passage given below and answer the following questions:

"Corrosion, the spontaneous deterioration of metals through chemical or electrochemical interaction with their environment, poses a significant challenge to industrial and societal infrastructure. This natural process often converts refined metals into more stable forms, such as oxides, hydroxides, or sulfides, driven by thermodynamic favorability. Electrochemical corrosion, the most prevalent type, occurs in the presence of an electrolyte, where anodic oxidation releases electrons from the metal, and cathodic reactions, such as oxygen reduction or hydrogen evolution, consume them. The rate of the rate of corrosion depends on factors like the nature of the metal, the presence of impurities, the electrolyte’s pH, temperature, and oxygen availability. Recent advances leverage computational tools, including first-principles calculations and machine learning, to predict corrosion behavior and design corrosion-resistant materials. Protective strategies, such as coatings, cathodic protection, and inhibitors, are critical to mitigating corrosion, which costs the global economy approximately $2.5 trillion annually, underscoring the need for innovative solutions to enhance durability and sustainability.”

(Source: Adapted from "Corrosion Science and Technology: Advances in Understanding and Mitigation," Chemical Reviews, 2021, published by the American Chemical Society.)

Q.1) What are the two primary types of reactions involved in electrochemical corrosion?

Hint :anodic oxidation and cathodic reactions

Q.2) Name two forms that metals can turn into during corrosion, as mentioned in the passage.

[Hint : oxides and hydroxides]

Q.3)If you notice a car’s metal body rusting near the ocean. Based on the passage, what factor might be speeding up the corrosion?

OR

Q.3)steel bridge component has a corrosion rate of 0.8 mm/year, as noted in the sample database. If the component is 10 mm thick and exposed to corrosion for 5 years without protection, calculate the thickness lost and the remaining thickness.

Hint : Thickness Lost = Corrosion Rate × Exposure Time
Thickness Lost = 0.8 mm/year × 5 years = 4.0 mm
Remaining thickness = 6.0 mm.

 

SECTION-E (5 MARKS)

b)A solution of magnesium sulfate (MgSO4) has a conductivity of 0.00635 S cm−1 at 25°C when its concentration is 0.01 M. Calculate the molar conductivity. If the solution is diluted to 0.005 M and the conductivity drops to 0.00350 S cm−1, what is the new molar conductivity?

Hint : b.)Λm = (κ × 1000) / c
Λm = (0.00635 S cm−1 × 1000) / 0.01 mol L−1 = 635 S cm2 mol−1
Initial molar conductivity = 635 S cm2 mol−1
Molar Conductivity After Dilution
Λm = (0.00350 S cm−1 × 1000) / 0.005 mol L−1
= 700 S cm2 mol−1

How Should Students Prepare Using the Chemistry Sample Paper?

Students should solve the sample paper after completing the prescribed syllabus. They should attempt all 33 questions within the three-hour examination duration without using calculators or log tables.

After completing the paper, students should check their answers using the official marking scheme. This will help them understand how marks are awarded for chemical equations, numerical calculations, explanations and other answers. Students should also pay attention to internal choices and practise both alternatives wherever possible.

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 16:37 IST

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